Earnings of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) were better-than-expected on Thursday and the tech giant’s digital advertising segment profited profoundly. The company is also poised to profit from lower costs in 2024 as it laid off a substantial amount of people last year.

I think that Meta Platforms is still very much attractively valued at this point, particularly because the social media company announced its first-ever dividend and announced a $50 billion share repurchase.

The dividend introduction, substantial profit beat, buyback and optimistic sales outlook triggered a 15% price surge after-hours. I think that Meta Platforms retains room for a re-rating and META is my best growth stock pick for 2024.

Meta Platforms profits greatly from a rebound in advertising sales and the outlook for 1Q-24 strongly suggests that this recovery will continue in the near future.

I think that Meta Platforms has enormous surprise potential in 2024 and the stock could profit from strength in the advertising market, payroll-related cost reductions and new cash returns.

Meta Platforms Smashed Profit Estimates

The recovery in Meta Platforms’ main advertising business is so robust that the social media company totally smashed profit estimates for its 4Q. The tech giant had $5.33 per share in profits in the fourth quarter versus an estimate of $4.82 per share. It was the fourth straight profit beat for Meta Platforms in 2023 as well.

Meta Platforms’ Advertising Business Is On Fire

Meta Platforms sales skyrocketed in 2023 as the company’s underlying digital advertising business rebounded from a devastating 2022. With advertisers spending more cash on Meta Platform’s digital advertising services, the social media giant has been able to impress investors with a 25% sales surge in the fourth quarter.

Meta Platforms’ had $40.1 billion in sales in 4Q-23 and, equally important, enjoyed an 8% drop in operating costs and expenses. This drop is tied to past lay-off rounds that affected more than 20K people in 2023.

Meta Platforms hired a lot of people during the pandemic and has gradually scaled back its HR payrolls in 2023 which also points to lower operating costs in 2024.

Meta Platforms’ earnings looked solid from a profit growth perspective as well: EPS went up more than 200% YoY to $5.33 per share.

Meta Platforms’ ad sales are surging on a broad recovery in digital advertising. The company’s advertising sales hit $38.7 billion in the fourth quarter and grew in every geographic region in the world. The biggest sales jump, not surprisingly, came from the U.S. and Canada segment where sales skyrocketed 19% QoQ to $17.8 billion.

Underpinning this growth in advertising sales is consistent growth on the user level. Almost 3.2 billion people used one of Meta Platforms’ social media apps in the fourth quarter. Meta Platforms has seen rather steady growth in users in the last couple of years, even during the advertising market challenges in 2022.

Market Recovery + ARPU Rise In Key Market

Private-equity company AlixPartners anticipates support for growing global advertising spending in 2024 which is poised to fuel Meta Platforms’ advertising sales growth.

The rebound in online advertising obviously represents a big monetization opportunity for Meta Platforms, particularly in the very profitable North American market.

With advertising spending set for robust growth in 2024 and an overall positive economic outlook, I think that Meta Platforms will be able to grow its ARPU as well.

The sales breakdown by geographic region showed that Meta Platforms produced 46% of its total sales from the U.S. and Canada market in the fourth quarter. North America, by far, is Meta Platforms’ most profitable market where most of its advertisers are located and therefore also run their online ads.

Meta Platforms’ average revenue per user, commonly abbreviated as average revenue per user, skyrocketed to $68.44, up from $56.11 in 3Q-23, reflecting 22% QoQ growth, which was the fastest regional growth of all regions.

The North American market, in terms of ARPU, was almost three times more lucrative than second-ranked market, Europe, and the upswing in advertising spending is poised to profit Meta Platforms greatly in 2024.

Forecast For 1Q-24

Meta Platforms expects to see $34.5-37.0 billion in sales in the first quarter of 2024 whereas the market modeled $33.8 billion in 1Q-24 sales. The sales forecast implies that Meta Platforms continues to anticipate positive tailwinds from its advertising operations.

The digital advertising market is also primed for growth in 2024 and Meta Platforms could profit from ongoing tailwinds for its ARPU.

Meta Platforms Institutes A Dividend, Announces $50 Billion Share Repurchase

For the first time ever Meta Platforms has decided to pay investors a dividend which will be set at $0.50 per share which is payable on March 26, 2024.

The social media giant also said that it would conduct extra share repurchases in the amount of $50 billion meaning investors are going to see a lot of cash moving from Meta Platforms’ bank accounts to their pockets in the near future. The introduction of a dividend is truly a game changer, in my view, as it make META attractive for dividend investors as well.

Meta Platforms Is Still A Steal

I called Meta Platforms a steal before, but the stock is undoubtedly more attractive now that investors are looking at the cash floodgates to open. With a $50 billion share repurchase on the table and META set to become a dividend stock, I think Meta Platforms’ stock is even more attractive now than it was before.

The market models $17.60 in profits, as per Yahoo Finance, for the present financial year for Meta Platforms, reflecting an 18% YoY profit jump in 2024. Meta Platforms’ net income skyrocketed 69% in 2023 and 73% on the share level, so I think that the market may be too conservative with its consensus estimate.

I think Meta Platforms could see a much higher profit growth figure, possibly around 30% YoY, as the social media giant cut expenses (leading to higher profits) and a big improvement in the fundamentals (spending growth, higher ARPU) of the digital advertising market, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. Hence, I think Meta Platforms could earn $19 to $20 per share in 2024 which reflects an earnings multiple of 23-24x.

Pinterest (PINS) is selling for an earnings multiple of 29x and the company is anticipated to see 23% profit growth in 2024. Meta Platforms, taking into account its increasingly appeal for accelerating cash returns, is the better investment here, in my view.

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is selling at an 18x earnings multiple, so Google is presently cheaper than Meta Platforms and has better diversification because of its cloud segment.

When compared against a bunch of social-media, advertising-focused companies I think that Meta Platforms and Google stack up the best and offer the best risk/reward relationships. Meta Platforms’ earnings multiple is now high relative to last year, but the size and upside momentum in ARPU still make the company a Strong Buy, in my view.

Why My Bullish Case May Not Materialize

Meta Platforms made a foray into other non-advertising related businesses such as virtual reality and the metaverse and those bets have not really paid off so far. The overwhelming majority of Meta Platforms' sales come from its advertising service, so the social media company is not insulated from another correction in the ad markets.

My Conclusion

Meta Platforms is opening the cash floodgates and the social media platform smashed expectations for 4Q-23, causing the stock to skyrocket more than 15% after hours.

Meta Platforms also smashed profit estimates, beat the sales outlook for 1Q and instituted a dividend for the first time. The dividend introduction particularly is a game changer for Meta Platforms because it opens up the stock to be bought by an entirely new segment of investors.

The $50 billion share repurchase obviously is great as well as investors will get even higher cash returns in the future.

The stock is cheap with an earnings multiple of 23x given its potential for double digit per-share profit growth in 2024. Strong Buy.