Introduction

It's time to talk about a Dividend King, which is a stock with at least 50 consecutive annual dividend hikes.

Generally speaking, I do not specifically look for Dividend Kings or Dividend Aristocrats (at least 25 consecutive annual hikes) when I pick stocks for my portfolio.

I do not mind owning companies that refrain from hiking in certain years to protect their balance sheets. For example, Deere & Company (DE), one of my best performers, has had multiple periods without dividend hikes.

The same goes for my railroad investments, especially Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP), which has kept its dividend unchanged for years to lower post-merger debt.

To me, what counts is the ability to grow dividends over time.

I also believe that there's a high likelihood that companies with a Dividend King history are very mature, which could lead to poor total returns.

However, this is a thesis on very shaky ground, as it can be said that companies with consistent dividend growth outperform the market, as we can see in the chart below.

In fact, there are a number of good reasons to opt for Dividend Kings.

Allow me to summarize a few reasons for you - feel free to add to this in case you have specific reasons to buy Dividend Kings.

Stability and Reliability: Dividend Kings are often well-established companies with a history of stability and reliability. They have proven to withstand the test of time.

Income Stream: For income-oriented investors, Dividend Kings can provide a consistent and growing income stream. Essentially, the regular dividend hikes are an indication of the company's financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Inflation Hedge: Dividend payments that consistently increase over time can act as a hedge against inflation.

Long-Term Growth Potential: Companies that have managed to increase dividends for an extended period often have strong fundamentals. Hence, investors may see Dividend Kings as having long-term growth potential, both in terms of share price appreciation and dividend growth.

Historical Performance: As investors rely on historical performance as an indicator of future success, Dividend Kings' lengthy track record of dividend increases may be seen as a positive signal for their ability to navigate different market conditions.

That's where the Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) comes in, a company with close to 70 annual dividend hikes, which just released its earnings.

Since 2010, the stock has returned 506%, including dividends, beating the S&P 500's 472% return by a decent margin - despite the index's benefit of being overweight in tech stocks.

Going back even further, since 2003, DOV has returned 9.8% per year, which is a very decent return.

My most recent article on the stock was written on July 2, 2022, when I discussed the pros and cons of owning DOV in light of a strong dividend track record but a poor yield.

Since then, shares have returned 33%, beating the S&P 500 by roughly 300 basis points.

Now, I'm going to take a second look, using the company's just-released earnings and dividend numbers.

So, let's get to it!

The Dover Dividend

Dover investors currently receive $0.51 in quarterly dividends for each share they own. This translates to a yield of 1.3%. This is 300 basis points below the S&P 500's 1.6% yield.

Over the past five years, the average annual dividend growth was 2.3%. The most recent hike was 1% on August 4, 2023.

The problem here is that a 1.3% yield isn't very exciting, especially not because it comes with poor dividend growth.

If I accept poor dividend growth, I may as well buy a high-yielding stock like Altria (MO), which yields close to 10%. Or, if I settle for a low yield, I could opt for a stock with higher dividend growth.

Fortunately, there is good news.

This year, analysts expect the company to generate roughly $9 in EPS, which would translate to a subdued payout ratio of less than 23%.

In other words, if the company had a "normal" payout ratio of 50% to 60%, it could easily yield 3.4%.

It also has close to 70 annual dividend hikes and an investment-grade credit rating of BBB+, which underlines its consistency and safety.

With that said, let's take a closer look at its core business.

What's Dover Up To?

The company, which was incorporated in 1947, is a major provider of equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services on a global scale.

In other words, the company operates in a wide range of industrial industries, with every single one exceeding $1 billion in annual revenue.

USD in Million 2021 Weight 2022 Weight Engineered Products 1,781 22.5 % 2,044 24.0 % Clean Energy & Fueling 1,648 20.8 % 1,879 22.1 % Climate & Sustainability Technologies 1,608 20.3 % 1,738 20.4 % Pumps & Process Solutions 1,709 21.6 % 1,728 20.3 % Imaging & Identification 1,163 14.7 % 1,124 13.2 % Click to enlarge

As such, the company is exposed to cyclical risks.

Using the leading ISM Manufacturing Index, we see that although there is some improvement, the index is still hinting at demand contraction.

Even worse, the index has hinted at contraction for 15 straight months.

Despite these developments, Dover continues to do well.

