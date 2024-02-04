Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: Cheapest Mag 7 Ripped To Reach $170 By The Year End

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Google's parent company, Alphabet, reported positive Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings with a 13% revenue growth in Q4 and EPS up 56% YoY.
  • Despite the good results, the stock dropped 8% from its 52-week high due to high expectations and stretched valuations.
  • The drop in stock value is seen as a reality check and an opportunity to buy, as ad spending growth is expected remain robust in 2024.
  • Today, Google is trading at 24.3x its blended P/E, the cheapest among the Magnificent 7.
  • With an expected EPS growth of 17% in 2024, my price target is $170 by the end of 2024.

In this photo illustration a Google logo is displayed on a...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

I have kicked off this year of investing by including Alphabet, the parent company of Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), in my Top 3 Picks for 2024.

I am convinced that 2024 is the year Google

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
2.44K Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 3:47 AM
Comments (816)
Did you like the article? -> Scroll up and hit the like button!

Do you have any further insights, comments or general feedback to share? -> Let me know here in the comments section or drop me a message!

Thank you for your support and good luck investing!
S
Sharpi
Today, 4:24 AM
Comments (35)
GOOG is the most underrated tech stock ever. GOOG is a combination of: Netflix (you tube) Meta (search, maps, gmail, etc) Amazon (cloud and shopping) Tesla (waymo) apple (pixel) and more…. Seems to me that alphabet going to spin-off a few sections, you tube And probably another one or two. It’s going to be a huge drama and which will take us to new worlds.
Long GOOG since it was 90$ last year
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 4:50 AM
Comments (816)
@Sharpi Thanks for sharing and I agree with you. Yet, in my view spin-off would be only relevant if the lawmakers would force Google to do that, otherwise I do not see any value being unlocked by a spinning of its ad crown jewels.

Good luck with your investment!
S
Sharpi
Today, 5:05 AM
Comments (35)
@Millennial Dividends appreciate. thank you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.