Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Transocean: Improving Liquidity, Deleveraging, And Potential Profitability

Feb. 04, 2024 8:42 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG) StockVAL, VAL.WS26 Comments
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Strengthening the balance sheet is a top priority for the company.
  • Deleveraging efforts have restored value to equity holders.
  • The company has completed key transactions to improve liquidity and refinance debt.
  • The stock is trading near 52-week lows.
  • Oil is far too cheap, given the current situation in the Middle East.

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) stock price has been really struggling in the last couple of months. Despite the Red Sea crisis, oil prices have not exceeded the $100 mark. Brent is just in the $80s as I am writing this. The recent fleet status

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.17K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (26)

r
rpgone00
Yesterday, 11:22 AM
Comments (12)
First bought at $47.32 (tells you how long ago). Stuck with them and brought my average cost down to $6.64/share with a chunk at $2.46. Dilution is the only thing between me and breakeven. I expect that to change for the positive.

Thank you all for the reviews, analyses and comments. Good thing this is not my full-time job.
I
Invest5life
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.01K)
Where are the haters now??
H
HTXSmokey
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.43K)
@Invest5life Kudos to you on your price drop call. Sooo....what were your reasons?
I
Invest5life
Yesterday, 3:47 PM
Comments (2.01K)
@HTXSmokey the world is awash in oil. OPEC has tons of spare capacity
H
Hussein Ayoub
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (257)
@Anna Sokolidou good article thank you
r
rpgone00
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (12)
In for a penny - in for a pound. I bought another chunk today at $4.97.

It seems more likely up then down to me.

PS This is only my play money. The rest are boring DRIPs.
I
Invest5life
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.01K)
Should have listened. This is going to $2
H
HTXSmokey
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.43K)
@Invest5life Okay. Reasons?
Krautman profile picture
Krautman
Yesterday, 2:56 PM
Comments (336)
@Invest5life As a RIG bagholder, I have to ask - what TA indicator(s) did you make your trade on?
K
Kevin18
Yesterday, 7:52 PM
Comments (8)
@Invest5life
RIG is, first, heading to $14. Care to join us?
jakeelwood5 profile picture
jakeelwood5
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.96K)
When the Biden administration sanctioned Russia and set $60 a barrel, that limited the upside of the price of oil, especially since Russia activated the ghost fleet of tankers to China and India.
I can't tell if China is reducing its oil consumption, but that may also be happening, because its economy is not in the best shape.
So, it is highly probable U.S. government is mucking with the oil prices to affect the upcoming election. If the price was $100 a barrel, no Democrat would get elected.
I expect the price of oil to edge to $120 a barrel after the election, considering the various supply constraints and inflation.
UndiversifyBC profile picture
UndiversifyBC
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (343)
@jakeelwood5 I try to not predict prices but think your comment is very astute.
K
Kevin18
Yesterday, 7:51 PM
Comments (8)
@jakeelwood5
The masses in China are still driving to/from work every day, just as we do. And the highways remain full of commercial trucks getting the job done. And, the airports are slammed as usual with strong passenger traffic.
While the economy and stock market are challenged, China is still consuming oil and NG.
I
Invest5life
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.01K)
NICE
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (45.72K)
Some remarks:

1) "Transocean's clients were willing to pay a premium on the company's services relative to peers."

No. Recent contract awards disclosed by competitors for similar assets have been at least in line with Transocean's numbers and in some cases even better.

2) "The debt exchange organized by Transocean did not only lead to share dilution but also to improved financials, including the company's better cash position."

No. Apparently a debt for equity exchange hasn't any direct impact on the company's cash position.

3) "It has been mentioned many times by different authors here on Seeking Alpha that the recent quarterly earnings were not quite impressive. This would in turn threaten Transocean's 2024 profitability. But this is not true. In fact, most analysts expect Transocean to earn $0.22 per share in 2024."

The Yahoo Finance consensus estimate is down to $0.14 after several downward revisions in recent months (was almost $0.50 a few months ago) so profitability will be challenged this year due to a number of contract startup delays and some idle rigs.

4) "The management has substantially improved the company's liquidity profile. For example, the revolving credit facility was extended to mid-2025."

But the extension came at abysmal terms and resulted in meaningful dilution for common shareholders.

5) "And the management expects to decrease the debt to approximately $3 billion. The cashflow-producing ability of the company's current fleet supports long-term company debt of about $4 - $4.5 billion."

Why would they consider lower debt levels then? They actually stated that they would rather pay a dividend once the debt support level has been reached.

6) "But in my view, the company's potential reactivation costs are somewhat exaggerated."

