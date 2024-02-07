Nastco/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is a financial services company that is shunned by many investors because of its seemingly complex business model and high exposure to financial derivatives. I get the impression that many misunderstand the risks of the company (in particular in relation to its role as a central counterparty) and therefore avoid the company. Wrongly, in my view, because I consider CME to be an excellent compounder that is managed with prudence. In my previous articles on the company, I have explained why I think CME is a sensible addition to a well-diversified - or all-weather, if you will - portfolio: not despite, but because of its derivatives offering and its dominant market position.

In this earnings preview, I'll take a look at what investors can expect from the upcoming Q4 report and CME's past track record of meeting analyst estimates. I'll take a fresh look at CME Group's balance sheet, as I - contrary to market expectations and recent speculation - expect "higher and longer" interest rates. Finally, I'll also outline whether I still think CME stock is a good buy, as financials in general are back in favor, and share my updated valuation.

When Does CME Group Report Q4 Earnings?

CME Group management will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. (CET). The financial results as well as some general remarks are published on the CME's Investor Relations website at 6:00 a.m.

Those unable to attend the conference call can view the transcript, which will be posted on Seeking Alpha shortly after the event. I highly recommend reading the remarks and Q&A as CME's management tends to be very detailed - not only on the company's operations, but also on certain macro indicators (for example, see the remarks in the Q3 2023 transcript on the energy market).

How Were CME's Previous Earnings And What To Expect From The Q4 Report?

In my view, the market volatility at the beginning of the fourth quarter (as measured by the VIX) as well as the bond rally after long-term Treasuries briefly topped 5% in late October should be seen as a tailwind for CME, mainly because of the expected higher trading volume and due to the significant exposure to interest rate futures. Therefore, a positive earnings surprise next Wednesday seems likely, but at the same time it would be naïve to expect a significantly positive reaction for CME stock, simply because the analysts following the company have most certainly factored recent market developments into their estimates. This can be seen, for example, in the positive earnings revisions (Figure 1). However, it's also worth noting that CME's management publishes statistics on the average daily contract volume (ADV) of its products on a monthly basis (e.g. Q4 and full-year 2023 data), confirming the solid - volatility-driven - performance in the fourth quarter (Figure 2).

Figure 1: CME Group Inc. (CME): Consensus EPS revision trend on a quarterly basis (Seeking Alpha) Figure 2: CME Group Inc. (CME): Overall average daily contract volume and interest rate products average daily volume (own work, based on company filings)

But despite the readily expected good results, the earnings surprise statistics published by Seeking Alpha suggest that CME's management tends to under-promise in order to over-deliver. So there could still be a (small) positive surprise in store next Wednesday. Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) estimates have been beaten every single quarter for the past three years (Figure 3).

Figure 3: CME Group Inc. (CME): Quarterly earnings surprise in percent (Seeking Alpha)

That being said - and my regular readers know my emphasis on the long term - I would not overanalyze the likelihood of beating the quarterly estimate and the reaction of CME stock to such a short-term development. It's far more important to keep the big picture in mind.

CME Group, as I have explained in my previous articles, is very well positioned in relation to the current environment and its astute management continues to invest and innovate (see recently announced product launches). From an earnings perspective, I think it speaks for itself that CME has been able to meet EPS estimates on a one-year-forward basis with an accuracy of -0.1% and a standard deviation of only 0.8%, notably including 2007 and 2008 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: CME Group Inc. (CME): Earnings surprises in percent of the estimate, one-year-forward basis (own work, based on data from Seeking Alpha)

Now, one could argue that earnings are relatively easy to manage, but even with revenues, CME's management has a strong tendency to deliver results in line with estimates. Even if we include the two (significantly positive) revenue outliers in 2007 and 2008, the average deviation (+1.1%) and standard deviation (2.9%) are still so small that I consider them insignificant (Figure 5). The good predictability of CME's earnings (and of course the free cash flow) are one reason - besides its unique market position and stellar profitability (explanation here) - why I consider the stock an strategically important position in my portfolio.

Figure 5: CME Group Inc. (CME): Revenue surprises in percent of the estimate, one-year-forward basis (own work, based on data from Seeking Alpha)

How Will CME Group Fare If Interest Rates Remain Higher For Longer?

At first glance, this question may appear somewhat odd, as the market - as can be seen from the yield on long-term bonds and the still strongly inverted yield curve, for example - is expecting interest rate cuts sooner rather than later.

