Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) enables organizations to streamline and automate their business processes. The company delivers a strong outlook for 2024, that not only sees strong growth in revenues to approximately 25% CAGR but also, an improvement in its already very high free cash flow margin.

According to my estimate, NOW is priced at less than 44x forward free cash flow, a figure that I believe is justified and commensurate with its strong growth prospects for 2025.

Therefore, I remain bullish on this stock.

Rapid Recap

Back in November, I said,

There's a lot to like about ServiceNow. Perhaps, the most bullish consideration is just how big ServiceNow has become, and yet, it continues to compound at a very attractive growth rates. The detraction to the bull case is that few investors could honestly make the case that this stock is cheap.

ServiceNow is a stock that I've been recommending over the past year, and you see its performance below.

This stock has never been on sale and trading at a particularly low multiple. It's always been an expensive stock. And yet, I maintain that paying 44x forward free cash flows for ServiceNow makes it a compelling investment.

ServiceNow's Near-Term Prospects

ServiceNow helps businesses organize and manage their work more efficiently. It helps in handling things like IT services, customer support, and employee workflows.

For example, if an employee needs help with something at work, they might use ServiceNow to submit a request. The system then takes care of routing that request to the right people and tracking its progress. It's like a digital assistant for businesses, making sure things run smoothly and everyone is on the same page.

Moving on, ServiceNow delivered a strong Q4 result where the company put its focus on its AI integration prospects. This saw an acceleration in large new logo counts reflecting ServiceNow's ability to attract and retain high-profile clients.

The expansion of strategic partnerships with industry leaders like EY and alliances with major brands such as Visa further solidify ServiceNow's position.

With three workflow businesses over $1 billion in ACV and a continuous emphasis on innovation, particularly with its AI product family, ServiceNow seems well-positioned to have strong prospects in this most dynamic space.

In light of this backdrop, let's now explore its financials.

Outlook for 2024 Points to Nearly 25% CAGR

NOW revenue growth rates

ServiceNow puts forth a resounding guidance for 2024. Even though 2023 was already a strong year, to see ServiceNow's impressive outlook for 2024 come out as strong as it did implies that the good times are here to stay.

When a SaaS-enterprise servicing company generates more than $11 billion in revenues as a forward run-rate is growing at close to 25% CAGR, there's a lot of potential blemishes that can be forgiven.

That being said, despite its positive outlook, keep in mind that ServiceNow is under significant and increasing competition, for example, from the smaller Atlassian (TEAM). Although, these two are not always direct peers as their offerings often hinge on the specific operational requirements of their customers.

Given this background, let's now discuss NOW's valuation.

NOW Stock Valuation -- 44x Forward Free Cash Flow

Above I've chosen a group of similar peers to ServiceNow. Note, that these peers are not direct competitors to ServiceNow. Closer competitors to ServiceNow are Salesforce (CRM) and Atlassian. Rather, these are peers I've chosen are reflective of companies with similar financials and growth prospects.

And what you see above is that paying approximately 15x forward sales is very much the going rate for these companies. Consequently, I will not argue that ServiceNow is a cheaply valued stock. It is not. At least not on the surface.

But given the pace of its growth and the fact it's clearly delivering such strong free cash flow at a 30% margin, this substantiates a very compelling outlook.

More specifically, it's easy to foresee ServiceNow delivering $3.6 billion of free cash flow this year. Hence, investors are asked to pay just under 44x forward free cash flows for a business that's clearly growing by 25% CAGR at scale and has an extremely entrenched customer base.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, my bullish stance on ServiceNow remains unwavering. The company's impressive outlook for 2024, showcasing robust revenue growth and enhanced free cash flow margin, aligns with its strong performance in 2023. Priced at less than 44x forward free cash flow, I believe this valuation is justified, given ServiceNow's compelling growth prospects for 2025.

Despite acknowledging its premium valuation, paying for ServiceNow at this multiple appears reasonable, considering its consistent growth, innovative approach, and prominent position in the dynamic enterprise software space.

The company's efficiency in helping businesses organize workflows, manage IT services, and enhance customer support positions it as a vital player in the industry, reinforcing my optimistic outlook for its near-term prospects.