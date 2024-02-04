Dilok Klaisataporn

Investment Overview

The biotech industry can be a tough business to be in, but investors favour the sector, pouring money into even the earliest stage companies, who may not have much more than a molecule and high cash burn to offer in return.

Buying biotech stock is similar to buying a lottery ticket in the sense that if a biotech is successful at what it does, and brings a new drug with "blockbuster" potential to the verge of an approval, there is a good chance it will either be acquired by a Big Pharma, or, if the company chooses to go it alone, become a commercial stage pharma, valued at several times what the market believes the peak sales opportunity is for that drug.

Either way, the share price gains a biotech can make overnight with a successful set of study data are large enough to offset multiple investments in companies that fail, and lose investors the majority of their initial investment.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) - the subject of this post - is a case in point. Formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, the company opted for a name change after its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD") candidate failed to make the grade, falling short in late stage studies.

Prior to the name change, which took place in January 2021, Catabasis / Astria management completed the acquisition of privately held biotech Quellis Biosciences and its lead program, QLS-215, a potentially best-in-class monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein for the treatment of hereditary angioedema ("HAE"), a genetic disorder characterised by recurrent episodes of severe swelling. The drug candidate has since been renamed to STAR-0215.

Concurrently, according to a press release, the company completed a private placement of shares to a "who's who" of biotech focused venture capital firms, including Perceptive Advisors, RA Capital, Boxer Capital, Venrock Capital, Cormorant Asset Management and others, raising ~$110m before expenses.

According to Astria's latest quarterly report / 10Q submission:

The treatment options for patients with HAE have improved in recent years, however, there is remaining unmet medical need and the global market for HAE therapy is strong and growing. The goal for STAR-0215 is to develop a best-in-class monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein able to provide long-acting, effective attack prevention for HAE. Our vision for STAR-0215 is to become the first-choice preventative treatment for HAE with administration every three or six months with the goal of normalizing the lives of people living with HAE. Targeted plasma kallikrein inhibition can prevent HAE attacks by suppressing the pathway that generates bradykinin and causes excessive swelling

Astria - Progress To Date - Bringing Star-0215 Into The Clinic

When Astria acquired its new HAE candidate, it was at the preclinical stage i.e. had not been tested in humans, but Astria submitted its Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") in June 2022, and it was approved a month later, allowing in-human studies to begin. The FDA has also awarded STAR-0215 a Fast Track Designation.

Astria moved its candidate into a Phase 1s study involving forty-one healthy subjects, who "received a single dose of STAR-0215 or placebo in four cohorts of 100mg, 300mg, 600mg, and 1200mg administered subcutaneously or a fifth cohort of 600mg or placebo administered intravenously", according to the company's latest 10Q. The results of the study, as discussed by Astria below, were positive:

STAR-0215 was well-tolerated at all dose levels, with no serious adverse events or discontinuations due to an adverse event, and low risk of injection pain.

STAR-0215 demonstrated rapid and sustained drug levels with dose-dependent PK. STAR-0215 achieved potentially therapeutic levels in less than one day after single doses greater than 100 mg and showed an estimated half-life of up to 127 days.

PK modeling of potential once every three month and once every six month clinical dose regimens over one to two years indicate STAR-0215 has the potential for PK coverage that would confer HAE attack prevention.

PD data showed statistically significant inhibition of plasma kallikrein for 140 to 224 days after single doses of STAR-0215 at dose levels greater than 100 mg. Treatment-emergent anti-drug antibodies, or ADAs, were observed in six subjects from completed cohorts, all occurring after day 84.

With this data, Astria appears to have comfortably overcome the first obstacle on its path to approval, and potentially, commercial success. From here on in, however, the challenges, generally speaking, get harder.

The next stage is a Phase 1b/2 study, named ALPHA-STAR, which was initiated in February last year, shortly after the Phase 1 data in healthy subjects was shared. According to the company:

This global, multi-center, open-label, single and multiple dose proof-of-concept clinical trial in people with HAE is evaluating safety, tolerability, HAE attack rate, PK, PD, and quality of life in patients three and six months after STAR-0215 administration.

