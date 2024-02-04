Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Astria Therapeutics: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward Despite Near-Term Data Readout

Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • Astria Therapeutics (formerly Catabasis Pharmaceuticals) acquired Quellis Biosciences and its lead program, STAR-0215, for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in 2021.
  • The company has successfully completed a Phase 1 study for STAR-0215, demonstrating positive results in terms of safety, tolerability, and efficacy.
  • Astria is now moving forward with a Phase 1b/2 study to establish proof-of-concept for STAR-0215 in HAE patients, with initial results expected in Q1 2024.
  • The promise of HAE data in Q124 appears to have lifted the share price and allowed the company to raise funds.
  • If the promise of upcoming is already baked into the share price, given how far behind the competition Astria is in HAE, and in atopic dermatitis with a second candidate, I would give its stock a "sell" rating.
Investment Overview

The biotech industry can be a tough business to be in, but investors favour the sector, pouring money into even the earliest stage companies, who may not have much more than a molecule and high cash burn to offer in return.

Edmund Ingham
10.82K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

