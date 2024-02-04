Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allied Properties Vs. H&R REIT: 3 Reasons For A Preference

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bargains abound in the office sector.
  • Allied Property REIT and H&R REIT are prime candidates to play the rebound.
  • We give you three reasons why one makes more sense versus the other.
  • I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

TORONTO, CANADA - August 11, 2022: Downtown Toronto with view of Old City Hall with tower clock.

Anjelika Gretskaia/Moment Unreleased via Getty Images

Everyone loves a bargain, and the office sector has certainly produced a few bargains over the last three years. Of course those bargains have become cheaper and cheaper. On the Canadian side, the key player investors run to

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered  discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, for first time members. 

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
41.61K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

J
Jeff Milligan
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (816)
Thanks for the well written article. I wouldn’t touch anything in the Canadian office sector now with a ten-foot pole, especially a landlord with heavy exposure to Toronto or Vancouver.
Space Muppet profile picture
Space Muppet
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (348)
Betting on office rebound looks too risky too me, i personally wouldn’t touch a reit that has any percentage of office in its portfolio. I don’t believe office properties situation will get better any time soon
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (14.05K)
Just read this article on BI, while I am not prone to being a gloomer and find they often give us opportunity, I thought it laid out well the issues in the office market these days and in the coming months. Certainly gave me pause. Bea 🏢 www.businessinsider.com/...
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (14.05K)
I traded $APYRF pretty successfully in 2023 and decided to book my gain and the income. I thought..well, maybe I'll get back in in 2024, see how it goes. THEN I reviewed the conf call/outlook/transcript for 2023.

It was like one of those August webcasts where all the analysts are in the Hamptons or Cuba and two show up and the CEO goes thru the motions. Not a yr end/tumultuous year the space operated in with a significant divestment, debt paydown from a major player.

Management is everything in r/e as indicated by $SLG navigating the perilous waters of CRE and sentiment. Just better off on the sidelines now in the space. No exposure now for me. Guess folks can trade it, have tightened my risk tolerance personally for 2024.

Cecilia- you've broken our hearts your shaking our confidence daily....
BeaGarfunkel🧹🏢
Steve Kean profile picture
Steve Kean
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.28K)
Thanks TV for another well reasoned analysis.

As you might remember from previous comments, I own a fair amount of AP. One reason is I know management (as a former tenant), and their asset quality is top. A second reason is their balance sheet, stronger than most competitors although the latest results and the awful MD&A call last week showed some signs of weakness.

Back to your thesis, I think they are both great plays for 2024, as they should jump as soon as the BoC starts cutting rates. What is more of a concern is what happens after the potential euphoric jump. More pain in the office sector is a strong possibility for 2025-2026, so even if I feel confident AP won’t cut its distribution in 2024, I am less confident about the next two years.

All in all, depending on how good the stock does in 2024, I may decide to sell and move to the sidelines until we get a better view of the future of office space.
L
Lucas In Toronto
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (276)
Thanks, you cured me of my inclination to buy more Allied.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AP.UN:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AP.UN:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APYRF
--
HRUFF
--
HR.UN:CA
--
AP.UN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.