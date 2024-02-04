JHVEPhoto

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is about to report its full fiscal year results early next week, and given the recent performance of some other large cap semiconductors stocks, the expectations of yet another strong quarter are running high.

Unfortunately, the stock has been lagging the recent performance of the semiconductors sectors by a very wide margin even as NXPI continued to deliver better-than-expected quarterly results. Over the past 12-month period, NXPI share price appreciated by nearly 10% when compared to more than 50% for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

Data by YCharts

What's even worse is that if it wasn't for the influx of liquidity within the equity markets and the sharp fall of the term premium, following the U.S. Treasury QRA announcement in November, NXPI stock most likely would have been in the negative territory for the past year.

To top all that, it appears that growth in the sector is likely past its peak already which would make 2024 more challenging, even if NXPI continues to deliver on expectations.

About a year ago, the company also announced an impressive dividend increase of 20% which now gives the stock a forward dividend yield of 1.9%.

Seeking Alpha

Having said that, investors would be looking for yet another dividend increase during the upcoming quarterly earnings release. Although NXPI is not a typical dividend stock, a notable dividend increase would provide much needed confidence that the company will not be affected as much by a potential slowdown of the economy.

A Sector At Risk

Before we go into the specifics of NXPI's numbers, investors should keep in mind that the semiconductors sector is at risk.

On one hand, we have the recent drop of silicon materials shipments well below the long-term trend-line with the U.S. Real GDP numbers (see the graph below). The last time when such a wide gap opened was in 2008 in response to the Global Financial Crisis.

prepared by the semi.org and FRED

Consistent with that dynamic, over the course of past year, we saw significant drop in expected revenue growth rates across the sector. When comparing current expected growth rates to the ones from February of last year, we note only a handful of companies, such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO), that are now expected to grow at higher rates. The former company is indeed experiencing unprecedented demand of its products, while the growth of the latter is impacted from the recent merger with VMware (VMW). NXPI is also among these exceptions with expected revenue growth rate of nearly 7%.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Contrary to all these developments, stock prices within the sector have skyrocketed during the past 1-year period. The scale of the graph below, is so skewed to the upside that NXPI's 14% share price increase is barely noticeable.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Investors should keep all that in mind as NXPI reports its full fiscal year results because this dynamic is likely be a headwind for all stocks within the sector, even in an event of better-than-expected business fundamentals.

What's Ahead For NXP?

NXPI's quarterly earnings have been gradually moving closer to the consensus estimates over the past few quarters with the surprise falling to as low as 2.9% during the third quarter of 2023.

Seeking Alpha

The same has been true for the company's topline with the revenue surprise during the Q3 2023 results standing at below 1%.

Seeking Alpha

When it comes to the current quarter guidance, NXPI's management was already conservative with topline figure expected to be up only 3% on a year-on-year basis.

(...) we anticipate Q4 revenue to be $3.4 billion plus or minus $100 million. At the midpoint of our revenue outlook, this is up about 3% year-on-year and down about 1% versus Q3. Source: NXPI Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

This is notably worse than the prior year guidance for the last quarter for the fiscal year when revenue was expected to increase at near double digit rates yoy.

Now turning to our expectations for Q4. As Kurt mentioned, we anticipate revenue to be about $3.3 billion, plus or minus about $100 million. At the midpoint, this is up 9% year-on-year and down 4% sequentially. Source: NXPI Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

At the same time, some NXPI's competitors reported very strong results from their automotive segments. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) recently reported its Q1 2024 results and the revenue within its automotive segment increased 31% from the prior year.

QCOM Investor Presentation

This is definitely encouraging for NXP's quarterly earnings expectations, although it should be mentioned that QCOM benefited heavily from telematics and infotainment systems - a relatively smaller area for NXP when compared to ADAS.

And the way you should think about it, historically, a lot of the revenue was telematics, now you see the largest component been a lot of the fully immersive digital cockpits on the car. And we already have some revenue from ADAS processing. Source: Qualcomm Q1 2024 Earnings Transcript

Investors should also keep a close eye on gross margins during the quarter and any guidance that the management would provide. For the time being, it seems that it will remain elevated, but any supply chain issues related to the recent geopolitical pressures could be a major headwind.

We expect non-GAAP gross margin to be flat sequentially at 58.5%, plus or minus 50 basis points, as we continue to balance mix and internal utilizations. However, we do see slightly higher input costs from our suppliers. Source: NXPI Q3 2023 Earnings Transcript

On a GAAP basis, gross margin during the last quarter was at one of its highest levels since 2021 which, if sustained, could be a major driver for the share price going forward,

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The relationship between NXPI's gross margin and the company price/sales multiple is not as strong, but in general we observe a positive relationship between the two variables.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

It is also worth noting that similarly to 2018, in 2022 we also observed the stock's sales multiple being far lower to what its gross margin would suggest. In 2023 this has slightly changed, resulting in an upward multiple repricing for NXPI. And as we see from the graph below there is scope for further multiple repricing, should NXPI is able to sustain its profitability profile through 2024.

Conclusion

Overall, it seems that NXPI is in a good position to deliver better-than-expected quarter this time around and given where it is positioned against peers and on a time-series basis, the stock is likely to react positively on the news. Investors, however, should be on a lookout for any cost increases during the quarter and keep in mind that valuations within the sectors are becoming stretched.