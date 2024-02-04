IPG Photonics: Targets Growth Markets To Get Back On Track

wxin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Introduction

For the past 12 months, IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been trading in quite a wide range between $83 - $141 and right now trading under the $100 mark. The stock chart reveals a significant amount of volatility tied to the release of news for the company. In early to mid-June 2023, the stock price rose sharply following a positive review by Raymond James about future earnings potential. The stock price rose 14% during the trading hours and the upgrade was argued to be based on upturning cycles in the industry and for growth to accelerate once again for IPGP. I mention this in the beginning to highlight the significant volatility that I see with the company. Less than 3 weeks later, the stock price was trading lower than before the upgrade. This was the cause of a revenue miss of $6.15 million by the company, and the dismantling of any upside in the short term for the stock. On February 13, IPGP is set to release its next and final quarterly report for FY2023, and I am not convinced we will see results that paying 21x earnings is worthwhile right now. I will be assessing IPGP as a hold rating.

Company Introduction

IPGP is included in the information technology sector and more specifically in the electronic manufacturing services industry. Here it has carved out a space for itself and sits at a market cap of $4.65 billion right now. The past few years have been volatile for the sector as demand rose sharply during COVID-19 when supply chain issues became a reality, and now the market has turned sour on it following rising interest rates which made debt field growth far more pricier.

Products (Investor Material)

Let's look a little closer at what IPGP manufactures and generates its revenues from. IPGP can be described as a company that makes and sells high-performance fiber lasers. The company specializes in diverse laser technologies, offering products like hybrid fiber-solid state lasers in green and UV wavelengths, fiber-pigtailed diodes, and direct diode laser systems. Their portfolio extends to high-energy pulsed lasers and various multi-wavelength and tunable laser systems. These products induce ultra-high power continuous waves lasers or adjustable mode beam and QCW lasers as well. The market for global lasers is not massive compared to many others in the same sector, but by 2027 it's estimated to reach nearly $16 billion in valuation, and exhibit a 4.5% CAGR until then from now. IPGP sees its market valued at $10 billion, with the vast majority being in non-industrial applications. This market may be the fastest to recover as if end consumer demand rises in 2024 and 2025 I could see a decent recovery for IPGP. Some of the future growth markets that IPGP notes are medical, microprocessing, and aerospace & defense. Engaging and entering these will be expensive, so keeping a strict R&D budget will be crucial. R&D expenses climbed to $139 million in 2021 but have now fallen to $97.6 million.

Valuation

Ratings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Ratings vary for the company with most suggesting a hold here though, which is the same camp that I fall into as I don't see enough positives to buy into yet, plus the risk of another miss on earnings estimates is certainly there. Stomaching that short-term volatility I think would be a lot easier if you already held a long position in the business, but seeing as I am writing this also for new investors, I wouldn't be able to suggest a buy.

Valuation Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation for the business indicates a discount on a lot of metrics, like earnings, book value, and cash flows. These discounts I think are warranted given that the company has been lacking in meeting expectations and paying less than is necessary. P/E non-GAAP FWD is at 21.33, 14.36% less than the sector, and 32.25% below the average P/E for IPGP for the past 5 years. Sales that missed in mid-2023 have inflated to 3.54, and are instead showing a premium to the sector of 25.39% now. In the past 5 years, the bottom line has been falling from a high of $404 million to $84 million TTM. This hasn't been the result of higher interest rates, but rather increased material costs. Manufacturing lasers require a lot of raw materials and expensive commodities, and when they rise rapidly in price from impacts like the war in Ukraine, it heavily impacts a business like IPGP.

In conclusion, the valuation makes sense when you consider the challenges that IPGP has had and how they have in all honesty failed to tackle them. Guidance for Q4 is not bringing a whole lot of excitement, with EPS guided for $0.8 - $1.1. That is an extremely broad guidance for just a quarter away. I think there is a chance of them missing on this or landing on the bottom end and I think that is why they use such a broad guidance range as well, for the bare minimum to be met.

The Value You Get

Share Dilution (Seeking Alpha)

IPGP has no history of distributing a dividend and I do not think they will start with one very soon either if I'm completely honest. But what they do have is a decent history of buying back shares instead, which is one of two areas I look at when assessing the value that you get as an investor. In 2018 shares outstanding were 53.5 million and have decreased to 47.7 million, representing an annual decrease of 2.42%. I like this way of giving back to shareholders, and it is something I will be looking out for in the coming earnings reports as well.

Price Target

With the risk of a poor result of EPS for the next report, which I would argue would be caused by higher shipping prices between the Red Sea which might have impacted the material prices for some commodities that IPGP uses along with lackluster energy in the market it operates in. The P/E gives investors a 14.36% discount, but I would want something closer to 20% at least, which would mean a p/e of 19.92. Sales are also where IPGP missed somewhat in 2023 so a lower multiple here I think is also arguable. A p/s of 2.5, which is 15% below the sector, is reasonable. Together this would bring about a price target of $81.5 which would be a combination of the two multiples and bring about a discount of 17% from current levels. With how the share price has moved before when reports are released, I wouldn't be too surprised if we see something similar on February 13.

The Bear Thesis

The bear thesis for IPGP centers around its lack of capability in raising prices and therefore efficiently battling higher material prices. If this can't be done successfully, the margins will continue to decline and the stock price look even more expensive. Without any debt though to weigh on earnings now, the business remains capable of a little more freely moving around. But risks around material costs and higher R&D expenses should IPGP move into its desired markets still exist.

State Of The Company

Balance Sheet (Seeking Alpha)

The balance sheet of IPGP reveals that debt is of no real concern right now. It's barely nonexistent at $17.6 million. Besides, IPGP also has $1.13 billion in cash, a large portion of the equity value of the business is in the liquid assets. I do favor this when investing because it makes it easier to take advantage of favorable market environments and perhaps get a good deal on a business should they decide to be aggressive with M&A. Quick ratio at 6.23 and the current ratio of 8.74 means that IPGP has very little leverage, but how they choose to take advantage of this is still left to see. Total assets haven't moved that much in the past years, just increased by $170 million to $1.92 billion since 2017.

Investment Conclusion

IPGP is an interesting company that has faced, and I would even say continues to face, challenges in the markets as it battles with a higher cost of goods sold, which would include material prices among other things. The past year has been very volatile, I would expect nothing else really in 2024. The next report is on the horizon and no immediate positives reveal themselves that a buy would be reasonable. I will assess IPGP as a hold instead.