The just-released 4Q23 results confirm this.

While consolidated organic revenue experienced a 3% decline, bookings saw a 2% organic increase.

Segment margin, a key indicator of profitability, improved by 100 basis points to reach 22%.

The company also reported free cash flow in excess of $450 million, representing 22% of revenue.

Even better, adjusted earnings per share showed a positive trend, increasing by 13% to $2.45.

Dover Corporation

The company's diversified end-market exposures, along with proactive cost containment and pricing discipline, played a crucial role in achieving these results.

Additionally, the quarter saw the company engaging in portfolio enhancements through synergistic bolt-on acquisitions, including two transactions announced in January.

These acquisitions were designed to add attractive recurring and software revenue streams, contributing to the company's growth mix.

In general, the company believes that recent strategic investments position it well for capturing secular growth opportunities across various end markets.

These markets included CO2 refrigeration, bioprocessing, data center cooling, electrification of heating and cooling, and smart compressor controls.

Dover Corporation

Geographically, the U.S., the company's largest market, experienced a 2% increase in the reported quarter. In contrast, Europe saw a decline of 16%, primarily attributed to issues like fewer sales of HVAC components.

The overall performance in Asia was positive, with a 5% increase. China, representing about half of the company's revenue base in Asia, reported a 14% organic increase in the quarter, driven by large order timing within polymer processing.

Dover Corporation

In terms of cash generation (used to support and grow its business and dividend), Dover reported robust full-year free cash flow generation, amounting to $1.1 billion. This figure nearly doubled the prior year's level and was attributed to effective working capital management and lower capital expenditures.

The free cash flow conversion rate is now above 90% again, which is a great sign of high-quality earnings.

Dover Corporation

Furthermore, looking forward to the four quarters of 2024, the company is quite upbeat.

Organic revenue growth is projected to be in the range of 1% to 3%, while adjusted EPS is anticipated to fall between $8.95 and $9.15 per share.

This guidance factors in a 5% to 7% year-over-year organic growth rate, excluding a tax reorganization benefit recognized in the fourth quarter.

Dover Corporation

With this in mind, in terms of capital deployment and portfolio shaping, the company highlighted a shift in focus for 2024. After several years of elevated capital investments into capacity, productivity, and automation projects, the expectation has changed to lower capital expenditures in the new year.

However, M&A was still emphasized as integral to building a stronger and better portfolio, with ongoing efforts to shape the portfolio towards higher growth, higher return, and lower cyclicality.

In general, it needs to be said that despite its age and Dividend King status, the company is a place for outperforming growth - at least compared to the economy.

During its earnings call, the company noted that over the past five years, despite facing top-line headwinds in certain years, it achieved organic revenue growth at a 4% annualized rate, surpassing GDP and industrial averages.

Valuation

Analysts agree with Dover when it comes to a rosy future.

Using the data in the chart below:

DOV is expected to grow EPS by 3% in 2024, followed by 9% growth in 2025 and 6% growth in 2026.

Going back to 2003, DOV has a normalized P/E ratio of 14.4x, which is rather low. Hence, over the past ten years, DOV has traded at 17x earnings, which - in my opinion - fits its growth profile much better, especially with a bigger focus on cash generation.

The current blended P/E ratio of the stock is 17.8x.

Combining its dividend with a 17x earnings multiple and expected EPS growth, the stock has an implied annual return of 6% through 2026.

FAST Graphs

Needless to say, this return is subject to changes, as higher (or lower) economic growth expectations will more than certainly have an impact on EPS growth expectations.

For now, I'll maintain a Buy rating, as DOV is doing a great job growing its core business and focusing on secular growth.

This also means that this Dividend King has the potential to accelerate dividend growth in the years ahead, giving it a way more attractive risk/reward profile.

Takeaway

In the realm of dividend investing, the allure of Dividend Kings like Dover lies not just in their historic dividend growth but in their resilience.

Despite cyclical risks in various industrial sectors, Dover's recent results prove its ability to weather challenges with positive trends in earnings, free cash flow, and strategic acquisitions.

While the current yield may not be a huge reason to buy, analysts project consistent future growth, suggesting a potential 6% annual return through 2026.

Furthermore, Dover's focus on portfolio enhancement and capital deployment makes it a compelling choice for investors seeking potentially outperforming growth within the realm of Dividend Kings.