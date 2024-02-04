Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Headwaters Capital - Inter Parfums: A Business That Checks So Many Boxes

Feb. 04, 2024
Summary

  • Inter Parfums is a leading fragrance house that partners with prestige brands to develop, manufacture, market and distribute perfumes globally under licensing agreements.
  • IPAR expects to generate long-term revenue growth in the 8-10% range.
  • As investor comfort over long-term earnings power materializes, I believe IPAR will eventually trade back to its LT average P/E multiple of 30x as the quality of the business has only improved over the last 5 years.

Top view, flat lay of a set of perfume bottles on a colorful background.

Ekaterina Zaitseva

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR): The Fragrance Expert Behind Leading Perfume Brands

Summary Investment Thesis

  1. Industry Leader in Fragrance Licensing and Distribution
  2. Durable Long-Term Revenue Growth via Existing Brands and Additions

