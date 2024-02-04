The Market's Rate Cut Fantasy May Already Be Over

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The job report and the FOMC meeting this past week clearly show that rate cuts aren't coming anytime soon. As a result, the odds of a March rate cut plummeted, to around 20%, and will likely move closer to 0% once the slew of Fed speakers return to the stage this coming week.

The "market," as in bonds, stocks, commodities, and currencies, can hold its collective breath given that Jay Powell will kick off the Fed speaker parade with a rare appearance on 60 Minutes on Sunday night. The last time he was on the show was back on April 12, 2021, when the US economy was recovering from the pandemic.

Bloomberg

Prime Time Powell

It seems highly unlikely that Powell will say much of anything that is different on the Sunday night show, which was already said at the FOMC press conference last Wednesday. It seems more likely than not for him to use this opportunity to explain that the Fed is approaching its inflation target. Still, it isn't ready yet to cut rates because the Fed wants to ensure that inflation is returning to its 2% target and not make the mistakes of the 1970s that proved more costly.

It may not be too farfetched to think he may even take the opportunity to talk about how resilient the economy has been despite the rate increases and how it might suggest that the neutral rate of the economy could be higher than previously thought and that rates may not have that far to fall from current levels.

Janet Yellen may have already hinted that changes in productivity and GDP growth could be stronger than pre-pandemic levels, and that may mean higher rates for longer, a big departure from just a year ago when she thought that persistently low inflation would return. It was also just on October 26 that she noted rates on longer-dated bonds would come due to "structural conditions for a long-term decline in real interest rates related to U.S. demographics still exist."

Too Much Stuff, Not Enough Workers

That structural shift seems to be present in the job report this past week, as the number of workers not in the labor force remains at historically high levels, rising by more than 5 million since the start of the pandemic, and simply has gone sideways since, while the number of employed workers has increased by just 2.5 million.

Bloomberg

This is perhaps why the number of Job openings for the month of December was still 2 million more than where they stood in February 2020 and why it is taking so long to bring the number of job openings and the demand for workers back into balance.

Bloomberg

It suggests there just aren't enough workers to fill all the job vacancies in the economy because the nominal GDP has grown by $6.2 trillion, or 28.7%, since the end of the first quarter of 2020. However, according to the BLS household survey, the number of employed workers has only increased by 1.5% over that same time.

Bloomberg

While the nominal size of the economy has created nearly 30% more "stuff" over the past four years, the workforce has only increased by 1.5%, and 5 million people have just disappeared from working altogether. It is no wonder why average hourly wages increased by 0.6% month-over-month in January, its fastest rate since March 2022, while rising by 4.5% year-over-year, its fastest rate since September 2023.

Bloomberg

It is probably also why, despite real interests being at their highest levels in years, the US economy remains strong and shows a lot of strength. Whatever the measure used to determine the real Fed Funds rate, whether it be minus the actual CPI year-over-year, the Cleveland Fed 10-year inflation expectations, or 5-year forward breakevens, the real rate of interest is high and levels not seen in almost 20 years.

Bloomberg

Already At Neutral

Still, despite the monetary policy tightening of the past two years, the market-based 5-year and 10-year breakeven inflation expectations refuse to break below the 2.1% level meaningfully. Because if the market truly saw the policy as too restrictive and tight, inflation expectations would be moving lower, as was the case during 2015 and 2016 and in the fall of 2018. Instead, the current inflation breakevens are steadily moving sideways, which could suggest that the economy, with its current rates, is at neutral.

Bloomberg

So it would go back to the idea of the economy being strong, the job market being tight, and wage growth not consistent with a 2% inflation. This likely means that the concept of rate cuts coming is probably further off than most believe and that the idea of getting 5 or 6 rate cuts in 2024, or anytime soon, for that matter, remains a fantasy.