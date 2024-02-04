Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buyout Or Not, DocuSign Can Shine

Feb. 04, 2024 8:16 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Stock2 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.09K Followers

Summary

  • DocuSign's stock has surged over 40% since November, driven by M&A speculation and interest from private equity buyers.
  • The company remains attractive even without a buyout offer, with strong fundamentals, industry leadership, and customer diversification.
  • DocuSign addresses a $50 billion market opportunity and has high margins and scalability, offsetting slower growth rates.
  • Trading at <4x FY25 revenue and ~12x FY25 FCF, DocuSign is a great value buy no matter what happens with its buyout proposal.
DocuSign Website Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tech companies that are decelerating and have been tossed into the penalty bucket have one quick means of escape: interest from a private equity buyer. And potential rumors are the main ingredient behind DocuSign's (NASDAQ:DOCU) recent recovery

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.09K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOCU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

T
Tim Apple
Yesterday, 10:25 PM
Comments (451)
Needs catalysts badly. Market has completely left the COVID stocks in the dust.
J
JamesDude
Yesterday, 10:07 PM
Comments (31)
Good perspective and analysis. I like the FCF generation and love the margins. This company is a sleeper cell compounder in the making suffering from bad sentiment lingering from COVID-19/work from home effects. The earnings growth potential alone is worth the buy because the downside is very low at this point.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DOCU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOCU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOCU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.