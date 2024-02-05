2 REITs To Sell In February 2024

Pakin Songmor/Moment via Getty Images

As we enter February 2024, REITs are still stuck in a vicious bear market.

Their share prices are down 27% over the past two years, and that's despite growing their rents by 5-10% since then:

As a result, valuations remain historically low with most REITs (VNQ) trading at large discounts to their net asset values, low FFO multiples, and high dividend yields.

If like me, you believe that interest rates will be cut later this year, then now would seem like a great time to load up on REITs. Quite many REITs could appreciate very significantly in that scenario. After all, the only reason why REITs are discounted is the fear that interest rates will remain "higher for longer".

But that does not mean that every REIT is worth buying.

In some cases, these low valuations are well-deserved and just because a REIT is discounted does not make it a "Buy".

In today's article, we will highlight two popular REITs that I would consider selling:

Boston Properties (BXP)

Boston Properties is the blue-chip of office REITs.

It owns mostly premier assets.

It has an investment-grade-rated balance sheet.

Its management has a great track record.

Despite that, its share price is down significantly, and as a result, a lot of "value investors" are buying the dip, thinking that they are getting a great deal on what's commonly perceived to be a "blue-chip REIT":

Boston Properties

But is it really that cheap?

Right now, we estimate that it is priced at right around 11x AFFO (cash flow adjusted for recurring capex).

That's not expensive, but it is not particularly cheap either for a REIT that's suffering a major secular headwind and potentially facing years of declining cash flow.

It just announced its 2023 results and its FFO per share dropped by 3.3%. Its occupancy rate continued to drop and is now below 90% at just 88.4%, down from 93% pre-pandemic.

It also guided for another 2.5% drop in its FFO per share in 2024.

Where's the end to this?

My concern is that their recent struggles could last for a lot longer because they have a lot of leases expiring in the coming years.

Today, the real physical occupancy rate of office buildings are still far lower than the leased occupancy rate and a lot of tenants are looking to sub-lease their space, which indicates that retaining some of its tenants will be challenging as they look to downsize. The transition to a "hybrid" work environment will take years because leases take time to expire, but it is happening as evidenced by Boston Properties' rising vacancy rate.

So far, the bulls have argued that premier buildings such as those of Boston Properties would remain resilient because increasingly many companies plan to upgrade their office footprint in the face of changing office needs.

It is true that premier office buildings are outperforming lower quality assets, but they are not immune to the pain. According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, the office downturn is now coming to "premier office buildings". New leases in these buildings are now 43% smaller than in 2019 and as a result, vacancies are rising even for the best assets:

CBRE

According to CBRE (CBRE), offices have lost about 40% of their value and remember that REITs are leveraged.

Boston Properties is quite heavily leveraged with a ~40-45% LTV and a 7.3x Debt-to-EBITDA:

Boston Properties

When you take all of this into account, I think that the 43% decline in the REIT's share price is justified. In fact, you could argue that the drop isn't enough, and for this reason, I would consider selling if I owned it today.

The risk-to-reward just isn't compelling enough. Yes, you are getting a 6% dividend yield, but for how much longer? Boston has resisted cutting its dividend so far, but with its cash flow declining, the payout ratio is getting ever tighter. The company will have to heavily reinvest in its assets in the coming years and also have to deleverage its balance sheet. Therefore, I think that a dividend cut is likely and Boston could turn into a value-trap.

Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Extra Space Storage closed its acquisition of Life Storage (LSI) and has now become the biggest self-storage REIT, even bigger than Public Storage (PSA):

Extra Space Storage

The self-storage property has historically been very popular and understandably so. It has been the single most rewarding property sector, earning investors nearly 19% average annual total returns over the past ~30 years:

National Storage Affiliates

Extra Space is the leader in this space so naturally, it is getting a lot of love from investors. Even following the crash of its share price, it is still priced at 17.7x FFO:

Data by YCharts

This just shows you that the valuation multiples paid for these REITs in late 2021 were way excessive. The only way how you would justify paying ~25-30x FFO for these REITs was if you expected interest rates to remain very low and the strong growth to continue.

But both came to an end.

Interest rates surged significantly and the strong growth also hit a wall because of oversupply.

The pandemic initially led to a surge in demand for self storage space because people were moving around a lot. They also needed to make space for a home office and a lot of older generations passed away and left a lot of stuff behind.

But this surge in demand also led to a surge in new development projects, which are now gradually hitting the market with a delay. Meanwhile, the demand is weakening as the world returns to normal.

I fear that this could leave the self-storage market in a steady state of oversupply for years to come, and with that in mind, 17.7x FFO just isn't that cheap, especially when interest rates are this high.

I would much rather pay 13x FFO for a blue-chip apartment REIT like Camden Property Trust (CPT) because there is greater clarity about when the apartment oversupply will come to an end.

I just don't have the same level of clarity for the self storage market. Therefore, I wouldn't pay these valuations and would consider selling if I owned a position. This is perhaps why one of EXR's insiders recently sold $3.5 million worth of shares. Similarly, one of PSA's insiders also just sold a large amount of shares.

I believe that the risk-to-reward remains relatively poor, even following the crash. Investors were simply paying way too much in late 2021.

Closing Note

Not all REITs are worth buying.

In some cases, the crash in their share prices was justified.

But then in some other cases, the crash was way overdone.

The interesting thing is that all REITs dropped together as if they were all similar, and as a result, there are now some very strong companies that are on sale.

The key is to be selective.