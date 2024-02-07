Anja W.

In a recent article, I explain that I typically stay away from REIT ETFs because of three main reasons:

Market cap weighting: Most REIT ETFs are market-cap weighted and as a result, they end up investing most of their capital in large and mega-cap REITs. I don't like that because large REITs are typically priced at much higher valuations than small REITs that are otherwise fairly similar. As you will see in the table below, investors are today paying significantly more for every dollar of cash flow coming from a large REIT and that premium is excessive in my opinion.

P/FFO Small-cap REIT 11x Mid-cap REIT 13x Large-cap REIT 17x Click to enlarge

Low dividend yield: Because of this market cap weighting, most REIT ETFs also end up with very low dividend yields. I think that real estate should be an income investment first and foremost, and these ETFs fail to generate my desired level of income:

Dividend Yield Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) 4.1% iShares Real Estate ETF (IYR) 2.9% Schwab US REIT (SCHH) 3.4% Click to enlarge

No selection process: REIT ETFs are generally not in the business of selecting their investments based on fundamentals, valuations, and future prospects. Instead, they simply follow an index and end up investing in a lot of recurrent underperformers. A good example in the REIT space would be all the REITs that are externally managed. They have been recurrent underperformers because they suffer greater conflicts of interest and yet, most ETFs will include many of them as part of their portfolio. I prefer to be more selective because I think that simple rules like avoiding externally managed REITs can allow you to achieve better results:

Hoya Capital, a popular author here on Seeking Alpha, identified these issues and decided to launch its own REIT ETF to offer investors a passive real estate vehicle that would provide better bang for their buck.

This new REIT ETF is called Hoya Capital High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) and it presents some interesting improvements relative to the larger and better-known REIT ETFs:

"Inverse" market-cap weighting

First off, it is not market-cap-weighted. Instead, it follows a rules-based approach that allocates a lot more capital towards smaller REITs that are priced at much lower valuations than their larger peers.

Hoya Capital

About 60% of the ETF is invested in small and mid-cap REITs, which means that every dollar invested will generate a lot more cash flow than they would if they were invested in large-cap REITs.

It is true that smaller REITs are also riskier, but the ETF is widely diversified, owning 100 different REITs to mitigate these risks.

Rules-based selection:

RIET is not just randomly investing in a basket of REITs.

Instead, it follows a multi-step rules-based selection process.

Here is how they describe it on their website:

Index begins with U.S.-listed common and preferred stock of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and real estate operating companies. Companies are then segmented into three market capitalization tiers and assigned into one of fourteen real estate Property Sectors. Dividend Champions are identified through a rules-based process based on market capitalization, dividend yield, and low leverage. REITs are then identified across each of the Market-Cap tiers based on dividend yield and Property Sector. Preferreds issued by REITs and real estate operating companies are then identified based on dividend yield and liquidity. The 100 selections are equally-weighted within each category and the Index is rebalanced semi-annually in June and December.

Hoya Capital

High dividend yield

The focus on smaller REITs and the rules-based selection process allows RIET to generate a near 10% dividend yield.

Right now, its yield is 9.65% to be exact.

That's more than twice as much as the yield of most other REIT ETFs. To be fair, these other REIT ETFs may be more heavily invested in faster-growing property sectors, but it will be hard to make up for such a big yield difference.

Data by YCharts

Monthly payments

And it gets better for income-seeking investors.

RIET makes monthly distributions which is also unique for a REIT ETF.

This may help you to stay patient during times of volatility.

Risks to consider

Naturally, you won't get to earn a near 10% dividend yield without taking some risks.

In the case of RIET, the main risk (and opportunity) is their contrarian approach to real estate investing that allocates heavily in beaten-down sectors like office REITs.

Today, in their top 10 holdings, we find 3 office REITs: Kilroy Realty (KRC), Boston Properties (BXP), and SL Green (SLG):

Hoya Capital

Moreover, I know from my past coverage that they also invest heavily in mortgage REITs like Annaly Capital Management (NLY), AGNC (AGNC), and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT).

Mortgage and office REITs are today heavily discounted and may present an opportunity for contrarian investors, but they also present greater risks than your average REIT.

Therefore, if you decide to invest in RIET, you need to be comfortable with these two sectors. Some REIT investors will see this contrarian approach as a plus, while others would prefer to avoid this risk.

Why today?

REITs are today still priced at historically low valuations.

They crashed in 2022 due to the surge in interest rates and are yet to recover:

Data by YCharts

But as interest rates now return to lower levels in 2024, we could see an epic recovery across the REIT sector, and this should be particularly beneficial to the most beaten-down REIT sectors that offer high dividend yields.

Therefore, I am today heavily investing in REITs. I am an active investor and prefer to build my own portfolio, but if you want to follow a passive approach, RIET would seem like a good option to consider.