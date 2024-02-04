Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Redefining Risk - Geopolitical Insights For 2024

Summary

  • In the ever-evolving landscape of geopolitics, the world finds itself at a pivotal juncture marked by structural shifts that redefine global dynamics.
  • The emergence of competing economic and geopolitical blocs stands out as a prominent feature reshaping alliances and influencing international relations.
  • Catherine Kress, head of Geopolitical Research and Strategy at BlackRock, joins Oscar to explore the macro and investment dimensions of this megaforce, the complex interplay of geopolitics and global markets and provide insights for investors navigating this new era.

Business chart and reflection buildings

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Episode Description

In the ever-evolving landscape of geopolitics, the world finds itself at a pivotal juncture marked by structural shifts that redefine global dynamics. The emergence of competing economic and geopolitical blocs stands out as a

On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

