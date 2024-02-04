Preferreds Weekly Review: AHL Preferred Gets Stuck Near Libor Peak

Hans Neleman/Stone via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as the top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the fourth week of January.

Market Action

It was another good week for preferreds with nearly all sectors finishing in the green.

The rally was due to a continued tightening in credit spreads as Treasury yields were stable. It's fair to say that preferreds spreads are now expensive.

Market Themes

As many investors know, Libor no longer exists and many preferreds have been managing the reset in various ways. One of the more unusual ways has been the curious case of Aspen insurer preferred AHL.PR.C and how the coupon conversion worked on the first call date.

The stock had a Fix/Float coupon with an initial 5.95% fixed coupon which was supposed to reset to 3-month Libor + 4.06%. The first floating-rate period was supposed to start on 1-July-2023 with the Libor determination date being, by convention, 2 business days earlier on 29-June. As it happens 29-June-2023 was actually the last day 3-month Libor was published - quite a coincidence for the stock.

For this reason the Libor chosen for the first reset period was the one published on 29-June which was 5.53343% and which summed up to a coupon of 9.59343% after adding the spread of 4.06%.

The first floating-rate period is easy enough. However, what happens on the next 3-month floating-rate period for 1-Oct-23 to 31-Dec-24?

Here is the relevant extract from the prospectus.

[I]f the banks so selected by the calculation agent are not quoting as mentioned in clause (c), the rate equal to the 3-month LIBOR for the previous floating rate period.

That seems clear enough - the rate for the following period is just going to be the Libor for the previous period or 5.53343%. And this will happen ad infinitum. In short, the stock will keep the same Libor, in effect, turning from a 5.95% fixed-rate stock to a 9.59343% fixed-rate stock.

This is kind of ridiculous and it is precisely why we don't tend to see this behavior. As a rough rule, preferreds that reset prior to the end of Libor have tended to switch to SOFR. And preferreds that would reset after the end of Libor have kept their initial coupons.

Although many investors (and analysts who should know better) protested the fixing of preferreds with the first reset after the end of Libor, the reality is that the language in the prospectuses is fairly clear that's what has to happen.

Let's have a quick roundup of some of these preferreds.

As background, the way the Libor fallback in preferreds prospectus usually works is by following these steps 1) get Libor off the screen, 2) if Libor is not on the screen ask Banks, 3) if Banks are not quoting use Libor from preceding accrual period, 4) if there was no such period do X.

MS.PR.K deals with it this way:

If the banks so selected by the calculation agent are not quoting as set forth above, LIBOR for that dividend determination date will be the same as LIBOR for the immediately preceding dividend period, or, if there was no such dividend period, the dividend payable will be based on the initial dividend rate.

The first reset date is in 2027. Since there will be no Libor for the dividend period prior to the stock's first dividend period, it will keep paying a fixed rate.

PMT.PR.A deals with it slightly differently but comes to the same result.

If fewer than three New York, New York banks selected by us quote rates in the manner described above, the three-month LIBOR for the applicable dividend period will be the same as for the immediately preceding dividend period, or, if there was no such dividend period, the dividend shall be calculated at the dividend rate in effect for the immediately preceding dividend period.

Given its first reset date, the stock would normally pay Libor for the period of 15-Mar-24 to 15-Jun-24. However, since Libor for that period or the preceding period (15-Dec-23 to 15-Mar-24) will not exist, the stock simply keeps going back to the last valid dividend rate period which was a fixed-rate period.

STT.PR.G which also fixed its future floating-rate coupons at its initial fixed coupon has the following language.

If, following the procedure set forth in this definition of three-month LIBOR, the calculation agent is unable to determine three-month LIBOR for any Floating Rate Period, then the dividend for such Floating Rate Period shall be calculated at the dividend rate in effect for the immediately preceding dividend period.

This again daisy chains to the last fixed-rate coupon.

WFC.PR.Q had the same intent but its language wasn't quite there. Rather than saying the dividend would be set to the initial rate of 5.85% in case of a lack of Libor, it said that Libor would be set at 5.85%. This meant that the stock, in effect, double counted the credit spread when it was then forced to add 3.09% to the "Libor" of 5.85%. So the stock also fixed its coupon but fixed it to a level it did not really intend to. Little surprise that the stock was redeemed given the well above market coupon for its credit risk.

Ultimately, it's not clear why AHL did not switch to SOFR like most other preferreds whose first reset date happened before the end of Libor. In any case the outcome is a pretty absurd one.

We continue to hold (AHL.PR.C) in our Defensive Income Portfolio; however, we wouldn't be surprised if it is redeemed shortly after the Fed cuts rates. The yield of its other preferred is just 6.8% so it is very unlikely AHL will want to continue paying an above-market coupon on AHL.PR.C.