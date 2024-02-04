cemagraphics

Last weekend's article warned the S&P500 (SPY) was likely to react from 4918 in the early part of the week and highlighted 4842-44 as key support where "the most likely reaction is to form a bullish consolidation to set up higher."

Hopefully these signposts kept readers on the right side of volatility in what was a busy week. This weekend's article will focus on the next upside targets and the potential for a February reversal. Various technical analysis techniques will be applied to multiple timeframes in a top-down process which also considers the major market drivers. The aim is to provide an actionable guide with directional bias, important levels, and expectations for future price action.

S&P 500 Monthly

The January bar closed at 4845 which was some way off the 4931 high, but still formed a continuation bar. February has already followed through to new highs and ideally stays above 4931 or at least above the monthly low / open of 4853-61.

Seasonality in February shifts weaker and the S&P500 has closed higher only 50% of the time when it gains more than 10% in November and December and also closes higher in January. Furthermore, the second half of February is the worst two-week period of the year.

Dropping below 4853-61 would signal a bearish shift.

SPX Monthly (Tradingview)

Now that the S&P500 is in "blue sky" at new all-time highs, Fibonacci extensions and measured moves act as a guide for targets. 4991 is the 1.13* extension of the 2022 decline.

As mentioned earlier, 4853-61 is an important level on the downside. 4818 is the next major level at the previous all-time high.

There will be a long wait for the next monthly Demark signal. February is bar 3 (of a possible 9) in a new upside exhaustion count.

S&P 500 Weekly

For the fourth week in a row, a strong weekly bar formed with a higher low, higher high and higher close. Follow through to the upside is likely in the first half of next week, but I will be looking closely for a change in character later on to signal a reversal. One of the keys is to look for new lows of the week on Thursday and Friday instead of the new highs we keep seeing recently.

The huge inverse head and shoulders pattern has now reached its target. I'll leave it on the chart this week as it is such a beautiful illustration of technical analysis playing out as it should.

SPX Weekly (Tradingview)

The same Fib targets from the monthly chart apply. There is also channel resistance around 5025 (not shown on the chart).

Potential support is at this week's low of 4845 and the small weekly gap from 4842-44. This is clearly a key area, and while it should lead to a bounce, a return there would be a bearish development and I would look for an eventual break lower.

An upside Demark exhaustion count will be on bar 5 (of 9) next week so no exhaustion signal will register for another 5 weeks.

S&P 500 Daily

The daily chart shows the Demark exhaustion completed on Tuesday and contributed to the large reaction lower on Wednesday. Wednesday's close at 4845 was weak and this could act as a magnet on the next dip.

A balanced profile has now developed on the volume profile to the right of the chart. The VPOC (the price with the most volume traded) is around the 4895 level which sits half-way between 4818 and 4975. Any move higher than 4975 would make this range unbalanced and likely fade back again to test 4895.

SPX Daily (Tradingview)

The measured move (possible wave 5=wave 1) at 4967 was reached on Friday. 4991 is the next level from the monthly Fib targets, and the 5000 round figure is also an important milestone.

4895-4906 is the first important area of support, followed by the 4842-45 zone. The 20dma could be in play on a deeper dip below 4895.

An upside Demark exhaustion count will be on bar 3 (of a possible 9) on Monday which means no exhaustion signal can register next week.

Drivers/Events

The Goldilocks scenario for stocks is in full force. As Fed Chair Powell said on Wednesday, "Let's be honest, this is a good economy." With NFP at +318k and unemployment just 3.7%, few would argue. A March cut is still possible if inflation slows enough, but it seems the stock market doesn't care whether the Fed will cut in March or in May - easing is clearly on its way and the economy and corporate earnings are doing just fine anyway. S&P500 earnings are on course for around 7.8% growth.

All this positivity makes me a bit uneasy. Friday's stock rally came despite a big rally in yields and the US dollar. It's not that these don't matter any more - they clearly do in the long-term - but buyers were chasing the rally anyway.

Powell is due to speak again on Monday. The Fed has been vague on whether overly hot data will feature in rate cut decisions and this is allowing the stock market rally to continue. Perhaps he will be more explicit next week given the Jobs Report and the market reaction.

ISM Services PMI is also due for release on Monday and is expected to rise to 52. The rest of the week is quiet with only Unemployment Claims on Thursday and some bond auctions to keep an eye on.

Probable Moves Next Week(s)

The S&P500 has reached the 4967 target and closed the week at another all-time high of 4958. Sentiment is overwhelmingly bullish, as are the technicals and Friday's buyers ignored the rally in yields and dwindling odds of a March cut. It's difficult to find anything bearish, but paradoxically this is a warning that the conditions could be right for a top; I will be watching closely for signs of a turnaround.

An initial rally next week targets 4991-5000, but I expect it might come just short to scupper Friday's FOMO buyers. In any case, how the S&P500 acts on dips is more important than exactly where it reverses from.

Dropping through 4931 would be the first sign of weakness and should lead to 4895-4906 support. A weekly close below 4895, and ideally near 4842-45 would signal an important change in character and suggest the top is in.

Bigger picture, I do think we could see a surprisingly large correction in Q1. I have penciled in 4540, but this is obviously speculative before we have even seen a reversal.