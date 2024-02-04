SweetBunFactory

ASE Technology Holding (NYSE:ASX) rallied in the last few months after breaking out of an extended pause. The rally came about even though monthly revenue trends from ASX pointed to further declines in the top and the bottom line, which was exactly what the Q4 and FY2023 report announced on February 1. However, the stock may now be at a pivotal moment since it has reached a level it visited once before. The previous visit was followed by a long retreat, which raises the possibility history could repeat itself, especially if the stock continues to retreat like in recent days. Why will be covered next.

ASX retreats in familiar territory

A previous article from early November concluded that even though the stock had been fairly listless up to that point, there was reason to believe the stock was getting ready for a breakout and that holding on to the stock was warranted for that reason alone. The chart, for instance, showed how two trendlines were close to converging, which pointed to a breakthrough for the stock in the near future. While down was not impossible, up was deemed to be the more likely direction for the stock, with support seemingly in place.

Source: Thinkorswim app

The chart above shows why the article was pretty much on point, with the stock proceeding to go on a rally in November and the following months. Notice how the trend is pointing up, with the stock posting a series of higher lows and higher highs. On the other hand, the stock has retreated in the last few days, including on February 1 after the release of the latest report.

It’s therefore worth mentioning that this was likely no coincidence. The chart below shows how the stock topped out at around the same price level back in 2021. The stock got as high as $9.78 on January 25, 2024, which is close to the August 2021 high of 9.62. ASX rallied starting in October 2022 to the present day and by doing so has completed a 100% Fibonacci retracement of the preceding downtrend, starting from the August 2021 high of $9.62 to the October 2022 low of $4.45.

Source: Thinkorswim app

It’s also worth noting that the stock is close to breaking the trendline that has been in place for the last three months or so since the stock went on to rally in November. The stock could conceivably make it all the way back to the lower ascending trendline. The existing trend would still be in place even if this were to occur.

For the above reasons, it makes sense for longs to take some chips off the table at what could potentially be a stiff resistance level. The last peak was followed by a long decline in the stock, and it is possible the same could happen again with the recent top. It makes sense to go light on wagers at this point because if the stock proceeds to retreat further like it has, longs will be glad they did.

Why the market gave the thumbs down to the Q4 FY2023 report

ASX releases monthly revenue updates, which is why it came as no surprise that revenue fell in the Q4 report. ASX is still dealing with a semiconductor downturn, which is expected to continue for a whole longer. In Q4, revenue declined by 10% YoY, although it did increase by 4% QoQ to NTD160,581M, which converts to $5,030.7M using a USD:NTD exchange rate of 1:31.92.

EPS similarly fell by 40% YoY, but it also increased by 7% QoQ to NTD2.13, which translates to NTD4.26 or $0.13, $0.133 to be exact, per ADS. EBITDA was NTD28,606M in Q4 FY2023, less than Q4 FY2022’s NTD35,855M, but more than Q3 FY2023’s NTD27,822M. The table below compares the numbers for Q4 FY2023 on a QoQ and YoY basis.

(Unit: NTD M, except EPS) (IFRS) Q4 FY2023 Q3 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 160,581 154,167 177,417 4% (10%) Gross margin 16.0% 16.2% 19.2% (20bps) (320bps) Operating margin 7.4% 7.4% 11.1% - (370bps) Operating income 11,815 11,405 19,774 4% (40%) Net income attributable to shareholders 9,392 8,776 15,730 7% (40%) EPS 2.13 2.00 3.57 7% (40%) Click to enlarge

Source: ASX

The final FY2023 numbers can be tabulated with the Q4 numbers available. FY2023 revenue declined by 13% YoY to NTD581,914M or $18,717.1M, a level similar to ASX’s current market cap, and EPS declined by 58% YoY to NTD7.18, which translates to NTD14.36 or $0.462 per ADS. In comparison, ASX earned NTD13.94 in FY2022, which becomes NTD27.88 or $0.941 per ADS. Margins fell, which can be attributed to reduced loading as a result of the industry downturn. ASX finished with cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets of NTD71,967M or $2,254.6M. Total interest-bearing debt was NTD191.7B, or about $6B.

(Unit: NTD M, except EPS) (IFRS) FY2023 FY2022 YoY Revenue 581,914 670,873 (13%) Gross margin 15.8% 20.1% (430bps) Operating margin 6.9% 12.0% (510bps) Operating income 40,328 80,176 (50%) Net income attributable to shareholders 31,725 62,090 (49%) EPS 7.18 13.94 (48%) Click to enlarge

With the above numbers, the next dividend from ASX can be estimated. Assuming ASX sticks to a payout ratio of about 60% like last year, then ASX is likely to pay a dividend of $0.27-0.28 per ADS, probably in July or August. This translates to a dividend yield of about 3% with the stock closing at $9.05 as of February 1.

