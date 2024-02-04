Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets were mixed on a choppy week, while long-term benchmark interest rates dipped sharply as investors weighed hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Powell, renewed regional banking concerns, and conflicting signals across a critical slate of employment reports. Raising more questions than answers and potentially complicating matters for the Fed, the critical nonfarm payrolls report showed impressive "headline" metrics, including a reacceleration in job growth and wages in January, clashing with other reports this week showing a definitive cooling across labor markets and a notable uptick in corporate layoff announcements.

Extending its impressive rally since late October to 13 of the past 14 weeks, the S&P 500 advanced another 1.4% this week, closing the week at fresh record highs. Gains were notably top-heavy this week, however, as the Small-Cap 600 dipped 1.3%, while the Mid-Cap 400 eked out a gain of 0.1%. Solid earnings results from large-cap technology names lifted the Nasdaq 100 to gains of 1.2%, among the highlights of a relatively disappointing corporate earnings season. Real estate equities were among the laggards this week as a renewed drumbeat of negative attention amid regional bank stress offset a generally solid start to REIT earning season. Dragged down by sharp declines from office and mall REITs, the Equity REIT Index slipped 0.7% this week, with 14-of-18 property sectors in negative territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index dipped more than 4%. Homebuilders were mixed as investors parsed mixed earnings reports for a half-dozen of the largest builders.

As expected, the Federal Reserve kept policy rates unchanged at a 5.50% upper-bound and tweaked its policy statement to reflect a bias towards rate cuts rather than further rate hikes. In subsequent commentary, however, Fed Chair Powell pushed back on hopes that cuts would begin as soon as March. Commodities remained in focus, as WTI Crude Oil dipped nearly 8% this week - erasing nearly all of the January gains - on reports that negotiations are advancing for a deal to pause the Israel-Hamas war and free civilian hostages. Combined with the mixed slate of economic data and signs of renewed stress in the regional banking sector following results from New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), bond markets reflected concern that the central bank may wait too long to cut policy rates. The 10-Year Treasury Yield dipped 13 basis points this week to 4.03%, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield rose 1 basis point to 4.36%. At the close of trading on Friday, swaps markets are pricing in a 21% probability that the Fed will cut interest rates in March, down from odds near 50% last week. Markets now see 5 total rate cuts by year-end, down from expectations of 6 cuts in the prior week.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

The critical BLS Nonfarm Payrolls report this week showed that the U.S. economy added 353k jobs in January - well above consensus estimates of 187k - while average hourly earnings unexpectedly accelerated to 4.5%. Revised figures in November and December also added a combined 126k jobs to prior estimates. The "unbelievably" strong headline metrics clashed with contrary signals in the other major employment reports this week, including that of the parallel Household Survey - which is used to calculate the unemployment rate and participation rate - which were significantly softer than the Establishment Survey, which drives the "headline" job growth metrics. The Household Survey - which admittedly has been quite noisy and has given several "false alarms" since mid-2022 - showed a 31k decline in the employment level, which widened the divergence between the two surveys. Over the past year, the Establishment Survey shows job growth of nearly 3 million (1.9%) compared to just 1 million (0.6%) on the Household Survey. Even within the Establishment Survey, there were several notably weak internals, including a sharp dip in average hours worked to pandemic-era lows.

The surprisingly strong BLS report - at least on the "headline" figure within the Establishment Survey - followed a slate of reports showing emerging signs of softness in the long-resilient jobs market. Initial Jobless Claims data showed an unexpected jump in unemployment claims to the highest level in two months. Initial Claims climbed to 224k last week while Continuing Claims rose to 1.9M, each climbing to their highest level since November. A separate report from Challenger showed that job cut announcements in January rose to the highest level in ten months. Announced layoffs jumped 136% in January from the prior month to 82,307, which was the highest monthly total since March 2023. ADP Payrolls, meanwhile, showed that private sector companies added 107k workers to payrolls in January, missing estimates of 145k. Wage growth cooled to 5.2% in January, the sixteenth-straight month of sequential cooling since peaking at 8.8% in September 2022. Elsewhere, the quarterly Employment Cost Index showed similar signs of cooling wage pressures. Its measure of private market wages and salaries cooled to 4.3% on a year-over-year basis Q4, down from the peak of 5.7% in Q2 2022.

