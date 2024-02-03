Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rethinking Three Misconceptions About Emerging-Market Equities

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • After a difficult year in 2023, we’re seeing signs that a recovery may be brewing for emerging-market equities.
  • Over the longer run, since 2001, EM stocks have outpaced the MSCI World.
  • Innovation, reshoring efforts by global manufacturers, and the global push for climate resilience are growth drivers that will benefit select EM countries and companies, in our view.
  • 75% of the MSCI EM’s weight is outside of China.

Finance investment stock market chart graph currency exchange global business fintech

alexsl

By Sammy Suzuki, CFA

Emerging-market equities have a bad rap. But a lost decade may have set up promising conditions for a recovery.

After a difficult year in 2023, we’re seeing signs that a recovery may be brewing for

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.52K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

H
HenryBL
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (292)
Thank you for the article and excellent analysis.

It doesn’t make sense to me why highly advanced and wealthy countries like Korea and Taiwan and high income European countries are still classified as EMs. They are not EMs but developed economies. This really puts me off investing in index based EM funds as I want to invest in genuine EMs that will deliver rapid GDP growth not slow growth, mature economies. I’m leaning towards taking index funds for regions that are pure EMs and for other EMs individual country funds. But I would much prefer to invest in a global ETF / active fund that invests in genuine EMs. Do you know any?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VWO--
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
EEM--
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
IEMG--
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
INDA--
iShares MSCI India ETF
INDL--
Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.