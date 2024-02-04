Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
InMode: Take The Plunge Before It Goes Into Beast Mode

Feb. 04, 2024 1:30 PM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD) StockXLV, IHI, ABBV5 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • InMode stock has consolidated constructively but has not experienced the renewed enthusiasm observed in other med tech stocks.
  • Near-term headwinds are expected to persist for INMD due to its specialization in aesthetics. Management offered tepid guidance for 2024.
  • INMD's guidance aligns with caution from Baird, pointing to challenges in the aesthetics market that are expected to persist for at least another fiscal year.
  • I explain why my confidence hasn't wavered, as INMD's valuation and price action suggest its long-term bottom had already formed.
  • Investors looking to partake in a potentially explosive recovery after navigating its near-term challenges should consider it a doubling-down opportunity.
Cosmetology. Face and body skin care.

Valerii Apetroaiei/iStock via Getty Images

I last updated InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) investors in November 2023, shortly after it fell to a three-year low in October. I assessed that INMD has likely struck its long-term bottom, suggesting the

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.86K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

K
Kg222
Today, 3:09 PM
Comments (624)
You guys buying ?
Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (564)
Slip of the pen - the 20 puts are 17% below current price - my point stands.
Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
Today, 2:46 PM
Comments (564)
Thanks for the article and strong buy recommendation. Interesting enough to make me look at this stock more deeply. There’s not a lot of negativity on SA, with the worst rating at hold. Articles that go into the risk factors in detail outline several, but these are more related to things that might delay growth rather than any fundamental risks. Commentators similarly are neutral at worst.
Short interest however is pretty high at around 13%, and the options market is pretty skeptical - 20 Puts at 20% below the current price yield around 20% annualised.
Do you (or any readers?) have any idea what the bear case is for INMD? There must be something behind the active shorting.
R
RWilliam
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (9.35K)
Appreciate the update, good article, thx. My worst stock buy in many years! Took a look at stockcharts with a weekly. The price has moved above the center Bollinger band making a run at the 50 WMA. The Williams%r is just hitting the buy zone. Technicals look very positive, IMO.
I might double down here to get back $6s back then trim? Then wait for it consolidate lower, I’d expect, and add back lower.
Red Kraken Research profile picture
Red Kraken Research
Today, 1:31 PM
Comments (133)
Great article as usual, friend!
