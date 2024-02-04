Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
February Dogs Of The Dow: Buy 2, Watch 5

Feb. 04, 2024 11:54 AM ETVZ, WBA, DOW, CSCO, KO, MMM, CVX, NKE, BA, UNH, JNJ, HON, JPM, IBM, GS, INTC, DIS, CRM1 Comment
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • "The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation.is also a consideration.” – DowJones & Co.
  • The highest-yield 10 stocks are February’s Dogs of the Dow: GS, JNJ, KO, CSCO, IBM, CVX, WBA, DOW, VZ, and MMM. They only averaged a 4.19% annual yield, as prices.
  • Thirty Dow stocks represent nine of eleven sectors. DowJones tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top-ten target-estimated February net-gains ranged 10.99%-23.09%, topped by MMM 2/2/24.
  • Dow Industrial Index top-ten firms by broker target-price upside, JPM, JNJ, MSFT, HON, WBA, MMM, CVX, UNH, NKE, and BA, averaged 15.37%.
  • Analyst one-year targets showed ten highest-yield Dow stocks producing 1.9% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all ten. Lower-priced (“little” Dow dogs) lead the pack by a head into February.
TImes Square

400tmax

Foreword

While two thirds of this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, two of the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are ready to buy. This month, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

w
worldly
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (1.82K)
Good article. Yahoo finance notes WBA as overvalued at current price with high PEG >2.5.
Is it time to pull trigger?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