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

As discussed in REIT Earnings Preview: Animal Spirits Revived, real estate earnings season kicked into gear this week, with results from roughly a dozen REITs and a half-dozen homebuilders. REITs entered earnings season with upside momentum after a dismal eighteen-month stretch. The initial wave of reports have generally been better than expected, highlighted by upside surprises from residential REITs and a half-dozen dividend hikes. Sentiment and macroeconomic conditions have improved significantly in the past quarter, fueled by several months of encouraging inflation data pointing once again towards a "soft landing" for the domestic economy. Private real estate markets take far longer to fully reflect "real time" market conditions, however, so there's likely more distress to come in 2024 - and opportunity for well-capitalized public REITs. Benchmark yields remain 2x higher than the average from 2015-2019, when much of the debt maturing was initially financed. Are the animal spirits coming alive? After a half-decade of being "raided" by private equity firms, macroeconomic conditions are ripe for public REITs to reach into private markets to fuel accretive external growth this year, especially given the muted appetite for new ground-up development.

Apartment: Beginning with the upside standouts this week, a trio of apartment REITs reported results that showed a stabilization - and even slight reacceleration - in blended rent growth in many markets following a steep moderation from mid-2022 through late 2023. Results from Sunbelt-focused Camden Property (CPT) were the most closely watched, given the shaper supply-driven slowdown observed in Sunbelt markets in recent quarters relative to the more-supply-constrained Coastal markets. Camden gained 1% after its results were "less weak" than feared, highlighted by guidance calling for marginally positive same-store revenue growth in 2024 and a subsequent 3% dividend hike. CPT reported full-year FFO growth of 3.5% in 2023 - slightly above its prior guidance - and expects an FFO decline of -1.2% in 2024 at the midpoint of its initial range. The property-level outlook for 2024 was notably more upbeat than feared, with CPT projecting flat NOI growth at the midpoint, with 1.5% revenue growth offset by 4.5% expense growth. CPT noted that blended spreads slowed to -0.6% in Q4 (+3.9% renew, -4.3% new), but ticked higher in January to -0.3% (+3.6% renew, -3.6% new). At the regional level, Camden reported strength in Southern California and Southeast Florida while noting relative weakness in Orlando, Nashville, and Austin.

Results from the pair of coastal-focused REITs showed similar overall trends of stabilizing fundamentals and a marginally more positive earnings outlook for 2024 than consensus estimates, albeit with similarly dispersed market-by-market performance. Equity Residential (EQR) gained 2% this week after reporting full-year FFO growth of 7.4% in 2023 - matching prior guidance - and calling for FFO growth of 1.9% in 2024 at the midpoint of its initial range. EQR's property-level outlook for 2024 was more upbeat than feared, with EQR projecting NOI growth of 1.8% at the midpoint, with 2.5% revenue growth offset by 4.0% expense growth. AvalonBay (AVB) was the laggard of the group after providing a more muted outlook, but did hike its dividend by 3%. AVB reported strong full-year FFO growth of 8.6% in 2023 - matching prior guidance - but expects FFO growth of 1.4% in 2024, which was slightly below consensus. AVB's property-level outlook for 2024 was softer than EQR's as well, with AVB projecting NOI growth of 1.3% at the midpoint, with 2.5% revenue growth offset by 5.6% expense growth. The pair reported similar regional and market-level performance across the overlapping markets, noting relative strength in their Northeast markets (New England, Mid-Atlantic) and in Southern California, weaker trends in the Sunbelt (Florida, Carolinas, Texas), and the weakest trends in the Pacific Northwest (San Fran, Seattle).

Manufactured Housing: Sticking in the residential sector, Equity LifeStyle (ELS) - the second-largest manufactured housing REIT - rallied nearly 3% this week after announcing a healthy 7% dividend increase alongside decent fourth-quarter results, as steady performance in its core manufactured housing business offset continued weakness in its transient RV segment. ELS recorded full-year FFO growth of 4.7% in 2023 - roughly consistent with its recently revised guidance - and sees growth of 4.7% again in 2024 at the midpoint of its initial range. In the prior week, ELS disclosed that it was prompted to revise the calculation of several non-GAAP metrics related to RV sales upgrades following an SEC comment, which resulted in a roughly 3% downward restatement to historical FFO. Despite an -11% decline in transient RV revenues, core revenues still rose 5.8% in 2023 - 10 bps above its prior guidance - but expenses came in hot at 7.0% for the year, driven primarily by higher real estate taxes in Florida and the effects of the nearly 60% jump in insurance premiums for the policy year beginning last April. ELS notes that it will provide an update on its 2024 renewals next earnings call, but noted a muted level of claims this year given the weak storm season.

