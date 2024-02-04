Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HQH: Disappointing Track Record

Feb. 04, 2024 7:58 AM ET
Ricardo Fernandez
Ricardo Fernandez
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • The abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) fund has a 36-year track record of underperforming peers that does not create confidence for future results.
  • HQH focuses on mid and large-cap biotech and pharmaceutical companies in late-stage clinical trials i.e. FDA approval catalysts.
  • Capital gains distribution requires reinvestment to achieve compounding returns.

Scientist analyzing medical sample in laboratory

Morsa Images

The healthcare sector has several sub-sectors but in general, one can divide it into three, Insurance, Big Pharma, and Medical Devices. The biotech companies that cause plenty of excitement are, for the most part, targets or outsourcing for Big Pharma. The commodity-type medical suppliers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (26)

j
jazznut
Yesterday, 9:57 AM
Comments (2.49K)
About time that someone wrote negatively about HQH-- never could understand why it was viewed so favorably by others.
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
Yesterday, 1:19 PM
Comments (752)
@jazznut hi, did start out that way but thats what the data showed.
RichardB99 profile picture
RichardB99
Yesterday, 8:57 AM
Comments (651)
@Ricardo Fernandez You keep harping on about the distinction between a “distribution” and a “dividend” as being one where the funds come from capital gains for one while for the other they are from passive income.

This is not correct.

When a distribution comes from a corporation’s (C-corp) earning/profits it is a “dividend”. When the distribution comes from any other entity (such as a fund) it is a “distribution” regardless of the source of the funds.

So it is the type of entity providing the distribution which determines whether the investor receives a “dividend” or a “distribution”.
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
Yesterday, 9:18 AM
Comments (752)
@RichardB99 Yes, you are technically correct, divs come from earnings and dist from funds.

What I harp about is the origin and sustainability of said distribution that influences risk-taking.

Some investors point out the fund's high yield as a positive, which I point out as misleading since its origin and sustainability are very different from corporate earnings and hence the total return is almost all capital gains, which is relevant in the manager's more aggressive strategy, that leads to higher risk-taking.
RichardB99 profile picture
RichardB99
Yesterday, 10:09 AM
Comments (651)
@Ricardo Fernandez You are still misstating.

A dividend is a distribution from a *Corporation*

It does not matter what the Corporation uses to make that distribution.

All the other entities (S-Corps, CEFs Mutual funds, etc.) make distributions regardless of how the money is generated.

If you want to discuss sustainability (as you do in the last paragraph in your reply) that is certainly important and relevant to what an investor in a fund should be aware of. It is also more complex than just capital gains.
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
Yesterday, 10:49 AM
Comments (752)
@RichardB99 Well I disagree with you, but how you want to classify it is not that important to me as is the source and sustainability of the cash leaving a stock or fund to its shareholders. And how that impacts value and investing decisions. The term dividend yield, for most, implies passive income, not capital gains, etc.. that is my point.
B
Buckkeis
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (52)
Thanks for your article on HQH. I’m unclear on what exactly the dividend is but I agree there are better ploughing there so I’m selling as well.
B
Buckkeis
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (52)
@Buckkeis Sorry. .. better options out there ..
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (752)
@Buckkeis hi, its not really a dividend, its distribution of capital gains. The fund does not seem to generate much in passive income/dividends.
RetiredLawyer813 profile picture
RetiredLawyer813
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (345)
I appreciate your analysis of HQH. I have been averaging down into this fund since 2021 and am down 15% on price, not accounting for distributions. I am hopeful for a turn around in the second half of 2024. I am encouraged that Doug Albo made HQH one of his picks for 2024. Time will tell.
Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (9.51K)
SELL might be the good strategy but sell exactly when is yet another question. I have a very small position which I never added to. I have a 30% paper loss but every 12 months I get back 9.25% in dividends. If the Fed eventually lowers intertest rates, it should eat into the paper loss. For example, the paper losses in my 21 closed end funds have dropped by 50% in the last 6 months. Yield on book cost is 9.2%. 12 months from now might be a better time to consider selling if rates are likely to soften. The stock trades on its yield. Healthcare is out of favor these days but that could also change. A negative is I already own some of their larger positions directly, but they don't pay 9.25% directly. Sometimes cash is king when you have already achieved your major financial goals.
RZel profile picture
RZel
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (833)
@Vandooman In fact, the healthcare stocks were the best in the last 3 months. I agree that HQH is not a good performer. I sold it on a tax loss last year, and repurchased back before December 30, 2023. Now, I have ~6% in a positive territory. I monitor it closely.
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (752)
@Vandooman hi, keep in mind that the distribution is from capital gains, so the portfolio needs to earn that payout its not passive income. What you have been getting is the funds trading gains. This is different from a bond, reit or other fixed income portfolio where those prices should increase when rates fall and they keep paying out from passive income.
s
sadofsky
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (260)
HQH is a discount play. Right now, the Net Asset Value of HQH's holdings are approximately 15% greater than the price/value of the underlying holdings. In other words, if HQH closed its doors, investors would reap a 15% profit. Over the past 15 years that I have been watching and occasionally investing in this fund, the Premium has been as high as 3% (fund was worth more than its holdings) and the discount has been as low as 25%. This discount varies due to overall market sentiment, pharma/drug relative strength, etc.. The fund has changed hands 3 times as it is a nice income producing source for it's mediocre management.
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (752)
@sadofsky hi, the discount can be due to when it has restricted stock that is not easy to price. Also keep in mind this is not a passive income fund, the distribution is not a divided but from capital gains.
g
glenlake46
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (91)
I had trouble with this sentence: "The consensus revenue growth and net margin of the HQH portfolio highlight it more aggrieves investment strategy."
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (752)
@glenlake46 sorry typo, should be aggressive strategy ie looking for short term gains.
36510
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (909)
Last time I checked, Morgan Stanley had an overweight rating for HQH.
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (752)
@36510 hi, did not know that rated funds.
C
Contemplating Retirement
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.62K)
Should cut , paste and send to the king of b s. Rida M who pushes garbage like this daily.

Very good article. Thanks.
RZel profile picture
RZel
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (833)
@Contemplating Retirement Yes, Rida is a controversial analyst. I criticized him many times as he is a bottom-fisher. However, I sometimes use his, as you mention, "pushes" to grab a few stocks or preferreds that bring good dividends. So, do not abandon him 100%.
boolanger profile picture
boolanger
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (907)
You bring out some very salient points in this fine article. While their performance is indeed an issue, I wonder if AI will allow drugs and procedures to come to market in record time and with greater accuracy. If so, biotech and pharma will benefit greatly and therefore this is an area I want to be involved with. One must remember the Covid vaccine, which was suppose to take 5 years, arrived in about a year. The irony is Tekla has a good track record with similar funds. Maybe it is time for HQH to shine but THQ seems like the preferred investment.
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (752)
@boolanger thanks! Al I assume can speed up the development process, not sure about the final approval and going to market. Since many deal with new tech ai may not have data base to draw from. However, biotech can be very rewarding form an ma view.
F
Fearful greedy and broke
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.59K)
Pretty straightforward and a reasonable conclusion. Sell.
