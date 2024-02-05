koya79

Healthcare REITs have started slow in 2024, with total return down (-4.43)%, compared to the equity REIT average (-3.58)%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq 100 are all in positive territory.

In its recent report on the Healthcare REIT sector, Hoya Capital had this to say:

For Senior Housing REITs, the long-awaited recovery is finally taking hold. Robust rent growth is being fueled by rising resident incomes from record-high Cost-of-Living-Adjustments (“COLA”) to Social Security benefits . . . The combined increase in COLA in 2022 and 2023 (15%) is roughly equal to the increase of the previous twelve years (16%) . . . Together with the moderation in new supply growth, we expect SH fundamentals to be among the best in the REIT industry over the next several quarters.

Hoya Capital also notes that historically, Senior Housing market rent growth has been closely linked with COLA. This is very good news for CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) and other senior housing providers.

However, skilled nursing providers depend heavily on Medicare and Medicaid to pay the bills. Hoya Capital continues:

Public-pay segments- Hospital and Skilled-Nursing- have seen a re-intensification of tenant operator issues amid pressure from soaring labor costs and waning government support, triggering some missed rents and lease renegotiations.

Meet the company

CareTrust REIT (CTRE) is a small-cap ($2.5 B) focused primarily on skilled nursing ("SNF") and senior housing ("SH") facilities, leased on a long-term, net-lease basis.

The first time I wrote about CTRE, I named it the best buy in healthcare REITs (March of 2022).

When I wrote about the company in more depth about six weeks later, I noted that Wall Street analyst price targets implied 40% upside. Since that time, the stock price is up 28%, with a total return of almost 44%.

Meanwhile, the average REIT has taken a real beating. The Vanguard Real Estate Trust (VNQ) closed at $102.69 that day. Some 20 months later, on January 31, 2024, VNQ closed at $85.41, a dismaying drop of (-16.8)%.

In the May 2022 article, I rated CTRE a Hold, not because I was concerned about the company itself (whose metrics were all stellar), but about the macroeconomic headwinds Healthcare REITS were facing at that time. Chief among my concerns were:

the shortage of skilled nurses coming out of the pandemic, which would surely affect CTRE tenants' labor costs, and the uncertainty of the overall REIT market, which I perceived had just as much downside risk as head room.

There has been a lot blood in the REIT streets since that article published. But CTRE plowed right through all that interference, and was one of the rare REITs to post double-digit gains over the past 20 months.

Both of my chief concerns have been addressed, and we are now in a very different macro environment. Instead of rising rates and high inflation, we have steady rates and inflation near the Fed target of 2%. So how does CTRE look, going forward?

The company's portfolio has grown to 206 properties, encompassing 22,500 units, leased to 23 operators spread over 25 states, for a total investment of $1.9 billion. Skilled nursing facilities account for 73% of annual rents, senior housing facilities account for 10%, and combined facilities account for 17%.

The vast majority of CTRE's holdings are west of the Mississippi, with Texas and California together accounting for more than 50% of run-rate rent.

Occupancy in CTRE's SNF portfolio has been steadily recovering since early 2021, from a low of 67% to its current level of 75%, but still remains slightly lower than pre-COVID.

The company's SH portfolio, by contrast, has remained steady at about 77% occupancy since early 2021, significantly down from the 85% range that was typical before the pandemic.

CTRE has had an unusually good year for acquisitions, with $280 million invested in 23 properties, up 24% from the company's historic average of $226 million per year. The average initial yield for the year came in at a robust 9.8%, in keeping with the company's historic average of 9.7%.

The result is a portfolio that produces rents 10.3% greater than the invested total, with SH at 11.3% being slightly more profitable than the other two segments.

As long as the tenants hold up, this is extremely stable revenue, since lease maturities are exceptionally low for the next 6 years.

Perhaps the biggest fly in the ointment for GMRE is the lack of diversification in its tenant base. One operator (Ensign Group) accounts for a whopping 34% of annual rents, and another (Priority Management Group) accounts for another 15%. In all, the top 10 tenants account for nearly all the company's revenues (84%).

So how are the tenant operators faring? As the table below shows, as of last June, they were doing slightly better now than immediately before COVID, with current EBITDARM of 2.87x, compared to 2.71x. Some, such as the Ensign Group, are doing notably better, while others, such as the Pennant Group, are faring notably worse, and struggling to cover the rent.

There is no denying that the tenant operators are under stress. The company's 10-Q for Q2 2023 states:

Tenants of our properties operating pursuant to triple-net master leases have been adversely impacted, and we expect that they will continue to be adversely impacted, by adverse conditions that emerged, and have continued, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our tenants are experiencing increased operating costs as a result of actions they took to prevent or mitigate the outbreak or spread of COVID-19 at their facilities. Our tenants are also experiencing labor shortages resulting in limited admissions, higher operating costs and continued reduced occupancy levels.

Which way is the wind blowing?

The aging of the population is delivering an over-80 population boom to the elder care industry. The average age on admittance to a nursing home is 79, and an estimated 40% of all people who reach the age of 65 will sooner or later live in one. Baby Boomers (like me) are now prime candidates, and our numbers will only grow for the next decade.

Both Medicare and Medicaid average daily rates have been climbing steadily for the past 7 years, at CAGR of about 4.0%.

The supply-and-demand picture for senior housing investors looks good too. A recent report by Globest.com states that

The senior housing market appears set for a steady and ongoing recovery, with occupancy levels in 2024 expected to meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels . . . That is the conclusion of an analysis of 3Q 2023 data by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care (NIC). “Senior housing occupied stock is now 2.6% or 15,026 units above the pre-pandemic 1Q 2020 level,” NIC found. Demand continued to outpace new supply for the ninth consecutive quarter. In primary markets, net absorption rose 1.3%, or 7,583 units, from the previous quarter and 4.3%, or 24,627 units, over the prior year.

