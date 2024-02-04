Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rate Decreases: Be Careful What You Wish For?

Summary

  • Since early 2022, the FED lifted the federal funds rate by 5.25% to curb inflation, triggering speculation from pundits over the economic impact and future path of rate increases.
  • Recently, the Fed noted that inflation has been tempered by restrictive monetary policy and signaled the likelihood of easing monetary policy this year.
  • Equity investors applauded this dovish pivot with a relief rally toward the end of 2023.
  • The maximum drawdown that occurred was -20.31% in just two months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  The Russell 1000 Index measures the performance of the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe.

Down Arrow

Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty Images

By Michael J. Fleisher

Since early 2022, the Federal Reserve (FED) lifted the federal funds rate by 5.25% to curb inflation, triggering speculation from pundits over the economic impact and future path of rate increases. Recently, the Fed noted that inflation