However, the Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, recently dispelled these fantasies and noted that he considers a first rate cut in March to be unlikely - naturally the market reacted accordingly. Furthermore, the stronger-than-expected jobs growth in January is a further indication that the economy remains in a condition that requires anything but rate cuts. The fiscal side of the equation (especially in an election year) should of course also be considered, and indirectly so, as I firmly believe that the persistently high deficits (Figure 6) contribute strongly to a scenario of higher for longer inflation. Therefore, and because the status quo of the oil and gas industry (fallout from the shale boom, ESG-related capital restraints, second-order effects of windfall taxes) will lead to higher for longer energy prices, in my view, I doubt that sustainable rate cuts are on the horizon.

Figure 6: Federal surplus/deficit in percent of gross domestic product, FYFSGDA188S (U.S. Office of Management and Budget and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

I think it is very likely that we will have to get used to a higher average inflation rate than the one we have become accustomed to thanks to the prevailing deflationary factors of the last decade, so interest rates are also likely to remain elevated (but comparatively lower). In my opinion, it is reasonable to expect the Federal Reserve (and other central banks) to intentionally accept modestly negative real yields.

The good news is that CME Group, with its broad range of derivatives, plays a very important role in the hedging business - be it interest rates, exchange rates or commodities, among many other. While the company should continue to thrive in this environment, it is still important to look at how well the company itself is hedged against a scenario of higher for longer interest rates.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, CME's gross debt amounted to around $3.4 billion. Considering that the company has a balanced approach to M&A and has not announced any acquisitions recently, its gross debt is expected to remain stable at the end of the year.

CME currently pays a weighted-average interest rate of 3.8% on its debt - well below the market rate. Near-term maturities have a comparatively lower yield (Figure 7), so CME's interest coverage can be expected to decline as it refinances its debt. However, even if we assume that CME Group pays a coupon of 5.0% on newly issued long-term debt (the current yield to maturity on its 2018/48 notes is a reasonably good estimate) and interest rates remain at current levels for another five years, the weighted-average interest rate would only increase by 60 basis points to a still very manageable 4.4%. Assuming that the company's current free cash flow ($2.6bn, 2020 to 2022 average) remains unchanged for the foreseeable future, CME's interest coverage ratio would fall from 21x to 18x. I consider this to be an extremely conservative leverage - also because it is highly unlikely that a company with monopolistic tendencies is unable to grow its free cash flow for several years.

Figure 7: CME Group Inc. (CME): Debt maturity profile at the end of Q3 2023 (own work, based on company filings)

However, it is also worth noting that CME generally maintains a sizable cash buffer, which further increases its - already very comfortable - interest coverage ratio. If we assume that CME receives 3.0% on its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities ($2.4 billion at the end of Q3), the interest coverage ratio improves from 21x (see above) to 45x - or 33x if interest rates remain at current levels for 5 years and assuming debt refinancing as above.

However, considering that CME paid its generous special dividend of $5.25 per share in January (expected cash outflow of $1.9 billion), the company's baseline cash balance is significantly lower than the $2.4 billion at the end of the third quarter would suggest. The recurring increase in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities over the course of the year is shown in Figure 8. The data also shows that CME's cash buffer has increased on average over the years - from $1.26 billion in 2019 to $2.3 billion in 2022. While I don't want to engage in speculation, this could be a sign that the company is looking to make an acquisition in the near future (recall that competitor Intercontinental Exchange Inc., ICE, was given the green light to acquire Black Knight, Inc. in August 2023).

Figure 8: CME Group Inc. (CME): Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at quarter-end (own work, based on company filings)

All in all, I am very confident that CME can manage (and actually thrive in) a higher for longer interest rate environment - not only from an operational and risk profile perspective (see my first article), but also in terms of balance sheet strength. The company has a strong cash reserve, which provides it with flexibility for opportunistic acquisitions. While the company's strong and recurring free cash flow (baseline margin of 50%+) should already insulate it very well against economic downturns, the cash buffer it maintains provides another layer of security.

CME Is A Fortress – But Is It Still A Buy At Current Valuations?

In the first and second quarters of last year, after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ), the market shunned financial stocks in particular. The uncertainty caused primarily by the Federal Reserve's unprecedentedly rapid rate hike (and of course the lack of adequate balance sheet hedging at some banks) led to several great opportunities.

But of course, CME Group stock was not one of the "babies thrown out with the bathwater" (see, for example, my article on Truist Financial Corp., TFC, and U.S. Bancorp, USB). It is a very high quality company that commands a premium valuation, but as I explained in my first article, I still consider a price-to-earnings ratio of more than 20 to be a fundamentally acceptable valuation, as is the free cash flow yield of 4.0%.

CME stock has returned 25% since my first article, in line with the S&P 500 Index (SPY), suggesting it is similarly expensive (and hence risky). However, it is well known that SPY's 2023 returns are due in large part to the phenomenal performance of the "Magnificent 7" (I won't debate here whether their current multiples are justified), whereas the broader market remains quite fairly valued. In addition, it is worth noting that CME's returns are split roughly 80/20 between capital gains and dividends. Finally, the company's strong operating performance has left its valuation virtually unchanged, even though its share price has risen $34, or nearly 20%. But make no mistake - CME stock is certainly not cheap (Table 1). Let's take a closer look...

