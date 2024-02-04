Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wedgewood Partners - Alphabet: One Of AI's Most Aggressive Investors And Innovators

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.15K Followers

Summary

  • In 2023 Alphabet was a top contributor to our portfolio.
  • AI features have helped drive the rapid growth of Alphabet’s Google franchise.
  • When it comes to AI, Alphabet has been one of the most aggressive investors and innovators.

Google Gemini Photo Illustrations

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Artificial Intelligence

More recently, "AI" has risen to the top of investor interests. We think it is important to point out that AI and machine learning development is

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.15K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.