ALPHA-STAR study / Astria development plans (investor presentation)

As we can see above, there are three small cohorts using a combination of 600mg, 300mg and 450mg doses, and the goal is to establish "proof-of-concept" ("PoC") i.e. that STAR-0215 can help to prevent HAE attacks in patients.

Interestingly, Astria has promised initial results in Q124 - the current quarter. Although these results have not yet been shared, Astria opted to file for a $500m mixed securities shelf, and this week, announced it had priced an underwritten offering of 10.34m shares, at a price of $12.09 per share, to raise ~$125m. It is also notable that Astria's share price has been climbing in recent weeks - up >60% across the past month, and reaching its highest value for 12 months.

Arguably, the climbing share price and fundraising hints at the fact Astria has positive data to share, but then again, usually, a biotech would complete a fundraising after sharing positive data, to take advantage of a likely spike in the share price, allowing it to offer fewer shares at a higher value, to raise the same funding. The fact that Astria has raised funds before showing its hand might suggest the company is bluffing, and is raising before sharing negative data, to get a better price, as poor ALPHA-STAR data would inevitably lead to a market sell-off.

According to management's own timeline, the company is not planning to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study - intended to collect data sufficient to push for commercial approval of the drug - until 2025, and does not expect to have full data from that study until 2027, meaning the earliest that STAR-0215 coul be approved is 2028, or later.

Sizing Up The Competition - Is Astria Bringing A Genuinely Innovative, Differentiated Drug To Market?

Although Astria management says it wants to bring a best-in-class, innovative therapeutic to the HAE market, the company also points out (in a recent investor presentation) that its candidate has a "proven MoA" and "trusted modality - the same as the current market leader".

Astria discusses its competition in depth in its 2022 10K submission annual report:

In the United States, the FDA has approved four therapies for on-demand treatment of HAE: BERINERT, FIRAZYR, KALBITOR and RUCONEST. For long-term preventative treatment of HAE, the FDA has also approved four therapies: CINRYZE, HAEGARDA, TAKHZYRO and ORLADEYO. There are four main manufacturers of therapies for HAE: CSL Behring (BERINERT and HAEGARDA), Takeda (FIRAZYR, KALBITOR, CINRYZE and TAKHZYRO), Pharming (RUCONEST) and BioCryst (ORLADEYO). With the exception of KALBITOR, these therapies are also approved and commercially available outside of the United States (HAEGARDA is marketed as BERINERT SC outside of the United States).

The drug that Astria compares STAR-0215 to is Takhzyro, which is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein - the same class of drug as STAR-0215. Takhzyro earned $136m of revenues across the first nine months of 2023 - up 17% year-on-year, which might imply that STAR-0215, if approved, would do well to achieve peak revenues in the triple digit millions, as it contests for market share against an established incumbent.

Astria's candidate may have a less frequent dosing regime than Takhzyro, but other alternatives, such as Orladeyo, which can be taken orally, will provide competition - Orladeyo revenues were $325m in 2023, although Biocryst, which markets and sells the drug, reported a net loss for the period of $61m.

According to Astria's latest quarterly report:

The estimated prevalence of Type I and Type II HAE range from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 50,000 with fewer than 8,000 patients in the United States and 15,000 patients in Europe with HAE. There are active and knowledgeable HAE patient advocacy organizations in the United States and internationally.

Depending on your source, research suggests the HAE market is worth somewhere between $2.5bn and $3.3bn, although I tend to find such estimates exaggerate the market value somewhat. Essentially, the way that Astria can win in this market is to establish in clinical studies that STAR-0215 has better durability, and is more effective than any other standard of care.

In a crowded market, with a drug with a similar MoA already launched, making mediocre sales, and with STAR-0215 unlikely to be approved for several more years, my conclusion would be that there is a high level of risk and uncertainty in relation to Astria's opportunity with its lead candidate and target indication.

