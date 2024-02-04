LauriPatterson

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA), previously MamaMancini's, is a Northeast packaged food manufacturer specializing in deli food, particularly Italian food and salads.

I wrote about MAMA in early 2022 when the company began digesting their new acquisitions. At the time, I considered the company to be excessively risky because it had taken a lot of debt to do acquisitions at a time when the US was considered to be heading into a recession and with interest rates climbing.

The company's stock price fell for most of 2022 as MAMA indeed struggled to make ends meet, with falling margins and growing debt concerns. However, thanks to really good execution, the company not only recovered margins but accelerated its growth, leading to a fantastic profitability recovery and paying down debt. The market picked up this and repriced the stock from $1 in late 2022 to more than $4 today.

I analyze the turnaround in this review and provide an approach to the market's current expectations. Despite MAMA's great execution, the stock price is currently too expensive to start a position.

A great comeback

In late 2021, Mama acquired two companies in an effort to increase their participation in the deli segment of supermarkets, for a total transaction price of $14 million, mostly financed via debt.

This was when the US economy noticed the heat of inflation, and the FED had started to raise rates. At that time, adding more than $10 million in variable-rate debts seemed aggressive.

In early 2022, Mama's margins took a tremendous dive as input prices increased while the concerns around the economy made the company wary of raising prices too fast. The company continued its shopping spree, adding 25% of another company in mid-2022. It seemed that Mama was impervious to the market environment and making an extra risky bet. The company's previous CEO, Carl Wolf, had repeatedly mentioned that the M&A strategy was his preferred way to take the company to $100 million in yearly revenues. That strategy could have cost the company's shareholders enormous dilution to recapitalize the company had margins remained depressed.

However, in September 2023, MAMA announced a new CEO and a new managerial team to rationalize the company's operations. The effect was nothing short of miraculous, with gross margins springing back to the historical range of 25/35%. This recovery has continued to today with a 30% level in the last quarter.

Data by YCharts

The company was also able to control SG&A costs, which translated into a consequent recovery in operating profit margins back to average levels.

Data by YCharts

In turn, the profits were used to repay the debt and build cash. Today, with $3 million in operating profits last quarter, the company's $4 million in net debt seems pretty manageable.

Data by YCharts

Was the margin recovery a matter of skill or context? I believe a mix with a larger portion of context, though.

First, the margins (both operating and gross) returned to levels achieved before the inflation plus acquisition induced deep.

Second, the movement fits the pattern of a large, unexpected increase in inflation, particularly commodities, as was suffered in 2022. Many companies in the food industry saw their margins decrease because they kept their prices to maintain volumes, with inputs going up. Only then were they able to recover margins via pricing, and because inputs tend to return to the mean, whereas retail prices are more sticky.

In fact, Mama's CoGS was 20% lower in January 2023 than had been in July 2022 with the same level of revenues. Because MAMA's inventories days outstanding is relatively low (less than 20 days) it means that a quarter's costs are affected by that quarter's inputs and don't suffer from a lag.

Market expectations

Whereas the market (and myself) might have been excessively pessimistic in late 2022, today's situation is different. MAMA's share price more than quadrupled in the past 14 months, and the company now has a market cap of $170 million.

Even under pretty optimistic assumptions, the multiple on the company's profits is pretty high.

If the company keeps growing at the current level of about 10% for next year and can keep its operating margins constant, it could generate about $130 million in revenues and $13 million in operating profits.

With that level of yearly profitability, it would be easy to repay the more costly debt, and therefore we can avoid including interest costs in our assumptions.

After taxes, that same operating profit becomes $10 million in net income for FY24 (again assuming constant profit margins and 10% revenue growth).

That means a 17x P/E multiple, which implies a lot of growth in the future.

How much exactly? The simple model below provides a potential answer. If we were to buy the company today, for $170 million, and sell it in five years at a 14x P/E multiple (high, but not extreme), and not receive any dividends in the middle, we would need the company to keep its current margins but also grow at a CAGR of 17% for the next five years.

MAMA's simple return model (Author)

This is a lot of growth, albeit not impossible, even organically. Before the acquisitions and the inflationary period, MAMA compounded revenues at a 22% rate for the eight years between 2014 and 2022 (the equation is 5 ^ (1 / 8) - 1).

Data by YCharts

Another possibility is for the company to acquire its way to growth as it did with previous companies, but for this method to work, the multiples paid on post-acquisition earnings have to be much lower than 17x.

Overall, I believe it is possible for MAMA to reach those levels, but the risk is high that they don't. In the meantime, a decrease in profitability or growth can lead to a lot of disappointment for a stock that is so highly priced, which increases risk.

At the expense of missing the MAMA train, I prefer to wait for a better entry price point, but will continue following MAMA's trajectory, and wish them the best.