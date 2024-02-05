mysondanube

A few months ago, a new Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened right across the street from my office. Admittedly, I visit the store three times per week.

That means I fork out at least $1,000 per year for my vice.

I’ve visited many Starbucks locations over the years, including stores in Santiago, Paris, Barcelona, New York City, and West Palm Beach, among others.

In fact, a few years ago, I visited the first Starbucks store in Seattle, as shown below:

SBUX website

I’m also a shareholder on Starbucks and I have since 2006, as shown below:

Source: Brad Thomas

I own a modest number of Starbucks shares and a few days ago I began thinking to myself:

“What if I could own enough stock in the company so that I could let the dividends pay for my Latte every single day?”

Hmmmm?

That’s a wonderful idea and one that I plan to consider as soon as I finish researching the world’s largest specialty coffee chain in the world, generating $36 billion in sales during fiscal 2023.

The Business Model

Starbucks owns more than 38,000 stores with a mix operated (52%) vs. licensed (48%) stores. Revenue from company-operated stores accounted for 82% of total net revenues during fiscal 2023.

In Q1 2024 Starbucks opened over 420 net new stores, a growth of 10% year-over-year, bringing the company’s total store count to over 20,600 company-owned stores.

In Japan, the company reached a milestone of 1,900 stores across the market which is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Starbucks brand has been in China for more than 25 years as the company has more than 7,000 locations in this country. The company is on track to hit 9,000 stores in China by 2025. On the recent earnings call, Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan said,

“We continue to see enormous potential in China's premium market, and no one is better positioned to lead in this space. Even as we navigate a dynamic environment, we remain confident in our long-term growth in our international segment.”

Store Count

North America

Company-owned: 10,256

Licensed: 7,125

Total North America: 17,381

International

Company-owned: 8,134

Licensed: 10,655

Total International: 18,789

Total Company: 36,170

As a real estate nerd, I always like to examine the leased versus owned properties.

As of Oct. 1, 2023, Starbucks had 19,592 company-operated stores, with almost all of which are leased locations. Starbucks owns most of its roasting facilities and leases most of its warehouses and distribution centers.

SBUX Annual Report

As you may know, I was a net lease developer for two decades building stores for companies like Advance Auto (AAP) and Dollar General (DG), however I never owned a property leased to Starbucks.

I found this new property for sale on the Boulder Group’s website:

Boulder Group

As you can see, the “ask” price for this new store is $3,368,856 with translates into a 5.0% cap rate. The lease term is 10 years (with four five-year options) with rent bumps of 10% every five years.

Interesting, you can now buy Realty Income (O) or Agree Realty (ADC) shares that now yield 5.7% and 5.0%, respectively.

I don’t see Starbucks in these REIT portfolios and I suspect that has to do with the non-generic building structure (for SBUX) and the price per square foot ($1,684 per square foot).

If I were going to own Starbucks real estate, I would want to own either a ground lease (at a major intersection) or a distribution or roasting facility.

I do like the fact that Starbucks leases its stores on 10-year lease terms as this gives the company financial flexibility and a low cost of capital (as the company generates double digit ROIC vs 6% to 8% development yields).

Starbucks expects to guide 4% annual growth on its company-owned store count and 10% annual growth on stores outside of the U.S. Recently the company opened its 20,000 stores outside the US.

Morningstar sees Starbucks continuing to “outgrow the global coffee market, reaching its goal of 55,000 stores by 2029 (a year ahead of the firm's 2020 investor day forecast). That estimate is underpinned by double-digit annual unit growth in China until 2030, reflective of a massive unit development runway in that market.”

The Balance Sheet

Starbucks is an investment grade rated company with a Standard & Poor’s rating of BBB+. This rating is indicative of the company’s quality balance sheet metrics that include:

Five-year forward debt/adjusted EBITDA of 1.7x.

Low concentration of short-term debt maturities.

Dividend payout ratio of 50%-55%.

Starbucks began paying dividends in 2010 and the company has averaged annual dividend growth of 17% since 2014.

Source: Brad Thomas (FAST Graphs data)

However, dividend growth has been low-single digits over the past few years.

Source: Brad Thomas (FAST Graphs data)

I find the payout ratio comfortable as Starbucks’ management team appears to be striking a good balance between dividends, capex, and share buybacks.

Source: Brad Thomas (FAST Graphs data)

Earnings

Starbucks' management has communicated $3 billion of cost savings on a three-year basis and $1 billion on a gross basis on a one-year basis. As the CEO explained on the latest (Q1-24) earnings call,

“The combination of revenue growth, margin expansion, and improved working capital underpinned by the disciplined capital allocation increased our Q1 cash from operations to a record $2.4 billion. Our strong cash generation, together with our leverage and investment grade rating, creates exceptional shareholder returns while maintaining balance sheet flexibility to fund our critical investments, creating a competitive advantage.”

Q1-24 revenue was a record $9.4 billion, up over 8% from the prior year, driven by 5% comparable store sales growth, 8% net new company operated store growth, and a 6% increase in global licensed store revenue.

SBUX IR

Q1-24 consolidated operating margins expanded 130 bps from the prior year to 15.8%.and Q1-24 EPS was $0.90, up 20% from the prior year.

Source: Brad Thomas (FAST Graphs data)

As seen below, Starbucks has guided solid growth in 2024 highlighted by mature growth (4% to 6%) in North America and international growth (primarily China) to generate 13% growth, driven by new unit openings (8%).

SBUX !R

Valuation

As seen below, Starbucks now trades at 24.9x compared with its normal valuation of 31.8x.

FAST Graphs

Consider the fact that Starbucks traded at an average of 28.8x from 2012-2019. I used this example because I wanted to remove the euphoric pricing experienced in 2021when shares traded close to 45x.

FAST Graphs

Clearly Starbucks remains cheap today and we believe that’s largely due to wage inflation (average of $17 per hour) and unionization efforts (legislators mandated $20 per hour in California for 2024).

Starbucks' dividend yield is 2.5%, and while this is lower than we see in the REIT sector, we like the safety (55% payout ratio) and solid high-single digit (dividend) growth.

Importantly, analysts’ consensus (‘EPS’) growth is solid (mid double digit) over the next few years:

FAST Graphs

As viewed below, and using the forecasting tool at FAST Graphs, we estimate shares could return 30% annually.

FAST Graphs

Now, by investing $40,000 in Starbucks I get annual dividend income of $1,000, enough to cover the cost of my coffee addiction.

However, as an expert coffee drinker, I know that the cream always rises to the top, which means that this $40,000 investment in the world-famous coffee maker could return could double in four years.

And I get free coffee – thanks to the dividend – as long as I own the shares.

Perhaps another way to “super charge” your coffee addiction is to buy $30,000 in Realty Income and Agree ($15k each) and $10,000 in Starbucks, then you get you around $2,000 per year in dividend income (on a $40k investment).

That’s enough money to buy one Grande vanilla latte everyday forever!

Don’t drink too much though, especially if you want to sleep well at night.

Happy SWAN Investing!

