JuSun

I'm admittedly a proponent of investing in stocks, considering that it creates a viable path to wealth accumulation by everyday retail investors. This is especially considering market innovations that include brokerage firms offering free trading thanks to industry disrupter Robinhood (HOOD), which is a nice bonus that didn't exist a generation ago.

However, it's important to keep in mind that most wealth isn't accumulated overnight, and with the market chasing tech and AI-related names like Nvidia (NVDA) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and even weight-loss drugmaker favorites Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) it's anyone's guess where they will trade next week let alone next year.

The market exuberance has also created what I see as being a big valuation gap between the aforementioned names and unloved, yet moat-worthy names like Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), which I last covered with a 'Buy' rating back in June of last year.

BMY hasn't been my best performing pick to say the least, as the stock price has dropped by 26% since my last piece, on concerns around a patent expirations and the viability of its pipeline. As shown below, the stock has materially underperformed both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) over the past 12 months.

BMY vs. SPY, XPH 1-Yr Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I discuss BMY's recent Q4 results and why the market appears to be too pessimistic around the stock, creating the potential for outsized total returns from the current discounted price, so let's get started!

Why BMY?

Bristol-Myers Squibb is one of the largest pharmaceuticals around the globe, with a number of drugs that treat diseases in immunology, cardiovascular, and oncology. This includes blockbuster drugs like Eliquis, a blood anticoagulant for stroke patients, and Opdivo for the treatment of advanced stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Recent market concerns around BMY stem from revenue stagnation and a slight decline over the trailing 12 months, as BMY faces patent cliffs and new competition from biosimilars. Nonetheless, BMY's revenue remains far higher than where it was at the end of 2019. Despite more-or-less doubling its revenue since 2019, BMY's stock price decline has resulted in a price similar to where it was in 2019.

BMY Revenue (YCharts)

While the market is pricing in plenty of gloom for the company, its recent Q4 results suggest otherwise. This is reflected by a slight revenue rebound during the fourth quarter to 1% YoY growth, comparing favorably to the 2% revenue decline for the full year 2023. The slight uptick in revenue was driven by an acceleration in the in-line and new product portfolio, which grew YoY revenue by 9% and 7% in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. For reference, in-line refers to drugs with patents that have not yet expired.

Top in-line drugs Eliquis, Opdivo, and Orencia account for just over half (51%) of BMY's total revenue, and saw respectable 6%, 8%, and 9% revenue growth during the fourth quarter. In addition, BMY saw significant operating cash flow generation of $4.3 billion during Q4, which follows on a strong $4.8 billion from Q3 and compares favorably to prior quarters, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Risks to BMY include drug price reform, which is a perennial issue that that serves as an overhang in the U.S. Congress. This could put price caps on certain drugs as they relate to Medicare coverage. As shown below, BMY's blockbuster drug, Eliquis, was selected in August last year as one of 10 drugs that are eligible for Medicare drug price negotiation.

U.S. Dept of HHS

Nonetheless, BMY retains plenty of margin buffer to counter potential headwinds. This is reflected by its A+ grade for profitability with strong EBITDA and Net Income Margins of 41% and 18%, respectively, as shown below.

Seeking Alpha

Other risks include patent cliffs that are coming in 2028 for blockbuster drugs Eliquis and Opdivo, whose revenue need to be offset by new drugs from M&A and the pipeline. This includes execution risks involved with the recent Mirati acquisition as it relates to its portfolio of oncology treatments.

However, with risks also come opportunity, as reflected by BMY's recently announced Karuna acquisition, which could open doors to a largely untapped Alzheimer's drug market. According to Alzheimer's Disease International, there were over 55 million people worldwide living with dementia in 2020, and this number will almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. Management expressed optimism around reaching this market, as noted during the recent conference call:

And we announced the planned acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, bringing KarXT, which we believe will be a transformational medicine for patients with schizophrenia, Alzheimer's psychosis and potentially other indications with multi-billion dollar sales potential. We are looking forward to launching this medicine after closing the transaction later this year. These deals add important growth substrate to our company and diversify our portfolio for the long term.

Meanwhile, BMY remains shareholder friendly, having $5 billion in remaining capacity under its current share repurchase authorization. With a forward PE of just 7.0x, BMY is getting an appealing 14.3% earnings yield on every dollar spent on buybacks. As shown below, BMY has reduced its count by 9% over the past 3 years alone.

BMY Shares Outstanding (Seeking Alpha)

Importantly for income investors, BMY yields an attractive 4.9% and the dividend is very well-covered by a 30% payout ratio. It also has a respectable 5-year dividend CAGR of 7.5% and 7 years of consecutive growth. As shown below, BMY's dividend yield currently sits at the top of its range over the past 10 years.

(Note: The following graph shows TTM Yield. Forward yield is 4.9%)

YCharts

BMY also maintains a strong 'A' credit rating from S&P, and this is supported by a strong balance sheet with net debt to EBITDA of 1.7x, sitting well below the 3.0x level that most ratings agencies consider to be safe. This leverage ratio could be even lower in a couple of years, as management plans to repay $10 billion worth of debt during this timeframe.

Turning to valuation, I see better value in BMY at the current price of $48.71 with a forward PE of just 7.0x, compared to PE of 8.2x at the last time I visited the stock, sitting well under its normal PE of 16.7. At this low of a PE, the market is baking in a future of perpetual annual EPS declines, which may not materialize.

This is considering the fact that BMY grew its EPS from $1.70 to $7.70 (non-GAAP) over the past 20 years despite a number of ups and downs over this time frame, all while managing previous drug cycles. Plus, with such a low valuation, BMY could produce market-beating returns through a reversion to mean valuation with just low single-digit EPS growth. This could be achieved with share buybacks at the current attractive valuation, plus potential catalysts from the Mirati and Karuna acquisitions.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Despite the risks faced such as drug price reform and patent cliffs, BMY remains a strong player in the pharmaceutical industry with a diverse portfolio of drugs and a strong potential with its pipeline. The recent acquisitions of Mirati and Karuna show their commitment to growth opportunities, while maintaining shareholder value through buybacks and dividends. With a very attractive valuation and potential future catalysts, BMY presents a compelling investment opportunity for long-term value and income investors. Considering all the above, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.