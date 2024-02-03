Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Could Falling U.S. Rates Elevate Emerging Market Returns?

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Emerging market assets were resilient in 2023, gaining ground despite conflict in the Middle East, concerns over slowing economic growth in China, and the US dollar’s strength against other regional currencies.
  • Lower US interest rates have often strengthened EM regional currencies against the US dollar.
  • We don’t know if history will repeat itself, but with rates at or near their peak, this might be an opportune time to give EM assets a closer look.

emerging market

tum3123

Emerging Market Assets Have Performed Well Following Rate Peaks

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.52K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VWO--
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
EEM--
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
IEMG--
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
INDA--
iShares MSCI India ETF
INDL--
Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.