Morsa Images

Summary

The healthcare sector has several sub-sectors but in general, one can divide it into three, Insurance, Big Pharma, and Medical Devices. The biotech companies that cause plenty of excitement are, for the most part, targets or outsourcing for Big Pharma. The commodity-type medical suppliers are fundamental to the health services operations but are mature and slow-growing, more akin to consumer staples. An investor can choose a wide spectrum of companies or funds from exciting to boring with corresponding risk-reward outcomes. Searching for an all-purpose fund with active management that can stock pick a balanced combination of speculation and stability, I took a closer look at the abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) and came away disappointed.

Performance

The HQH has a 36-year track record of active management. I'm not aware how long the current team has been administering the fund, but Tekla Capital Management, which was acquired by abrdn in 2023, ran the fund during this time. The results, according to the data, is mixed. While HQH beat the SPX up to 2014 it has severely underperformed peers through its life. I used Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio (FSHCX), and Vanguard Health Care Fund (VGHCX), which are actively managed funds with a similar focus and long track records. Note that this is a total return analysis, i.e. includes dividends.

HQH Performance vs Peers (Created by author with data from Bloomberg)

Portfolio Strategy

HQH is focused on mid and large-cap biotech and pharmaceutical companies but can have 40% restricted securities which are shares in not yet listed companies, i.e. private equity. In the last annual report, the fund has less than 2% in restricted shares. Apart from the basic aging demographics megatrend, the manager's investment focuses on late-stage biotech and pharma pipelines, i.e. FDA approval catalyst as well as M&A activity. In my view this is a more aggressive strategy than the Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLV) but not as speculative as the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) both of which I recently covered.

HQH

Distribution

The fund also has a minimum distribution of 2% of NAV but has exceeded this on a regular basis as it looks to distribute most of its capital gains. This means the investors need to reinvest to gain compounding. The gap between Price/NAV and Price plus Dividends is evident in the chart below.

HQH Distribution Impact (Morningstar) HQH Div Yld (Created by author with data from Bloomberg)

Portfolio Upside

Using consensus price targets for 80% of the AUM or 35 stocks, I calculated the current portfolio upside potential of 9%. The portfolio is concentrated with the top 3 stocks equal to 27.5% of AUM out of 103 positions and, according to consensus, have downside risk. This could lead to a poor performance in 2024 but as an actively managed fund, the portfolio can and does change or the managers see a far more positive scenario for their top picks. Oculis Holding AG (OCS) is one stock that stood out for its 150% upside potential. In addition, I calculated the 2024 dividend yield at 1%, this is a growth strategy despite the 2% minimum distribution.

HQH Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Revenue and Margins

The consensus revenue growth and net margin of the HQH portfolio highlight it more aggrieves investment strategy. As can be seen from the table below, there are more than a few companies with volatile revenue variations and negative margins that are indicative of earlier-stage growth companies. This is tempered a bit by small positions in giant health insurance and big pharma stocks.

HQH Consensus Revenue and Net Margin (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EPS Growth

Fundamentals such as EPS growth must not be a key driver for stock selection, given that consensus points to an 8% growth rate. This is adjusted by stripping out many companies with negative results or that are distorted by EPS moving from a negative to a positive. The portfolio is a messy earnings story. Companies such as BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) that saw massive earnings during the pandemic are now positing negative growth or losses. I excluded the startup biotech's which account for about 13% of the sample.

HQH Consensus EPS Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation

This is a difficult portfolio to derive clear valuation metrics due to the volatility in earnings growth or lack of earnings altogether. I stripped out the start-ups and some emblematic stocks such as Moderna to arrive at a consensus PEG of 2.2x. I would venture to say that this portfolio has a fair balance between value, growth, and speculation.

HQH Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate the HQH a sell. While the current portfolio does not concern nor excite me, the manager's consistently poor track record is a no-go. Unlike passive funds where one identifies a strict investment process and can agree or disagree with its validity, actively managed funds require confidence in stock selection, research, etc. This fund was acquired by abrdn last year but is maintaining the same team it had as Teka Capital, which most likely means the same strategy and research will drive decisions that have underperformed peers.