Astria's ex-HAE Pipeline - An Opportunity To Target Larger Markets

One market that is several orders of magnitude larger than the HAE market is Atopic Dermatitis, or eczema, and it represents the target indication for Astria's second pipeline candidate, STAR-0310, a "high affinity, next-generation anti-OX40 antibody", that Astria management hopes can have a "best-in-class safety profile", "extended half-life with YTE (protein) technology", and "potential for low volume, infrequent SC delivery", according to the company's investor presentation.

current AD treatment market landscape (investor presentation)

As we can see above, while the AD market is vast - generating nearly $18bn of revenues for drug makers in 2022 - it is also intensely competitive, and dominated by Big Pharma. Dupixent is marketed by Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron (REGN), Stelara and Tremfya by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Humira and Skyrizi by AbbVie (ABBV), Otezla and Enbrel by Amgen (AMGN), Taltz by Eli Lilly (LLY), and Cosentyx by Novartis (NVS).

While that likely means that Astria will become an acquisition target for any of these companies should STAR-0310 exhibit the traits in the clinic that management has detected in preclinical studies, it also underlines how hard it would be for Astria to succeed if its drug is only non-inferior to current standards of care, not to mention the pipeline assets of Big Pharmas whose R&D budgets run into the double-digit billions.

Similarly to STAR-0215, Astria points to other company's pipeline drugs establishing proof-of-concept ("PoC") with an anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody ("MaB") as evidence that its own candidate can succeed - Sanofi's amlitelimab, and Amgen's Rocatinlimab, for example.

Astria licenses STAR-0310 from Ichnos Sciences, and although Ichnos tested the candidate under the name telazorlimab in Phase 2a and 2b studies in AD, Astria must start from the beginning, and does not expect to submit an IND for the drug (to allow in-human studies to begin) until the end of this year. Meanwhile, Amgen is conducting Phase 3 studies of Rocatinlimab.

Concluding Thoughts - Astria Needs A Very Strong Data Readout This Quarter To Catch Up With Rivals - Or A Downward Share Price Correction Likely

Although it would be tempting to dismiss Astria and its work with both STAR-0215 and STAR-0310 as "a day late and a dollar short", we cannot do so because we don't know what the HAE PoC data due this quarter may bring.

We do know that Astria's share price has been rising, and the company has raised a substantial sum, that ought to extend its R&D funding runway substantially - nine month net loss in 2023 was $(41m) while cash plus short term assets came to ~$190m as of Q3 2023.

Biotech is an industry where share prices are often driven by rumour and speculation, and this appears to be the case with Astria, but does this alone support an investment in the company's stock? I would have to say "no".

As discussed above, the HAE market does not appear to offer a financial opportunity sufficient to justify a market cap valuation >$700m for Astria, given Astria's candidate is not significantly differentiated from current standards of care, that themselves struggle to drive revenues in the triple digit millions, let alone billions. Even if Astria were to deliver some stand-out data this quarter, there will be still be a >3-year wait for approval, with no guarantee that a Phase 3 study won't expose deficiencies in the drug.

The opportunity in AD is similarly high risk given a marketplace dominated by Big Pharma, and massive R&D spending, and the fact that Astria has not yet moved its candidate into clinical studies.

As such, my objective assessment of Astria suggests the share price is overvalued, and positive data from the STAR-0215 study may already have been baked into the share price. The enthralling aspect of biotech investing means that you can never be certain where the next "blockbuster" drug will come from, as scores of biotechs make compelling cases for their preclinical data supporting a potential best-in-class drug, with standard-of-care potential.

In the case of Astria, however, if you play the percentages, although much of the work the company is doing is admirable and HAE represents an area of substantial unmet need, it is too much of a stretch to make the bull case, so I will give the stock a "sell" rating. If I end up with "egg on my face: in a few weeks' time when STAR-ALPHA data blows the current treatment landscape away, it won't be the first, or the last time, I'm sure.