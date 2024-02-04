Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AGNC: A Dividend That Can't Get Back Up

Feb. 04, 2024 4:32 AM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock4 Comments
Summary

  • AGNC Investment stock is a favored choice among income investors due to its high yield history.
  • Despite this, a long-term view shows that the yield on cost continues to decline over time, as the dividend is cut.
  • AGNC's investment strategy necessarily exposes shareholders to dilution and capital loss, suggesting this is likely to persist.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a popular pick for many income investors. Looking at the history of its yield, it's not hard to see why.

With a brief exception in 2021, the company

My name is Joe Parrish. I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.  Part of my technique is to write an article as though it is a letter to my future self. I look at it as a chance for my ideas and improve and grow as I follow each company. As such, I tend to start from a place of caution and may write sell pieces more often than buys until I feel I know the company well enough.  I never take a short position on a stock and consider trading on margin to be reckless. Like the many of you, I am looking for stocks to buy from an owner's mindset.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

AJ111 profile picture
AJ111
Today, 5:34 AM
Comments (145)
While the the article raises valid concerns about AGNC's dividend history, volatility, and share dilution, here are some counterpoints to consider:

Dividend:

Recent recovery: While the dividend has been cut in the past, it has recently recovered and even increased after the Fed signaled rate cuts.

Sustainable payout ratio: AGNC's current payout ratio is below 80%, leaving room for future increases despite potential volatility.

Focus on economic return: the article focuses on dividend cuts but ignores AGNC's strong economic returns, demonstrating the ability to generate income.

Volatility:

Hedging effectiveness: The analyst acknowledges hedging strategies but downplays their effectiveness. Recent quarters show successful mitigation of interest rate fluctuations.

Market cycle play: Volatility might be inherent, but AGNC benefits from falling rates, a current market expectation.

Holding for the cycle could offset volatility.
Alternatives comparison: the article doesn't compare AGNC's volatility to similar high-yield investments, which might also experience fluctuations.

Share dilution:

Strategic issuance: Recent share issuance was at a premium, boosting book value per share. Strategic use of dilution can benefit shareholders if used wisely.

Improvement in TBV: While TBV per share decreased over a decade, recent quarters show positive growth, indicating potential reversal.

Long-term focus: Share dilution might impact short-term income, but long-term growth could outweigh initial dilution effects.
V
Vejrup
Today, 5:31 AM
Comments (463)
Thanks for sharing.

AGNC is a buy when interest rates are coming down as prices on MBS will increase - lifting NAV.

Now is the time to buy and when the Fed is done lowering rates - sell. In the meantime you get the dividend as a bonus!
AJ111 profile picture
AJ111
Today, 5:28 AM
Comments (145)
What is your favorite solid alternative to AGNC?
Price Holland profile picture
Price Holland
Today, 4:42 AM
Comments (343)
I believe this statement is false: "Over the past decade, the dividend per share has declined from $2.61 to $1.24 as of 2023"
Last time I checked the dividend was 0.12 per month, 1.44 per year.