Table 1: CME Group Inc. (CME): Valuation metrics, compared to the respective five-year average and sector median (Seeking Alpha)

At today's price of around $206, CME shares are trading at just over 22 times adjusted earnings, well below the long-term average earnings multiple of 26 (Figure 9). Therefore, the theoretical return potential over the next three years is about 16% per year, including dividends, or a little less than 12% excluding dividends. I think the "normal" P/E ratio in the high 20s for CME is a bit high - especially because of its long-term average growth rates of "only" 8% (five-year average) and 12% (very long-term average, blue line in Figure 8), which translate to price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) values of 3.2 and 2.2, respectively.

But even if the stock maintains its current multiple of just over 22 times earnings, the potential annualized return is 10% (including dividends). I am content with such a return, also because I believe that a significant part of that will come from dividends. Of course, I'm not saying that CME can or will continue to grow its regular and special dividends at a 10%+ annual growth rate, as it did over the last decade, but the expected continued high uncertainty in the markets should have a positive impact on earnings and thus dividend growth.

Figure 9: FAST Graphs chart for CME Group Inc. stock (CME), based on adjusted operating earnings per share (FAST Graphs)

It is also worth taking a fresh look at the valuation of CME stock from a free cash flow perspective. The company's free cash flow, adjusted for working capital movements and stock-based compensation (ultimately, compensation-related dilution must be offset by buybacks), has grown at a CAGR of 14% over the past five years and 12% over the past decade - a testament to the company's top-notch cash conversion. Of course, there is still plenty of room for efficiency gains, but ultimately growth via margin expansion is limited. In the very long term, I believe that free cash flow growth in line with revenue growth is a reasonably realistic expectation - i.e. around 5 to 6% per year. To remain conservative, I will use a perpetual growth rate of 4% in my discounted cash flow (DCF) model. You can see the model's sensitivity with respect to the growth rate in Figure 10 (y-axis).

Due to the high quality, my personal hurdle rate for investing in a company like CME Group is quite low - but a 3% to 4% premium on the long-term risk-free rate should still be required. Therefore, I use a cost of equity of 7.2% (4.23% yield on 30-year Treasuries plus 3% premium).

The model suggests that CME stock is fairly valued at $206, or a tad undervalued (5% discount). However, as we know how sensitive DCF models are to inputs, it is of course pointless to make seemingly accurate predictions here. The bottom line is that I certainly don't think the share is cheap at the current price, but as a long-term investor I am happy to add at these prices - even if I am no longer quite as enthusiastic as I was in March 2023.

Figure 10: CME Group Inc. (CME): Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work)

Conclusion

CME Group Inc. will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Wednesday, February 14, before the market opens. Earnings estimate revisions have been positive in recent months, which is no surprise given the October sell-off and high volatility in interest rates (and bonds). Similar to asset managers who report monthly on their assets under management, CME also provides a brief investor update each month. Management reports on the average daily contract volume for a number of product lines (e.g. interest rates, energy) and data for Q4 look very positive. Since analysts have likely and largely factored the latest developments into their estimates, I don't expect any significant surprises next Wednesday. In my view, however, it is far more important to focus on the long term instead of the short-term price outlook for CME stock.

CME Group is managed conservatively, has a very solid Aa3-rated balance sheet and an excellent governance rating (G-1 from Moody's).

It is extremely well positioned and is a beneficiary of the current environment. I expect interest rates to stay higher for longer - contrary to popular belief - mainly because I think inflation will stabilize at a higher level than what we have become accustomed to over the past two decades. On-shoring, protectionism, chronic underinvestment in fossil fuels, rushed investment in alternative energy sources with low EROI (energy return on energy invested), and unfavorable demographics are all inflationary factors that I believe will more than offset the ongoing deflationary forces from advances in digitalization (especially artificial intelligence).

As such, I consider CME stock to be an important "hedging" position in my diversified portfolio - also from an income perspective. CME Group offers the best of both worlds - a steadily growing base dividend (2.1% starting yield, five- and 10-year CAGR of more than 9%) and the optional (but so far regularly paid) annual special dividend that brings the current annualized yield to nearly 5%.

But of course, a hedge is not worth any price. However, at a P/E ratio of 22 and a free cash flow yield of 4%, I still consider CME stock to be acceptably valued. I see it as a priority to continue adding to my CME position as the portfolio as a whole grows (the position is now only about 1% of the portfolio), but of course I prefer to buy in the inevitably recurring periods of weakness.

