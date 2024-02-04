Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Silver Spike Investment: Cannabis BDC With Attractive Dividends

The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Silver Spike Investment is a BDC focused on direct-lending to the cannabis industry, making it an attractive investment in a growing market.
  • SSIC's financials have not been strong since going public, but they have a pipeline of $448 million in the works and a portfolio of well-known cannabis operators.
  • SSIC stock is currently trading at a discount of roughly 45% to its NAV, making it a compelling investment for those willing to take on the risk.
  • The stock also pays a dividend of $0.70, making it an attractive investment for those looking strictly for income.

Introduction

Many of my readers probably know by now I'm an avid investor and fan of BDCs. Not only because of their dividends, but because they are also great long-term investments. Well, at least some of them. Most investors view these as income

The Dividend Collectuh
I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Comments (9)

The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 1:53 PM
Comments (4.68K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed this article please like and follow for more updates on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comment section what you think of SSIC.
c
cpr1200r100
Today, 2:58 PM
Comments (1.88K)
Am I reading :key factors" correctly. Silver Spike is a $50mil Mini Micro Cap?
c
cpr1200r100
Today, 2:49 PM
Comments (1.88K)
Very timely.

I'm showing space to a "weed" guy tomorrow. Lol.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (4.68K)
@cpr1200r100 😂 glad I could help. Happy Sunday
C
Centrino
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (2.93K)
Thanks,
But there are safer BDCs with a higher dividend yield :-)
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (4.68K)
@Centrino thanks for sharing. I agree. But if you believe in the cannabis outlook this may be one to consider
C
Centrino
Today, 2:31 PM
Comments (2.93K)
@The Dividend Collectuh in the cannabis space l, I already own IIPR, NLCP, and AFCG.
Would this cannibis BDC be a nice complement? And if yes, what you be your BUY price?
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (4.68K)
@Centrino strictly for income I think so. I’m still skeptical on the cannabis industry but I think if you’re a little risky and want huge dividends then they are a great buy here, closer to their 52-week low of $7.29.
