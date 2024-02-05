MarsBars

Ask most successful people whether their path was a straight line, and most will probably remark to the contrary. While their end result is apparently great, their road to success can be windy and filled with ups and downs.

The same can be said with stocks too, as not every company is immune to downturns and resets, whether it's of their own making or not. However, so long as the company makes sound decisions and the long term growth potential is there, downturns can actually be great times to pick up these names before their next leg up.

This brings me to Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), which I last covered here back in August of last year, highlighting its bargain valuation especially after becoming the largest self-storage REIT in the US after acquiring Life Storage.

While that was not the low point for the stock (reached in late October), EXR has since bounced back as the market has brushed off fears around higher-for-longer interest rates and as the company continues to execute well despite a more challenging environment than in recent years.

Since my last piece, the stock has risen by an impressive 13.6% (15.4% total return), outpacing the 10.4% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY). Despite the recent rise in price, the stock remains down by 13% from where I visited it last, especially after coming down from the December rally, as shown below.

EXR 1-Yr Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I revisit EXR and discuss why income and growth investors may continue to find EXR appealing at the current valuation, so let's get started.

Why EXR?

Extra Space Storage is the largest self-storage REIT in the U.S., with 3,651 properties encompassing 2.5 million units in 42 states. Investors familiar with the space know that this is an industry that's ripe for consolidation with low development and overhead costs.

This gives big players with a demonstrated track record an advantage, as size lends to economies of scale in this space. This is reflected by EXR's appealing 69% TTM Operating Margin (with depreciation addback), comparing favorably to the 66% of smaller peer, CubeSmart (CUBE), over the same time period.

Those who follow the segment know that the self-storage space was one of the key beneficiaries of pandemic-driven demand, as consumers were spending more time at home, and took time to declutter their living spaces, thereby requiring more storage space for their household times. However, like with anything that goes too extreme, the pendulum has swung back as demand has waned since then.

This is reflected by lower occupancy rates in 2023 compared to prior years and lower new customer acquisitions. The aforementioned slowdown combined with the near-term dilutive effects of the Life Storage Merger drove down FFO per share after gangbuster growth in the 2020 - 2022 timeframe, as shown below.

YCharts

EXR's headwinds were reflected in the third quarter results, as occupancy dropped by 100 basis points on a YoY basis to 94.1%. Same-store revenue grew by 1.9% YoY, and this was offset by expense growth, resulting same-store NOI growth of just 0.7% YoY. This represents a slowdown from the first half of 2023, as the first nine months' same-store revenue and NOI growth were 3.9% and 3.8% YoY, respectively.

Looking ahead to Q4 results and beyond, I would expect for the slowdown to continue in the near-term, as reflected by management expectations for same-store revenue growth of just 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moreover, according to EXR's January 2024 presentation, occupancy has continued to trend down from 94% during Q3 to 93% in December. It's worth noting, however, that seasonality does play a role in the decline, as occupancy tends to drop in Q4 before rebounding in the new year.

Investor Presentation

While EXR's occupancy in 2023 is lower than that of the prior 3 years, as shown above, it's worth considering that EXR (and the greater self-storage space) simply appears to be normalizing from the COVID-induced highs in recent years. This is reflected by the same graph above, which shows that the "lower" 2023 occupancy levels are still higher than that of pre-pandemic 2019. This normalization is further supported by the following chart with full year 2023 results, which shows that the percentage of customer stays over 12 and 24 months have stabilized since coming down from 2022 levels, and remain above that of the pre-pandemic average, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

As such, absent the COVID-driven gains, I see the long-term growth story for EXR as remaining intact. This is reflected by the continued growth trajectory of U.S. households requiring storage space. As shown below, this trend has steadily risen from 2.7% three decades ago to 10.6% at present.

Investor Presentation

As the largest player in the self-storage space, EXR still has an outsized opportunity to consolidate the sector, as 44% of properties the sector represent institutional quality real estate belonging to Non-REIT private market owners. Moreover, new supply has not been much of a concern, as 18% of EXR's properties were met with new supply in 2023, down from 28% exposure in 2019, and markets with elevated supply are still maintaining high occupancy, as discussed in the same January presentation.

Meanwhile, I wouldn't expect meaningful external growth in the near-term, as EXR continues to absorb and rationalize the number of properties that came in through the Life Storage merger. Importantly, EXR has retained a strong balance sheet with a BBB+/Baa2 investment grade credit ratings from S&P and Moody's, and a reasonably low and safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0x, sitting well below the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies. It also has strong interest and fixed charge coverage ratios of 4.5x and 4.3x, with a low weighted average interest rate of 4.4%, and well-staggered debt terms with no maturities until 2025.

Risks to EXR include potential for higher-than-expected inflation and interest rates, which can increase EXR's cost of debt and pressure the stock price due to fixed income investments being an attractive alternative to equities. Also, while new supply appears to be held at bay for now, materially lower interest rates may spur speculative development, leading to rental rate compression for the self-storage industry. While macroeconomic uncertainty always poses a risk, the self-storage industry tends to be more resilient than others in this respect, as consumers tend to require more self-storage during tougher economic times.

Importantly for income investors, EXR currently yields an appealing 4.5% and the dividend is covered by an 80% payout ratio. Holding all else equal, I would expect for the payout ratio to drop to 73% by the end of 2024. This is based on the 8.6% decrease in FFO/share due to the near-term dilutive effects of the Life Storage merger, which should add to the bottom line for the full year 2024.

While I wouldn't expect for the dividend to grow at the same 14% 5-year CAGR in the near-term, I believe a long-term 5-10% pre-pandemic growth rate is reasonable, considering the aforementioned stabilizing trend and reset in operating fundamentals to a more normalized rate before resuming a more "normal" growth rate. As shown below, EXR's dividend yield currently sits at the high end of its 10-year range.

YCharts

Turning to valuation, I continue to find EXR to be appealing at the current price of $143.53 with a forward P/FFO of 17.7 sitting below its normal P/FFO of 20.6. While analysts expect just 3% FFO/share growth this year, they estimate 6% annual growth in 2025-2026, which I believe is a reasonable growth rate going forward considering the aforementioned growth drivers after the current year reset. With a yield above 4% and base case of 5-6% annual FFO/share growth going forward, which I find to be reasonable for the aforementioned reasons, EXR could produce a respectable 10% annual returns all with a far higher yield than that of the S&P 500.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

In summary, while EXR's near-term performance may be somewhat muted due to the impact of normalization from previous highs, I see the long-term growth story for this self-storage giant as remaining intact. With a strong balance sheet, consistent growing demand for storage space, and potential for consolidation in the sector, EXR is well-positioned for future success as the largest player in the self-storage segment. Additionally, its current dividend yield and potential for future growth at the current valuation make it an attractive investment opportunity for income investors. While I no longer view EXR as being a 'Strong Buy' as I did last time, due to valuation, I view it as a 'Buy' at present.