The company has raised estimated reactivation costs several times since acquiring Ocean Rig in 2018 and considering that these rigs have been stacked for almost a decade, the range provided looks still too low.

7) "So, the overvaluation problem seems to be less of an issue than it used to be at the end of September when the stock was worth almost $9 per share."

Well, other drillers are down, too. The stock remains heavily overvalued relative to peers.

8) "Most authors and analysts admit the offshore market is recovering at a fast pace."

In fact, both contract awards and dayrate improvements have stalled in recent months.

9) "RIG is much cheaper than VAL in terms of EV/EBITDA, P/S and P/B. In fact, RIG is cheaper than many of its competitors in terms of P/S due to the fact that it is not profitable right now."

While P/S is an irrelevant metric for offshore drillers, P/B is even misleading as Transocean's fleet remains heavily overvalued on the balance sheet, while fleets of restructured competitors are heavily undervalued. EV/EBITDA is a key metric but the numbers used by the author look wrong.

From my available analyst estimates, forward EV/EBITDA looks as follows:

Transocean
2024: 8.3x
2025: 5.7x
2026: 4.6x

Valaris:
2024: 9.0x
2025: 4.0x
2026: 3.0x

Peers like DO, NE and SDRL are even cheaper (that's why the author left them out).

10) "Transocean is the leading offshore driller. It has the largest fleet."

No, Valaris has the largest fleet. However, Transocean is the leader in the deepwater and harsh environment segments.

11) "RIG is a very good bet for investors betting on offshore oil's recovery. Finally, the stock is not overvalued compared to peers, especially after the recent price correction."

Well, at least valuation-wise ALL of Transocean's competitors look like much better bets. As stocks of competitors have also seen major corrections, the massive overvaluation remains largely unchanged.
A
Ari987
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (162)
It appears that every time Anna Sokolidou writes positively about RIG, the stock edges lower….
D
D. Barrett
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (163)
I agree that RIG will regain profitability in 2024. And if you look at 2025, profits are even higher due to contracts with higher rates. RIG continues to lower debt over that period. I’m long RIG.
I
Invest5life
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.01K)
Down it goes. No reactivations. No Profit. Saudi even cutting oil capacity!

$rig is toast
I
Invest5life
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.01K)
@Invest5life This is almost too easy!
f
freakmaster
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (749)
I posted this in the comments for another article but seeing this write up just came out today will note it here as well:

Lots of new job openings now on deepwater.com for Angola. There are openings for a rig manager, assistant rig manager, and basically every other job on the rig.

Of course the Deepwater Skyros has been working in Angola for quite some time and in the last earnings call it was alluded a new deal was in the works for her. But I would assume the same crew would just stay aboard and that would not trigger these new openings. Plus I’ve noted in the past jobs on the Skyros are specifically called out in the job opening and in fact there are several openings right now listed as for Skyros.

Based on these new openings and the supply boat activity around Disco Inspiration, I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that she has a new contract in Angola and we’ll hear news soon of an award.

I would also expect this to be a long term contract as the comprehensiveness of the job openings is similar to what was posted for Brazil and Australia to support the new awards in those countries. I assume they are looking for locals to man the rig for the long haul.
D
DeZe100
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.99K)
@freakmaster Thank you for your information. Obviously, it is very helpful for inventors to consider. Information, instead of unfounded one sentence BS, is much appreciated.
dlevine007 profile picture
dlevine007
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.54K)
When it was over $8 I sold a little bit but I’m holding almost all of it. I think we will have a black swan type event before Biden leaves office that will drive the Barrell price over $100, or more. I am holding my shares. Right now, the only thing that will move the stock is new contracts and I expect that to happen also.
Saries profile picture
Saries
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.61K)
You make a lot of straight forward assessments, both positive and negative. Not much I can argue with except “ once bitten, twice shy. Already have 2 strikes against me in this sector. Both with Seadrill. Both times I heard from many analysts how the debt was well covered and how contracts could be pushed back or easily cancelled. UNTIL IT WASN’T. Lost a lot of money and can’t see me ever getting comfortable again. A lot more safer investments for me.
Chimpanzee ate my face profile picture
Chimpanzee ate my face
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (877)
@Saries How much did you lose?
Saries profile picture
Saries
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.61K)
@Chimpanzee ate my face Usually don’t discuss amounts because to some it seem like pittance and others huge. 1st time lost about 16 thousand and the second time about 7800 hundred. I consider that a decent amount of money but it taught me some very valuable lessons. 1st one is that if you’re becoming uncomfortable with an investment, get out, regardless of what the experts think. 2nd is accepting that getting out can cost you a lot but it is far better than holding hoping that something might change.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RIG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.