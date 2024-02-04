ArtistGNDphotography

I had previously written about how Sunrun's (NASDAQ:RUN) shaky business model was likely to cause major issues for the company. Since then, Sunrun's stock price has lost approximately 70% of its value, reaffirming my belief that its original business model was flawed. However, Sunrun now appears to be employing a more comprehensive approach by expanding its business into battery storage solutions and expanded services. The company's more holistic approach could bode well for its future.

Sunrun has experienced a precipitous decline over the past few years.

Data by YCharts

Comprehensive Solar Solutions

Sunrun's transition to a more comprehensive and service-oriented business model represents a positive strategic evolution for the company. By focusing on areas beyond just rooftop solar, which is plagued by local competition and interest rate-related volatility, Sunrun should be able to improve margins and increase its total addressable market.

Sunrun now offers energy storage with its Brightbox battery systems and home energy management systems. The company even includes virtual power plants, which combine its customer-owned batteries into virtual power plants. These virtual power plants can provide grid support and help customers earn extra income.

The company's Brighbox battery solution even includes smart inverter technology that allows homeowners to track energy production and consumption through an app or an online dashboard. The inclusion of energy monitoring and management tools helps customers optimize their energy usage and further increase savings. This solution compares favorably to even the popular Tesla (TSLA) Powerwall in terms of battery technology and cost savings.

By moving into areas beyond rooftop solar, Sunrun will be able to capture a greater portion of the home energy value chain and cross-sell to its customers. Sunrun will no longer be solely at the mercy of an incredibly volatile and competitive rooftop solar market. Moreover, it is not entirely clear if the rooftop solar business scales well, given the competitiveness of local rooftop solar installers.

Rooftop Solar Model May Be Broken

The collapse of companies like SolarCity is further indication that the rooftop solar business is incredibly difficult, especially in high-interest rate environments. The model of selling rooftop solar loans, PPAs, and other financial instruments has yet to be proven over the long term. In fact, rooftop solar has garnered an increasingly negative reputation as a result of misleading or downright fraudulent sales tactics used to push these rooftop solar financial arrangements. Sunrun, in particular, has been accused of improper sales tactics in order to sell its financial instruments.

Sunrun is still having issues with rooftop solar even after acquiring Vivint Solar. The fact that such consolidation has not made a noticeably positive impact on Sunrun is further evidence that large solar companies may not hold an advantage over smaller, local companies, especially if rooftop solar financing falls out of favor.

Rooftop solar is also incredibly dependent on subsidies. If local or federal governments reduce or eliminate subsidies for rooftop solar, Sunrun would see its demand plummet. In fact, since California cut home solar payments, demand has decreased by approximately 80%. Considering the growing negative sentiment surrounding rooftop solar, it would not be surprising to see further subsidy cuts across the US.

Sunrun also makes very optimistic assumptions about the long-term value creation of its rooftop solar products. For instance, the company reduced its discount rate to 6% in recent years, which dramatically increased the average customer value generated by ~four thousand dollars. This assumes that there will be low customer default rates and low interest rates for the decades that the solar loans or PPAs are active. Given the issues rooftop solar customers have been facing and the volatile interest rate environment, a discount rate of 6% seems too low. If you adjust the discount rate by even just a few percentage points, the value creation of these solar products quickly becomes negative.

Many are likely correct in assuming Sunrun is too optimistic in the assumptions it makes when coming up with its net subscriber value figure for its rooftop solar products.

Sunrun

Competition is Fierce

Sunrun faces competition from all angles, from utility-scale solar providers to some of the largest energy and technology companies in the world. The company even faces competition from the likes of Enphase (ENPH) and SolarEdge (SEDG), which are solar MLPE companies that have been gaining steam in the home energy space. Given the rapid adoption of solar PV, it is not surprising to see so many companies jumping into the space.

Tesla has also long had ambitions to dominate the rooftop solar industry. Sunrun does not have the resources to innovate and market on the same level as Tesla over the long term, especially if Tesla decides to ramp up its solar division. Given how successful Tesla's storage business has been and how vocal the company has been about its solar ambitions, it is highly likely that it will continue to compete with Sunrun in the rooftop solar space.

Conclusion

Although Sunrun's shift to a more comprehensive business model is promising, there are too many issues facing the company. Most notably, Sunrun's rooftop solar business model may be fundamentally flawed, especially considering the rosy assumptions about discount rates, default rates, and long-term rooftop solar energy production the company makes in its model.

Sunrun is still far too risky at its current valuation of $3.25 billion and P/S ratio of 1.33. The company reported a net income of more than $1 billion in the latest quarter after many quarters of barely making any money. Given the graveyard of rooftop solar companies that employed Sunrun's exact business model, it is unlikely that Sunrun will be able to miraculously make the rooftop solar financing model work.