ASX expects demand to get better in 2024

ASX added some color as to the state of the market, especially with everyone curious as to when it believes the downturn will end. Demand overall remains sluggish. From the Q4 earnings call:

“As per our expectations, the overall demand environment for our services remained sluggish during the fourth quarter. However, there were pockets of stronger performers within the devices we serve. But by and large, our customers remain conservative in their ordering patterns.

Source: ASE earnings call

Guidance calls for a Q1 FY2024 that is basically flat YoY. Using these guidelines from ASX, ASX is thus estimated to earn $0.09 per ADS on revenue of $4.1B in Q1 FY2024, depending on the exchange rate, since ASX earned NTD1.30 on revenue of NTD130,891M in Q1 FY2023.

“Based on our current business outlook and exchange rate assumptions, our guidance for the first quarter of 2024 to be as follows. In NT dollar terms, our ATM first quarter 2024 revenue and gross margin should be similar to the first quarter of 2023. Again, in NT dollar terms, our EMS first quarter 2024 revenues should be similar to the first quarter of 2023, and EMS first quarter 2024 operating margin should approach first quarter 2023 operating margin.”

The outlook for FY2024 does see the year getting stronger, particularly in the second half. FY2024 revenue is seen to grow at a 6-10% clip, in line with the market as a whole.

“2024 will be a year of recovery. We are expecting to see, ATM to see sequential growth on a quarterly basis throughout the year. But with the second half having a stronger momentum. And as the overall full year growth, also, as Tien mentioned, we will be growing at a similar rate with the logic semi market growth, which is projected by different sources for anything from 6% to 10% in the industry now.”

Keep in mind the outlook is subject to change. Still, ASX is estimated to earn $0.65-0.70 per ADS on revenue of $19.8-20.6B in FY2024, although exchange rate fluctuations could affect the final numbers. This would give ASX a forward P/E ratio of about 13x, with the stock price at $9.05 and earnings of $0.70. This is roughly in line with the average for the last five years and significantly below the median in the sector, which stands at around 25x.

What are the prospects for future growth at ASX?

ASX is the leading supplier of OSAT services to the semiconductor industry, particularly as it relates to advanced packaging. There are many OSAT providers, but ASX has arguably the most comprehensive set of offerings out there when it comes to advanced packaging. Furthermore, the market for OSAT services is expected to grow in the coming years. For instance, one report predicts the OSAT market will grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from $46.9B to $69.2B in FY2024-2029.

If we assume ASX grows at around a 10% CAGR in FY2024-2029 due to its higher exposure to the higher end of the OSAT market with advanced packaging, which is growing faster, then revenue could hit $30.1B by FY2029. Apply a 10% net income margin, then this results in net income of about $3B. The number of outstanding shares stands at 4.3B or 2.15B in terms of ADS, which translates to earnings per ADS of about $1.40. This would give you a stock price of about $18.20 with a P/E multiple of 13x, or more than double where it trades right now.

Investor takeaways

ASX is still dealing with the adverse effects of the industry downturn, which has reduced demand for OSAT services. Both the top and the bottom line shrank in the most recent report. However, the FY2024 outlook sees a gradual improvement in the coming quarters, especially in the second half after a relatively slow first half.

ASX is expected to grow in FY2024, possibly as much as 10%, after contracting in FY2023 with revenue shrinking by 13% YoY. OSAT demand is also expected to grow in the coming years, especially for advanced packaging. If people are looking for a play on advanced packaging, then ASX fits the bill at not too great a cost with multiples where they are.

However, while ASX looks to be in a solid position in the long run, the charts suggests turbulence in the short term. The stock may have run into selling pressure after equaling the peak of a few years ago, which may have given sellers the incentive to sell some or all of their holdings, especially with the stock price going up for over a year. A correction may be needed before the stock can resume the march higher.

So while I continue to hold ASX for the long run, I would not be a buyer at this time due to the likelihood of the stock trading lower in the short term. In fact, longs should probably consider lowering their exposure by selling some shares to lock in profits, especially if they got in at lower levels after the long rally and are thus sitting on substantial gains.

There is certainly room for the stock to head lower without breaking the overall trend, which is still pointing higher. The stock could potentially head down to the $7.50-8.00 region. This may seem like a large correction, but keep in mind the stock bottomed at $4.45 in October 2022 and the stock has been rising for the last 16 months.

Bottom line, ASX looks to be in good shape from a long-term perspective, but there is reason to be more wary in the short term. The stock has come a long way and to be a buyer at what could very well be the tail end of a long rally that has already gone on for 16 months could prove to be a mistake. Stocks usually do not go up forever and ASX is unlikely to be an exception.