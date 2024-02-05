Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Starbucks: I'm Brewing Up Another Strong Buy

Feb. 05, 2024 7:00 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stock1 Comment
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Starbucks has more than 38,000 stores worldwide, with plans to reach 55,000 stores by 2029.
  • The company generates $36 billion in sales and has a strong balance sheet with an investment-grade rating.
  • Starbucks offers a dividend yield of 2.5% and has solid growth potential, making it an attractive investment option.
  • We estimate shares could return 30% annually.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Tall Starbucks to go cup on wooden table

mysondanube

A few months ago, a new Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened right across the street from my office. Admittedly, I visit the store three times per week.

That means I fork out at least $1,000 per year for my vice.

I’ve visited

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
115.4K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX, O, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Y
Yaklogic
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (2)
Good article Brad. One thing I am concerned about is the ongoing political tension between USA and China. You have to discount that into your calculation just as the market is doing right now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SBUX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBUX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SBUX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.