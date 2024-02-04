ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy Q4 2023 Portfolio Manager Commentary

Igor Kutyaev

By Garey J. Aitken, CFA, & Michael Richmond, CFA

Canadian Small Cap Strategy

Market Overview

Small cap Canadian equities finished 2023 on a strong note, as the S&P/TSX Small Cap Index increased 6.0% and finished the calendar year up 4.8%. It was an eventful 12 months for financial markets as wide variability in interest rates meaningfully impacted equities. Canadian and U.S. central banks continued to raise policy rates throughout the year to tame inflation. While inflation eased, it remains above policymaker targets. Benchmark 10-year interest rates in Canada and the U.S. reached 2023 highs of 4.24% and 4.99%, respectively, in October before ultimately giving way in the final two months of the year to close at 3.11% and 3.88%. Following a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in December that highlighted easing inflation and slowing economic growth, rates priced in a more dovish consensus.

Despite a stronger end to the year, small cap equities still meaningfully underperformed large caps. The small cap index remains 14.0% below the all-time high in April 2022, while the large cap S&P/TSX Composite reached a new all-time high in late December.

"We continued to add to our defensive/non-cyclicals exposure while trimming some of our value/cyclicals."

The fourth quarter advance for small cap Canadian equities was broad-based, with eight out of 11 sectors posting positive returns. The strongest-performing sectors were information technology (IT, +24.5%), consumer staples (+20.6%), financials (+14.6%) and materials (+11.9%). The weakest-performing sector was energy (-9.9%) followed by utilities (-4.5%) and communication services (-1.0%). Energy weakness was driven by lower commodity prices, with crude oil decreasing 21.1% for the quarter, and 10.7% for the year, finishing at US$71.65 per barrel, and natural gas prices decreasing 14.2% for the quarter, and 43.8% for the year, to finish at US$2.51 per mmbtu. In materials, stronger precious metals and copper prices weren’t enough for the sector to keep pace in 2023. Gold advanced 12.1% for the quarter, and 13.4% for the year, to finish at US$2,072 per troy ounce and copper 4.1% for the quarter and 2.1% for the year, to finish at US$3.89 per pound.

The ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy outperformed its benchmark largely due to strong stock selection in the utilities, energy and financials sectors.

Portfolio Positioning

Trading activity in the fourth quarter of 2023 was consistent with earlier in the year as dislocations in equity markets continued to present excellent opportunities. Transactions included one new addition to the Strategy. We added Colliers, a business we have long admired in the real estate sector, at the beginning of the fourth quarter. When the stock sold off following its quarterly earnings release, we took the opportunity to build a position in the provider of commercial real estate and investment management services.

During the quarter we continued to add to our defensive/non-cyclicals exposure (consumer staples companies, utilities and other robust businesses with predictable free cash flow) while trimming some of our value/cyclicals (energy and industrials companies). While Strategy turnover is typically low, we will continue to be decisive when warranted as opportunities arise.

Outlook

Despite the rapid rate-hiking cycle of 2022/2023 (a magnitude of monetary policy tightening not seen in decades), a U.S. regional banking crisis in the spring, and rising geopolitical risks, North American equity markets rebounded nicely in 2023, defying expectations. Recent optimism has been fueled by expectations of meaningful rate cuts in 2024 as the Fed orchestrates an economic soft landing. Residual inflationary pressures, wars in Europe and the Middle East, and uncertainty around economic growth in China all contribute to an uncertain outlook. Expectations for earnings growth for the constituents of the S&P/TSX Composite Index are 7% and 10% in 2024 and 2025, respectively. These expectations could prove challenging amid the ongoing deliberate deceleration of the economy.

With higher interest rates creating a less conducive environment for equity financings in 2022 and 2023, total financings among the constituents of the S&P/TSX Composite Index declined dramatically. In fact, total financings raised in Canada in each of 2022 and 2023 were at roughly half of their 10-year average. In a less liquid environment, it is often the strongest businesses that maintain access to equity capital markets, and 2023 was no exception, as evidenced by several names held in the Strategy.

As market cycles evolve, effective capital allocation remains critical, whether through timely share buybacks, well-executed dividend plans, reinvestment back in the business or truly accretive M&A. Regarding the latter element, a less liquid environment can also create more attractive opportunities to acquire when competition for deals is less fierce.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge Canadian Small Cap Strategy* outperformed its S&P/TSX Small Cap Index benchmark during the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy generated gains across nine of the 10 sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 sectors total). The primary contributions came from the industrials and financials sectors while the energy sector was a detractor.

On a relative basis, overall security selection and sector allocation contributed to performance. In particular, selection in the utilities, energy and financials sectors and overweights to consumer staples and IT had the most positive impacts on results. Those contributions were partially offset by negative selection effects in consumer staples, IT and materials as well as an underweight to materials and an overweight to utilities.

On an individual stock basis, the largest contributors to relative returns were from Bird Construction (OTCPK:BIRDF), Neighbourly Pharmacy (OTCPK:NBLYF), DRI Healthcare (DHT.UN:CA), Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) and Jamieson Wellness (OTCPK:JWLLF). Holdings that detracted most from relative returns were Kelt Exploration (OTCPK:KELTF), Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF), Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF), Enerflex (EFXT) and Topaz Energy (OTCPK:TPZEF).

Garey J. Aitken, CFA, Head of Canadian Equities

Michael Richmond, CFA, Director, Portfolio Manager

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Copyright © 2023 ClearBridge Investments. All opinions and data included in this commentary are as of the publication date and are subject to change. The opinions and views expressed herein are of the author and may differ from other portfolio managers or the firm as a whole, and are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. This information should not be used as the sole basis to make any investment decision. The statistics have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of this information cannot be guaranteed. Neither ClearBridge Investments, LLC nor its information providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Performance source: Internal. Benchmark source: Standard & Poor's. Click to enlarge

