Today, we are going to revisit NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), a small diagnostic firm. In our initial article on the firm in May of last year, the stock traded around $18.00 a share. We concluded that piece saying 'the shares could very well be vulnerable to some profit taking after doubling this year' and the stock was an 'avoid' at the moment. The shares have fallen some 20% since that first analysis. Today, we look at what has happened with the company's fundamentals since our first look at NeoGenomics. An updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

NeoGenomics is focused on providing cancer genetics testing and information services via a network of oncology-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's revenues come from Clinical Services and Advance Diagnostics, the former making up more than 80% of overall revenue. NeoGenomics is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL. The stock currently trades just under $15.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.9 billion.

Third Quarter Results

NeoGenomics posted its Q3 numbers on November 6th. The company delivered flat earnings per zero on a non-GAAP basis, expectations were for a loss of eight cents a share. On a GAAP basis, the company booked a net loss of $18 million, less than half the net loss of $38 million in 3Q2022. Revenues grew 18% on a year-over-year basis to $152 million. This was $10 million above the consensus estimate.

Clinical Service revenue came in $128 million, up 20% from the same period a year ago. This increase was attributable to a rise of seven percent in testing volume and a higher cost per test as the company moves up the value chain.

Advance Diagnostic sales rose eight percent on a year-over-year basis to $24 million and margins improved 440bps from the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA came in a positive $3 million, compared with a negative $12 million of adjusted EBITDA produced in the third quarter of 2022.

As can be seen below, management boosted FY2023 guidance significant in regard to two key metrics.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Since third quarter numbers hit the wires, seven analyst firms including Needham and Piper Sandler have reiterated/assigned Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $18 to $25 a share. Both Morgan Stanley ($17 price target) and Bank of America ($18 price target) maintained Hold ratings on the shares.

Just over six percent of the outstanding shares in the stock is currently held short. The company's General Counsel sold just under $50,000 of his stake in the firm last November. That has been the only insider activity in this equity since 2021. At the end of the third quarter, NeoGenomics held just over $305 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and listed just over $535 million in liabilities in the form of senior convertible notes.

Verdict

The company had a loss of 56 cents a share (non-GAAP) on revenues of just under $510 million. The current analyst firm consensus has losses falling to 17 cents a share in FY2023 as sales growth to just under $590 million. They project a loss of eight cents a share in FY2024 on revenue growth of seven to eight percent. This would be half the sales growth of FY2023 it should be noted.

Management has done a good job of reducing losses in the current fiscal year and should deliver around 15% for the year. That said, the company remains unprofitable and remain so at least through the fiscal 2024 year. Therefore, I will remain on the sidelines on NeoGenomics as far as any investment recommendation. Potential investors in the company should get a fresh set of data points and management commentary when NeoGenomics reports four quarter results in the upcoming week.

It also should be noted that in late December, a federal court in North Carolina issued preliminary injunctions barring the company from manufacturing and selling its cancer test, the RaDaR assay. This happened due to a patent lawsuit involving Natera (NTRA). NeoGenomics stated at the time it planned to appear the ruling Needham opined this should have a limited impact on NeoGenomics 2024 and 2025 results as NeoGenomics is in the early stages of utilizing RaDaR technology. This news did cause the stock to pull back significantly, however. Investors should get an update on where things stand on this front from management on their fourth quarters earnings call as well.