Office: Battered this week by renewed regional banking concerns and another wave of negative media attention, the Office REIT Index plunged more than 7% despite a generally solid start to earnings season highlighted by a modest pickup in leasing activity in late 2024. Boston Properties (BXP) dipped 10% despite reporting that total leasing activity climbed to 1.53M SF in Q4 - its highest since Q3 2022 - which matched its 2017-2019 pre-pandemic average. Rent spreads were +0.1% in Q4, rebounding from the -3.3% in Q3. BXP reported that its full-year FFO declined by -3.3% in 2023 - slightly better than its prior guidance of -3.6%, and forecasts an FFO decline of -2.5% in 2024. Perhaps more concerning, however, BXP announced a series of deals with joint venture partners in which BXP will take full ownership of three properties by assuming their partners' share of debt, as lower office valuations have effectively wiped these partner's equity. One asset - a 29% share in 360 Park Avenue - was acquired for just $1, as BXP will assume its partner's $220M mortgage. BXP also acquired a 50% share in 901 New York Avenue in DC for $10M by assuming its partner's $207.1M debt, and a 45% share of Santa Monica Business Park for $38M by assuming its partner's $300.0M debt.

Elsewhere, Brandywine (BDN) - which focuses primarily in the Philadelphia metro region - dipped over 15% after reporting softer fourth-quarter results and providing guidance indicating another rough year in 2024. BDN reported that its full-year FFO declined by -16.7% in 2023 - below its prior guidance of -15.9%, and forecasts an FFO decline of another -17.4% in 2024 - a dip that is driven almost entirely by higher interest expense. BDN expects that its portfolio-level metrics will remain relatively healthy, however, with same-store NOI growth of 2% in 2024 - matching that of 2023 - and occupancy rates that are roughly even with 2024 at between 88%-89%. Total leasing activity was light in Q4, dipping to just 240k SF, which was its lowest since Q4 2022 and about 50% below its pre-pandemic average from 2017-2019. While its Philly portfolio is 93% leased, eight of its properties across its other markets (Austin and Washington DC) are responsible for over 50% of its overall vacancy. Despite the FFO dip, BDN's dividend does remain relatively well covered, with FFO and CAD payout ratios at 63% and 80% respectively. We noted in our Earnings Preview that loan delinquency rates in the office sector have more than doubled over the past year, albeit from historically low levels.

Healthcare: Lab space owner Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) declined 2% this week after it reported mixed results amid a continued post-pandemic "normalization" in demand for lab space alongside a record level of new supply growth. ARE reported full-year FFO growth of 6.5% in 2023 - slightly below its Q3 guidance of 6.7% - but reiterated its 2024 outlook for FFO growth of 5.6% this year. Total leasing activity cooled to just 890k SF in Q4, which was its slowest quarter of volume since Q2 2019 and down from the peak of 4.1M SF in Q2 2021. Rent growth also cooled considerably on these leases, with cash renewals increasing by 5.5% in Q4, down from 28.8% in Q3. While ARE reported steady same-store occupancy rates at around 95% - unchanged from a year ago - CBRE noted in its quarterly Life Sciences report that industry-wide occupancy rates dipped 700 basis points during the year to below 87%, resulting for a record-level of new supply. CBRE notes that nearly 8M SF of new space was delivered in Q4 alone - of which only 44% was pre-leased - but the construction pipeline has started to moderate while net absorption was positive in the fourth-quarter for the first time since late 2022.

Sticking in the healthcare space, American Healthcare REIT (AHR) - a non-traded REIT with an enterprise value of roughly $4.5B - provided the terms of its forthcoming IPO, announcing that it's seeking to raise up to $840M in a public listing of 56M shares on the NYSE at $12 to $15 per share. Based in California, American Healthcare owns 298 properties across a relatively diversified mix of healthcare sub-sectors with a focus in the Midwest and Sunbelt regions. AHR was formed through a consolidation of several vehicles sponsored by Griffin Capital, which was also the sponsor behind Peakstone Realty (PKST), which went public in April 2023. Unfavorable market conditions delayed the company's initial plans for a listing in 2022, and the firm has struggled in recent quarters under the weight of its variable-debt-heavy balance sheet. The company notes that IPO funds will be used to pay down debt. As with the Peakstone IPO, investors in the non-traded REIT have been surprised by the substantially lower "mark to market" valuation. The firm last published an estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $31.40 in early 2023. Inflated self-reported NAV valuations have long been an industry-wide issue for non-traded REITs, including with Blackstone's non-traded BREIT.

