Tech companies that are decelerating and have been tossed into the penalty bucket have one quick means of escape: interest from a private equity buyer. And potential rumors are the main ingredient behind DocuSign's (NASDAQ:DOCU) recent recovery rally, with the stock shooting up more than 40% since the start of November.

Though M&A talk is the main catalyst for DocuSign's daily swings right now, I'd argue that investors have many reasons to focus on DocuSign's fundamentals themselves. Even absent a buyout offer, I think DocuSign still stands on firm ground from a valuation standpoint, and in an expensive market this year, this is exactly the kind of "growth at a reasonable price" company I'd lean in on.

Buyout or not, the bull case for DocuSign remains bright

I last wrote a very bullish article on DocuSign in September, when the stock was trading closer to $50 per share and before a true M&A frenzy had really kicked in. Since then, the company has already enjoyed a rumor-driven recovery rally, and as such, I'm dropping my rating on the company one notch to just bullish - but am still holding onto this stock for further gains.

Here's the basic thesis: none of us can predict what will happen with DocuSign's buyout, but even in the event that DocuSign continues as a standalone firm, I find plenty of reasons for the stock to be an attractive buy at current levels. Outside of the takeover possibility, here is my rundown of the core reasons to be bullish on DocuSign:

Industry leader that is synonymous with e-sign. Despite the fact that pandemic tailwinds are "over" for DocuSign, remote work has only shown us how reliant we are on digital to facilitate basically everything. Today, many swaths of industry remain stuck in legacy processes; and giant sectors like real estate and healthcare remain ripe for technology disruption. In other words, DocuSign still benefits from a huge greenfield market for its electronic agreements products. DocuSign is also designated as an industry leader by Gartner, arguably the most influential software reviewer.

There are risks here, of course. DocuSign's billings have slowed, and its growth rates are paling in comparison to similarly-sized peers (Adobe's (ADBE) Document Cloud product is still seeing double-digit growth rates). In my view, however, this is a rather commoditized market and DocuSign still has a well-oiled sales and marketing machine that can capture greenfield sales opportunities in a broad, multi-billion dollar TAM.

Outside of any acquisition news, the next major catalyst for DocuSign is its Q4 earnings release, expected in early March.

Rising profitability is offsetting slower growth

The core issue that investors have with DocuSign: its growth rates are paling, a trend that continued into its third-quarter earnings release. But in my view, we aren't giving DocuSign enough credit for its wide expansion in margins, which is leading to healthy free cash flow. And in the end, it's that profitability that is attracting PE buyers to DocuSign's door.

DocuSign revenue trends (DocuSign Q3 earnings deck)

As shown in the chart above, DocuSign's growth slowed to 9% y/y in Q3 to $700 million, though in the company's defense, that did come in well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $690 million (+7% y/y). It took only one year for DocuSign's growth to slip from the high teens to single digits.

A similar story is playing out in billings growth, which as seasoned software investors are aware is the best forward-looking indicator of a subscription company's growth trajectory. Trailing twelve-month billings growth also decelerated three points q/q to 9% - though this does help to suggest that revenue growth may stabilize in the 9% neighborhood, as billings and revenue growth rates are finally in line.

DocuSign customer trends (DocuSign Q3 earnings deck)

One of the core issues here is a slowdown in expansion trends. Net revenue retention rates dropped to a record low of 100% in the quarter - indicating that seat expansion and upsells are being completely offset by churn. This, in turn, has been the result of an elongated macro-driven reduction in enterprise budgets.

DocuSign expansion trends (DocuSign Q3 earnings deck)

The good news: DocuSign is seeing signs of stabilization, though the company does expect net retention rates to get worse in Q4 before they get better. Per CFO Blake Grayson's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

As expected, expansion headwinds continued to impact year-over-year billings growth. These dynamics are also visible in our dollar net retention, which was 100% in Q3. Expansion rates continue to be tempered by spending optimization and IT budget scrutiny. We expect dollar net retention to trend downward in Q4. That said, we are encouraged by a few early data points evident in our results this quarter. First, we saw year-over-year consumption stabilization or improvement in a number of verticals, including business services, technology and insurance [...] Second, we are pleased with the early progress we are seeing from our investments in the omnichannel go-to-market efforts. Driven by our direct sales efforts, the enterprise segment showed some early potential relative to performance in previous quarters."

The offset here, though, is massively improved profitability. The company has been right-sizing its workforce, having cut out 10% of its workforce mid-last year. As a result of this, pro forma operating margins rose to 27% in Q3, up four points from 23% in the year-ago Q3:

DocuSign margins (DocuSign Q3 earnings deck)

In addition to that, year to date (through Q3) free cash flow of $639 million more than doubled y/y. DocuSign may not be exhibiting startup-like growth anymore: but at 80%+ pro forma gross margins and a very elastic opex base, it is producing enviable profits.

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $58, DocuSign trades at a market cap of $11.85 billion, and after we net off the $1.65 billion of cash and $0.69 billion of debt on its most recent balance sheet, DocuSign's resulting enterprise value is $10.89 billion.

Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year FY25 (the year for DocuSign ending in January 2025), Wall Street analysts are expecting DocuSign to generate $2.91 billion in revenue or 6% y/y revenue growth.

Now, there are a number of reasons that outlook may be conservative. FY25 comps against a very rough and macro-impacted FY24. As enterprise budgets recover, so too might DocuSign's billings - and we may see a reversion to seat expansion trends within the enterprise. International sales momentum may also help to provide a lift to revenue growth.

But just taking consensus estimates at face value, DocuSign trades at just 3.7x EV/FY25 revenue. And if we apply DocuSign's YTD 31% FCF margin against that revenue profile, FY25 FCF would be $902 million, and DocuSign's cash flow multiple is just 12.1x EV/FY25 FCF.

At these prices, it's no small wonder that PE firms are sniffing at DocuSign's porch. And despite acquisition rumors, the stock still remains at modest multiples (and I'd be willing to remain invested in this company standalone at these prices, too) - so I'd recommend buying here before more firm news hits the headlines.