Muhammad Labib Adilah/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I still rate PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) [TLKM:IJ] as a Buy.

My previous update written on November 20, 2023 highlighted a number of positive factors for TLK such as the potential monetization of non-core businesses and the setting up of a new infrastructure company.

In the current update, I share my view that Telekomunikasi Indonesia is a good investment candidate for both the near term and long run, which supports a Buy rating for the stock. In the short term, TLK's broadband and cellular businesses have a good chance of performing above expectations. For the long term, the company's data center business has strong growth prospects.

Data Center Business Is A Major Growth Driver For TLK

Indonesian media publication Kontan recently published a news article on February 1, 2024, citing comments from Telekomunikasi Indonesia's "Director of Group Business Development" Honesti Basyir regarding the company's data center business. Specifically, TLK's Honesti Basyir indicated that its data center business aims to be the "market leader in Indonesia and also regionally" with "Malaysia, the Philippines, and Japan" being new data center markets that it has targeted.

The latest comments from a member of Telekomunikasi Indonesia's management team have brought the growth potential of its data center business into the spotlight.

Based on the company's latest financial and operating metrics available as of September 30, 2023, Telekomunikasi Indonesia boasted a portfolio of 32 data centers which contributed sales of IDR1.4 trillion in the first nine months of the prior year.

There is still a lot of untapped growth potential associated with TLK's data center business. The 9M 2023 revenue for the company's data business accounted for just 1% of Telekomunikasi Indonesia's top line. Also, only five of the company's 32 data centers are located outside of its home market, Indonesia. Specifically, TLK's data center business has only expanded to just three overseas markets (Hong Kong, Timor-Leste, and Singapore) thus far.

More significantly, Telekomunikasi Indonesia's goal is to achieve a data center capacity of 400MW by the end of this decade. In comparison, the company's current data center capacity as of end-Q3 2023 was just 10% of its long-term target at 42MW. TLK's data center expansion ambitions are realistic considering competitive dynamics in its home market and the growth outlook for the Asian data center industry as a whole.

In Indonesia, TLK's telecommunications peers aren't particularly keen on expanding in the data center market, which has positive read-throughs for Telekomunikasi Indonesia's data center growth prospects in its home market. PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) divested a 70% interest in its data center assets back in 2019. This year, PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) sold its data centers to a company known as BDx Indonesia. Both XL Axiata and Indosat are Telekomunikasi Indonesia's rivals in the Indonesian telecommunications market.

Also, Colliers (CIGI) forecasts that the Asia-Pacific data center market will expand at a +12% CAGR for the 2023-2028 time frame. Data center revenue for TLK grew by +9% YoY in 9M 2023, and the company's data center business is well-positioned to register a faster pace of growth going forward as it ventures into new Asian markets such as Japan as mentioned earlier.

Positive Outlook For Core Businesses

The near-term outlook for Telekomunikasi Indonesia's core cellular and broadband segments is positive, on top of the favorable long-term growth prospects for its data center business detailed in the preceding section.

TLK's actual cellular ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) growth for 2024 might exceed expectations. This takes into consideration Telekomunikasi Indonesia's and its peer's management commentaries at the most recent quarterly earnings calls (transcripts sourced from S&P Capital IQ).

At its Q3 2023 earnings briefing, Telekomunikasi Indonesia noted that "the competitive environment" for the Indonesian cellular market is "relatively stable" as evidenced by recent "mobile ARPU" trends. Separately, Indosat has guided for an +15% increase in the company's cellular ARPU from IDR34,689 as of end-9M 2023 to IDR40,000 in 2024 at its Q3 2023 results call. Indosat mentioned at the company's most recent quarterly results briefing that it is "quite optimistic getting into elections from an overall consumer (perspective) and looking at how we can see (mobile) ARPU going up."

In other words, the 2024 cellular ARPU outlook for TLK and its peers is positive taking into account factors such as a lower degree of competitive intensity and the Indonesian presidential election this year. The more benign competition allows Telekomunikasi Indonesia to raise the prices for its cellular plans, while Indonesian consumers might have a greater propensity to spend thanks to favorable policies (e.g., potential government handouts) in an election year.

On the other hand, Telekomunikasi Indonesia's broadband business could grow much faster than expected, as its Telkomsel Orbit offering gains traction with Indonesian consumers in time to come.

TLK refers to Telkomsel Orbit as "a home internet service that uses a WiFi modem with the best cellular network quality (my emphasis), as well as data packages you can use without the need for a subscription (my emphasis)" on the company's website.

There are two key constraints relating to growing Telekomunikasi Indonesia's fixed broadband services. Firstly, certain Indonesian consumers find that fixed broadband services are too costly. Secondly, the fixed broadband network infrastructure in Indonesia isn't as developed as compared to other markets, so fixed broadband speeds might be much slower than mobile internet speeds in certain parts of the country.

This explains why the company's Telkomsel Orbit service could help it to attract new subscribers. According to research published by Singapore bank DBS, TLK's Telkomsel Orbit offering is around "65%" cheaper than the company's fixed broadband services branded as "IndiHome." On the other hand, Telekomunikasi Indonesia noted at its earlier FY 2022 earnings briefing (source: S&P Capital IQ) in March last year that Telkomsel Orbit fills the role to "serve the area that has the requirement of the broadband but not easily accessed by the IndiHome coverage."

As such, TLK has the confidence to emphasize at its latest Q3 2023 earnings call that Telkomsel Orbit "can accelerate the penetration of home broadband" services. There are some Indonesian consumers who have previously found the company's IndiHome fixed broadband offering to be expensive, and they might consider signing up for TLK's Telkomsel Orbit service. Also, there are also existing Telkomsel Orbit subscribers who might eventually upgrade to the IndiHome fixed broadband service with higher ARPU if TLK executes well on up-selling initiatives.

Final Thoughts

Considering the stock's consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5 times and the company's FY 2024-2026 EBITDA CAGR of +10.3% (source: S&P Capital IQ), Telekomunikasi Indonesia's growth-adjusted EV/EBITDA metric is an attractive 0.53 times (5.5/10.3). I think that TLK can be valued by the market at a higher EV/EBITDA multiple (i.e., at the high-single digit to low-teens level) in due course, taking into account its data center business' growth potential and the high likelihood of above-expectations results for its cellular and broadband businesses.