Data Center: Continuing on that note, Bloomberg published a detailed column this week discussing recent dynamics in the data center space, focusing specifically on Blackstone's (BX) $10 purchase of QTS Realty in 2021 - formerly a public REIT - which it notes "could be one of its best investments ever." The article discusses the nearly $50B in private equity capital that the space has attracted since 2021, fueled by a surge in interest and demand related to Artificial Intelligence ("AI") computing. Two other data center REITs were acquired in 2021 - CoreSite was bought by American Tower (AMT), and CyrusOne was acquired by KKR & Co. (KKR). Simultaneously, PE firms and the two public REITs also have invested heavily in new data center development. Of note, Blackstone tells Bloomberg that QTS has $15B of properties in development - up from $1 billion at the time of its acquisition - while it has doubled its employee headcount since the Blackstone acquisition. The article also discusses emerging constraints on power availability and "Not In My Backyard" sentiment on new development. We noted in our latest Data Center REIT Rankings that the AI-wave came just as these REITs became a trendy “short” idea centered on a thesis of weak pricing power, but a confluence factors have created a more favorable dynamic and swung the pendulum of pricing power towards existing property owners.

Mortgage REIT Week In Review

Mortgage REITs finished sharply lower this week amid renewed concerns on CRE-backed loans, with the iShares Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) dipping 4.4% despite a generally solid slate of results from four residential mREITs. Dynex Capital (DX) - was among the outperformers after reporting that its Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") increased by 8.7% in Q4, and noting that its BVPS is "up about a percent" so far in January. DX - which focuses exclusively on agency-backed MBS - benefited from a tightening of RMBS spreads and a decline in benchmark interest rates during the quarter following several quarters of choppiness in Q2 and Q3. DX reported that its comprehensive EPS rebounded to $1.44 in Q4, a significant recovery following its loss of -$1.59 loss in Q3. DX's commentary was upbeat, citing an opportunity for higher investment yields as "non-economic buyers like the Fed and the GSEs" have stepped away from the market. Orchid Island (ORC) was also an upside standout after reporting that its BVPS increased by 2% in Q4, while its EPS recovered to $0.52, recovering from the -$1.68 loss in Q3. ORC's commentary was upbeat on its ability to maintain or increase its dividend, noting that there's "definitely room for expansion to the dividend."

Elsewhere, PennyMac (PMT) - which employs a credit and MSR-focused strategy that outperformed in the rising rate environment - reported in line results this week, recording a 0.7% increase in its BVPS. PMT's dividend commentary was similarly upbeat, noting that it "continues to deliver the returns we need to maintain our dividend." On the downside this week, Two Harbors (TWO) dipped 7% this week after reporting weak results as hedge-related losses offset an otherwise strong quarter for underlying MBS valuations. TWO reported that its BVPS declined -1% in Q4 to $15.21, far below the running average of +3.6% so far this quarter. TWO owns a 3:1 mix of agency MBS and mortgage-servicing rights, and utilizes interest rate hedges to a higher degree than most peers - hedges protected its portfolio value in Q3, but dragged on performance in Q4. TWO reported comparable EPS (Income Excluding Market-Driven Value Changes) of $0.39 in Q4 - shy of its $0.45/share dividend - and down from $0.51 in Q3. This coming week, the earnings slate is highlighted by commercial mREITs KKR Real Estate (KREF) and Apollo Commercial (ARI) along with residential mREITs Annaly Capital (NLY) and Rithm Capital (RITM).

2024 Performance Recap & 2023 Review

Through five weeks of 2024, the Equity REIT Index is lower by -4.6%, while the Mortgage REIT Index is lower by -5.5%. This compares with the 4.1% gain on the S&P 500, the -0.4% decline for the S&P Mid-Cap 400, and the -3.2% decline for the S&P Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 2 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led on the upside by Data Center, Single-Family Rental, and Hotel REITs, while Cell Tower and Self-Storage REITs have lagged on the downside. At 4.03%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is higher by 15 basis points on the year, but the 2-Year Treasury Yield has dipped 6 basis points to 4.36%. Following a late-year rally in the final months of 2023, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is lower by 0.7% this year. WTI Crude Oil is higher by 1.3% this year, but the broader Commodities complex remains lower by 1.7% on the year.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Following a frenetic week of employment data and central bank policy decisions, the economic calendar slows down in the week ahead. On Monday, we'll see a flurry of Purchasing Managers' Index reports from both S&P and ISM. The initial January reading from S&P last week showed "Goldilocks" trends, noting that economic activity accelerated in early January to the fastest pace in seven months, while price increases cooled to the slowest rate since May 2020. On Thursday, we'll be watching Jobless Claims data for indications on whether the strong BLS payrolls report this past week is indeed an outlier. Initial Claims climbed to 224k in the latest week, while Continuing Claims rose to 1.9M, each climbing to their highest level since November. On Friday, we'll see the annual CPI Revisions. Each year in February, seasonal adjustment factors are recalculated to reflect price movements from the just-completed calendar year. This annual recalculation may result in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes for the previous five years.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.