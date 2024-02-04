Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WalkMe: Becoming Cash Flow Positive

Feb. 04, 2024 9:11 AM ETWalkMe Ltd. (WKME) Stock
Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we take a deeper look at WalkMe Ltd.,  a cloud-based digital adaption platform and professional services provider based in Tel Aviv, Israel.
  • The stock finds itself deep in 'Busted IPO' territory, but the company is turning the quarter on profitability and is becoming free cash flow positive.
  • What's ahead for this digital transformation concern in 2024?  An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Businessman works on laptop Showing business analytics dashboard with charts, metrics, and KPI to analyze performance and create insight reports for operations management. Data analysis concept.Ai

pcess609

A foolish faith in authority is the worst enemy of truth.”― Albert Einstein

Today, we put WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) in the spotlight for the first time. This Israeli based company went public during the huge IPO/SPAC wave of 2020 and 2021

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum.  To join the Busted IPO Forum community, just click on the logo below.

This article was written by

Busted IPO Forum profile picture
Busted IPO Forum
8.38K Followers

The Busted IPO Forum is an investing group led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist of Simplified Asset Management. Along with his team of analysts, Bret focuses on stocks that have been public for 18 months to 6 years, and that are significantly under their offering price.

The Busted IPO Forum: A model stock portfolio of attractive busted IPOs, trade alerts, deep dive analysis, a weekly option play idea and live chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WKME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WKME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WKME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.