Growth metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), and TCFO (total cash from operations).

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023* 4-year CAGR FFO (millions) $113 $134 $144 $145 $142 -- FFO Growth % -- 18.6 7.5 0.7 (-2.1) 5.9% FFO per share $1.36 $1.38 $1.49 $1.49 $1.36 -- FFO per share growth % -- 1.5 8.0 0.0 (-8.7) 0.0% TCFO (millions) $126 $146 $157 $144 $149 -- TCFO Growth % -- 15.9 7.5 (-8.3) 3.5 4.3% Click to enlarge

Source: Schwab.com, Hoya Capital Income Builder, company SEC filings, and author calculations

* estimated, based on Q3 results

CTRE, which was growing swifty in 2019, went on expanding its assets and growing both FFO and TCFO, right through the pandemic, with only a mild step-back this year, while holding FFO per share even until 2023.

Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done over the past 3 twelve-month periods, compared to the REIT average as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Metric 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 4-yr CAGR CTRE share price Feb. 1 $22.18 $23.28 $20.85 $20.63 $20.98 -- CTRE share price Gain % -- 5.0 (-12.9) (-1.7) 1.7 (-1.4)% VNQ share price Feb. 1 $93.93 $86.90 $105.86 $91.62 $85.41 -- VNQ share price Gain % -- (-7.5) 21.8 (-13.5) (-6.8) (-2.35)% Click to enlarge

Source: MarketWatch.com and author calculations

CTRE shares have outperformed the VNQ on price in 3 of the past 4 twelve-month periods, but underperformed so badly in 2022 that the 4-year CAGR comparison is basically a wash.

Balance sheet metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics for CTRE, which are superb, even for a Healthcare REIT, with liquidity far above average and debt far below average, compared to assets and income.

Company Liq. Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating CTRE 2.69 28% 4.1 BB Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

This company's indebtedness picture is extraordinarily simple. They hold only two loans. The larger is a fixed-rate instrument at 3.9% maturing in 2028, and accounting for exactly two-thirds of the outstanding principal. The other is a variable-rate instrument at 6.9%, maturing in 2026. Despite the high interest rate, there is little reason to worry, both because of the low principal amount, and because of the company's robust and stable income.

CTRE has no debts maturing this year or next, nor in 2027.

The company made no use of its ATM facility this year until Q3, issuing 16.3 million shares, for total proceeds over $320 million, keeping another $486 million available. Proceeds were used to finance this year's acquisitions and pay down the line of credit.

President and CEO Dave Sedgwick said this about the 8.0% annual increase in the number of shares on the Q3 2023 earnings call:

We are willing to take some modest dilution in the short run to be positioned to take full advantage of the favorable investment environment we are in today and expect to be in for the foreseeable future.

This company is in expansion mode.

Dividend metrics

CTRE is an excellent payer. The company has never cut its dividend in its 10-year history, and in contrast to most Healthcare REITs, actually raised its divvy during COVID. CTRE offers a rare combination of above-average Yield and healthy dividend growth, resulting in YAE (actualized yields) much higher than the YAP (yield at purchase), and vastly superior to the average REIT.

Company Div. Yield 5-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety CTRE 5.48% 6.43% 6.61 80% B- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

Valuation metrics

Despite its superb dividend, steady growth, and stable revenues, CTRE shares sell for just 15.0x FFO '23, a bit lower than both the Healthcare and overall REIT averages. The price represents a mild 4.8% premium to estimated NAV.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '23 Premium to NAV CTRE 6.61 15.0 4.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

What could go wrong?

Since CTRE depends so heavily on relatively few tenants, the fate of those tenants is effectively the fate of CTRE. While things appear stable for the vast majority of them, things can change in a heartbeat, and even one failing to make rent can have an outsized impact. This is one reason why Hoya Capital Income Builder assigns CTRE a slightly-elevated risk rating of 4.0, putting the company in the riskier half of the Healthcare REIT sector.

CTRE and other senior housing and SNF providers are under pressure from a continuing shortage of skilled nurses, and federal staffing regulations that drive up labor costs. CEO Sedgwick commented:

We add our voice to the thousands of others in our industry that have called for significant changes to the proposed minimum staffing mandate from the Federal Government. The proposed rule requires 24-hour RN coverage at 0.55 RN hours per patient day and 2.45 hours per patient day for certified nurse's aides with no mention of LPN hours nor adjustment for acuity.

Investor's bottom line

If you have shares in CTRE, good for you! There is no compelling reason to sell . The pandemic and its knock-on effects have presented major challenges, but the company has thrived nonetheless.

To Buy or not to buy, that is the question.

Of the 9 Wall Street analysts covering CTRE, 7 rate the company a Buy (2) or Strong Buy (5), and the other 2 say Hold. The average price target stands at $24.56, implying upside of 20%.

Despite the well-documented risks, CTRE is highly profitable, very well-managed, and aggressively growing. At the very worst, you get a fat and stable dividend stream at a fair price. At best, you also enjoy significant, market-beating share price appreciation. I rate CTRE a Buy.

That places me in step with my fellow SA analysts and the majority of Wall Street analysts, as well as Zacks, CFRA, and Refinitiv.

It's a rare chorus of nearly unanimous opinion, which guarantees you absolutely nothing. As always, the opinion that matters most is yours.