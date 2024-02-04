Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EM Country And Company Growth Stories

Feb. 04, 2024 8:20 AM ETVWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, AVES, DFEV, EMXC, EMCR, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, PIN, INCO, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, GLIN, INDF, IIF, EWZ, BRF, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, BRZU, BZQ, IDX, EIDO, EWW, FLMX, MEXX, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.7K Followers

Summary

  • Fourth quarter was a good quarter for the fund and the asset class.
  • Most major emerging markets are demonstrating decent fiscal and monetary discipline.
  • China is still struggling with the dual issues of deflation and a huge property market dragging on the economy.
  • Investors have to be imputing heroic compound earnings growth for many Indian companies whilst making the most bearish assumptions for their Chinese counterparts.
  • If we do see the dollar continue on a weakening trend and we see rate cuts in the US, that obviously is supportive for emerging markets.

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planing and stock investment growth concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Transcript

David Semple: Hello, and welcome to the first quarterly video of 2024 for the VanEck’s Emerging Market Strategy.

My name is David Semple. I'm joined by Ola El-Shawarby. As many of you know, I'll be taking a step back

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.7K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VWO--
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
EEM--
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
IEMG--
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
INDA--
iShares MSCI India ETF
INDL--
Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.