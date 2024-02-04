pcess609

A foolish faith in authority is the worst enemy of truth.”― Albert Einstein

Today, we put WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) in the spotlight for the first time. This Israeli based company went public during the huge IPO/SPAC wave of 2020 and 2021 that was in large part fueled by easy money from the Federal Reserve. Like most small cap companies birthed from this 'vintage', the stock has destroyed a huge amount of shareholder value since going public.

August 2023 Company Presentation

However, the company itself is quickly moving towards profitability and bills itself as a part of the digital transformation revolution and WalkMe continues to grow its AI capabilities. Are brighter days on the horizon for WalkMe and its beleaguered original shareholders? An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

August 2023 Company Presentation

WalkMe Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. The company provides and operates a cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services. This digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. Subscription fees make up just over 90% of overall revenues, while professional services make up the rest. The stock currently trades just north of ten bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $920 million.

August 2023 Company Presentation

Third Quarter Results:

The company posted its Q3 numbers on November 14th. WalkMe produced a non-GAAP profit of four cents a share, a nickel above expectations. On a non-GAAP basis, WalkMe had net income in the quarter of $1.6 million. On a GAAP basis, WalkMe lost 10 cents a share.

Revenues rose just under six percent on a year-over-year basis to $67 million, slightly under the consensus estimate. Subscription revenue rose 10% from the same period a year ago to $62.3 million. Professional services fees were flat. Enterprise-wide customers rose 11 to 194 in the quarter. The company added four customers with annual spend of $1 million, bringing that total to 39.

The most impressive part of the quarter for the company was the vast improvement in cash flow. The company delivered free cash flow of $6.2 million in the quarter, or approximately nine percent of overall sales. In 3Q2022 in comparison, WalkMe had negative free cash flow of $11.2 million, which equating to 18% of overall sales. Gross margin rose to 85% in the quarter from 80% from the same period a year ago. Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $34.5 million, or 52% of revenues. This was an improvement from 64% of sales in 3Q2022. This metric benefited from business optimization and headcount reduction.

Management provided FY2023 revenue guidance of between $266.1 million to $267.1 million, which it projects will translate to a net operating loss of between $7.3 million to $8.3 million for the fiscal year. Leadership does expect to be slightly free cash flow positive for FY2023 as well.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is quite mixed on WalkMe's prospects currently. Since fourth quarter results came out, four analyst firms including Goldman Sachs and Needham have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $12 to $20 a share. Both Keybanc and Morgan Stanley ($11 price target) maintained Hold ratings while on Jan 12th, Barclays ($10 price target) downgraded the shares from Equal Weight to Underweight.

Just over one percent of the outstanding float in the shares are currently held short. The company ended the third quarter with just over $310 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

Verdict:

WalkMe lost 66 cents a share in FY2022 on $245 million in sales. The current analyst firm consensus has losses dropping dramatically in FY2023 to just a penny a share as revenues rise to just over $266 million. They project a profit of 14 cents a share in FY2024 on a sales increase of seven to eight percent.

The company is making solid progress towards becoming a profitable enterprise. The stock is currently valued at nearly 75 times forward earnings and 3.2 times forward sales. Both valuations are approximately a third cheaper, considering the net cash on WalkMe's rock-solid balance sheet. Equated for that, net cash and extrapolating the last quarter's free cash flow gives an approximate four percent free cash flow yield.

Those valuations seem a tad high given WalkMe's projected sales growth of mid to high single digits. Therefore, I am passing on any investment recommendation around the stock at this time. Potential investors will get a fresh set of data points in the middle of this month, when WalkMe will post its fourth quarter results.