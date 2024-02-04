Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
An 8.4% Yield From Charter? Buy Liberty Broadband Preferred Stock

Early Retiree
Summary

  • Charter’s largest shareholder, Liberty Broadband has a tiny amount of Preferred stock outstanding, which pays an 8.4% yield to maturity.
  • In addition, the Preferred has some rare, but very attractive features for income investors.
  • A small short-term bounce is likely, since Charter’s issues almost don’t affect the Preferred.

How to get a dividend from Charter

Few investors know that they can actually reap a dividend from Charter (CHTR), although not in a standard, straightforward manner.

Charter’s largest shareholder, Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) (LBRDA) (

Comments (6)

George Fisher profile picture
George Fisher
Today, 12:19 PM
Comments (5.99K)
I have owned LBRDP for just under 2 years, and it is a core holding of my non-utility, higher yielding preferred portfolio. Thanks for your review and I agree that as rates decline later this year, most safer preferred shares will drift higher.
e
enron-hubbard
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (1.37K)
Surely, since I don't believe this security is a convert, it should be viewed as a very low risk fixed income security. The correlation with movement in CHTR stock is very limited. Am I missing something?
Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (2.38K)
@enron-hubbard No, it actually is a fixed income security.
e
enron-hubbard
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (1.37K)
@Early Retiree OK-- so shouldn't it be viewed as alternative to other fixed income ops in the media space (?) with no relevance for the CHTR equity holder (beyond good knowledge of CHTR).
Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (2.38K)
@enron-hubbard You may view it as such, if you wish.
