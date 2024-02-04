Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: Simply Too Cheap To Ignore

Feb. 04, 2024 7:00 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock40 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer reported a record $100 billion in annual revenue in 2022 due to the development of Comirnaty and Paxlovid.
  • COVID treatments no longer boost sales, causing the stock to trade near a ten-year low.
  • Pfizer faces patent expirations and a drop in sales of COVID products but has strong pipeline and growth drivers.
Trading Begins As The Markets Open Monday Morning

Michael M. Santiago

This article was coproduced with Chuck Walston.

Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) development of coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and COVID treatment Paxlovid contributed to the company reporting a record $100 billion in annual revenue in 2022.

But the days of COVID

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
115.36K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PFE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (40)

a
alschroed
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (2.93K)
It is just too cheap, I bought more this week at 26.50. I now have a large position in PFE. Love that dividend.
TaxCpamba profile picture
TaxCpamba
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (2.68K)
The gaap loss of 3.4 wouldn't that make gaap eps -60? You forgot a negative sign
D
Dominic7
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (739)
I've held PFE for many years. The stock never really did much until they had the vaccine. Maybe I should have sold when my earnings hit $250K. I can still sell and make decent money but I also like the dividend. I'm holding and looking for it to hit $35 within the next 2-3 years. (I've never been good at selling at the right time)
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (4.78K)
Brad,
I love PFE yielding 6%
I own only a few shares,sold as the knife was falling
No mention of a divvy cut ?
R
RealityPill
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (797)
Any valuation of $PFE should include the balance sheet and EV ...
G
Gut Feel
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (114)
Great article! PFE has fallen into my number one Buy rule category. Buy low, sell high, quality companies. The more they've gone down, the more I have been buying. Your article further supports this and i thank you for it. Backing up the truck like ADC.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (77.78K)
@Gut Feel Thanks for reading. Glad you liked it. All the best
M
Matt Mason
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (122)
Lol no thanks. I value my soul more than any financial gain a stock could provide.
Investing for Freedom profile picture
Investing for Freedom
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (3.62K)
$PFE will remain cheap for years to come. Don’t expect much stock price appreciation, or you will be disappointed. The dividend is nice and seems to be safe for now.
Tridentine profile picture
Tridentine
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (545)
I find it real interesting that so called professionals didn’t see the COVID franchise slowing.A third grader could have made that assumption.
m
mechan1sm
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (478)
The way I see it, COVID gave PFE an enormous pile of cash in the short term, and two decent cash cows / blockbusters in the medium to long term. The $8Bn of revenue in COVID sales seems to me much better than not having these products, even if their sales are a mere fraction of those in 2021 and 2022.

The LoE on pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar is no big deal. It’s so complicated to make the barrier to entry is enormous. Even highly competent big pharma cos have tried and failed to replicate that vaccine. Those sales will remain decent until a better product comes along. That’s why PFE wanted back into the Vx business in the first place - biologicals are much more resistant to LoE
RJMC profile picture
RJMC
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (1.39K)
Long PFE. Not my entire retirement savings however. LOL 😂
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (77.78K)
@RJMC thank you for stopping by!
AustinJayhawk profile picture
AustinJayhawk
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (229)
I've been nibbling, and there is a lot to like. However, that 90% payout ratio seems unsustainably high.
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (3.7K)
@AustinJayhawk we still got a dividend increase.!
D
Druvaciam Aleh
Today, 7:58 AM
Comments (469)
Waiting for the crash after SA Buy article.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (77.78K)
@Druvaciam Aleh Thank you for stopping by. All the best.
J
JoeMonte
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (1.8K)
Excellent summary and looking to add.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (77.78K)
Glad you enjoyed it. Have a great Sunday!
TJ Burke profile picture
TJ Burke
Today, 7:40 AM
Comments (1.89K)
Red flag indicator: Avoid anyone who bought PFE at the height of their government subsidized Covid gravy train. Good advice is hard to find - but avoiding dummies is important too
stuyoung profile picture
stuyoung
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (504)
@TJ Burke Agree! Who bought up there??
TJ Burke profile picture
TJ Burke
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (1.89K)
Recently bought it for the reasons outlined. For all their many faults, they are singularly focused on the cash. This is business not the peace corp.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (77.78K)
@TJ Burke thank you for stopping by and all the best.
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (6.05K)
To me the biggest positive news in the latest earnings report was that Covid revenues declined less than expected.

So, basically a cash cow assuming PFE gets production down to better meet demand, since it looks like Covid will be around a long time like the flu.

As for the pipeline, MRK even wanted SGEN. So, even overpaying for it is fine since now oncology will be a big part of PFE and with all the pollution, cancer will likely remain big, just different types.

So, yes PFE looks like a Buy to me. It’s been around 174 years.

BTW, wouldn’t PFE merging with BMY in a stock swap, no debt, make sense? Lots of pharmaceutical companies, so, I don’t see competition problems.
j
jdearly
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (239)
No mention of the legal liability from the vaccine. Unfortunately, the attorneys will out soon. Don't depend on the legal immunity given in the United States. Sold my shares and not looking back. Management is unethical.
TJ Burke profile picture
TJ Burke
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (1.89K)
@jdearly Unethical is right. Just watch the unimpressive PFE exec readily admit that they didn’t really test the vax because they needed to beat the competition to market. Testimony was in Europe.
J-Flo profile picture
J-Flo
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (1.48K)
“But I intend to initiate a position within the next week when funds become available “ is this Chuck or Brad?
v
vernon18
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (594)
Thank you Brad. It’s my largest holding.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (77.78K)
@vernon18 thank you for reading, and have a great Sunday!
