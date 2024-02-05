Yields Up To 9%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks For February 2024

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

With the calendar recently flipping to February, the U.S. economy seems to still be on firm footing as very strong jobs numbers were recently released. This comes despite the fact that two major recession indicators are flashing red. As a result, the chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike happening in Q1 and potentially even in H1 are falling.

What this means is that interest rate sensitive investments have reacted quite strongly, with several of them falling in response. In this article, I will look at three of these stocks that I believe have overreacted to the U.S. economy's surprising resilience and therefore provide highly attractive opportunities right now.

#1. Barrick Gold Corporation Stock (GOLD)

GOLD's stock price recently got whacked due to the one-two punch of lowered expectations for a rate cut in the near future and poor production numbers for the company.

The reasons for the underperformance were equipment issues at the Dominican Republican mine and lower output at its Nevada Gold Fields project. Full-year copper production also declined by 4.7%, and barely hit the low end of its guidance range and missed analyst estimates. Perhaps even worse, it estimates all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce rising by 8-10%.

While the numbers themselves are disappointing and it is true that gold prices were down today, the sell-off in GOLD stock seems way overblown. With the stock trading at a meaningful discount to NAV as well as its blue-chip peers such as Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), a decent dividend, the potential for buybacks at its steeply discounted valuation, my bullish outlook for gold (GLD) and copper prices, and its high-quality asset portfolio, now looks like a very attractive time to buy the stock on a risk-adjusted basis. Yes, GOLD has a poor long-term track record and is certainly not without its risks, but if it can finally overcome its operational issues and the gold price continues to have relative strength, GOLD's stock price could soar significantly higher from here.

#2. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock (AY)

AY's stock price rallied hard into Christmas, but since then is down by double-digits, putting it firmly in correction territory:

Nothing fundamentally has changed for AY over that period of time, and therefore the steep drop is likely due to increased pessimism about the timing of the beginning of Fed rate cuts. While we do not know for sure when the Fed will begin to cut rates, it is likely that rates are at least at their peak.

Meanwhile, in AY, investors have the following going for them:

A sustainable 9% dividend yield that is backed by very stable cash flows, underpinned by a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets with long-term (13-year weighted average life remaining) power purchase agreements to investment grade counterparties. Inflation-indexation in many of their contracts, helping to offset potential headwinds if inflation proves stickier than expected and rates end up remaining higher for longer. A relatively conservative balance sheet, with low corporate leverage, significant project-level debt amortization, ~$0.5 billion in corporate liquidity, and no corporate debt maturities to speak of this year. A deeply discounted valuation relative to many of AY's peers, such as Clearway Energy (CWEN)(CWEN.A) and an ongoing strategic review, which could very possibly lead to a partial or full sale of the company alongside AY's largest shareholder Algonquin Power & Utilities' (AQN) efforts to sell its renewable assets. Such an event would very likely unlock considerable upside in AY's stock price.

With a 9%+ yield, low to mid-single digit expected annualized growth, a defensive and relatively conservative business model and balance sheet, and a potential near-term catalyst for the stock price, AY offers some of the best risk-reward in the market today in our view.

#3. Realty Income Stock (O)

As a triple net lease REIT with an A- credit rating and an incredibly impressive dividend growth track record, O is often viewed by many investors as a bond substitute. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that it recently sold off - along with many other REITs (VNQ) - in response to the weakened probability of Federal Reserve rate cuts in the near future:

I believe that this dip is an attractive opportunity for investors looking to add a conservative dividend grower to their portfolio, as O has the balance sheet strength, the diversified portfolio, the management expertise and relationships, and the value proposition (5.7% NTM dividend yield, 13.1x P/AFFO compared to its 10-year average of 18.2x, and price to NAV ratio of just 0.95x compared to its 10-year average of 1.21x) to reward investors significantly on a risk-adjusted basis. Moreover, O just closed its merger with SRC, a transaction that is expected to be accretive to O shareholders on a NAV and AFFO per share basis.

Investor Takeaway

The persistent market fears of interest rates remaining higher for longer is giving income investors yet another chance to buy quality dividend stocks at steep discounts. While this window of opportunity appeared to be closing in December as the dividend sector (SCHD) rallied hard into Christmas, since then, surprisingly strong U.S. economic data has dampened hopes for a Fed pivot on interest rates in Q1 and even H1, leading to a sharp pullback in many interest-sensitive dividend stocks.

As a result, I am buying stocks similar to GOLD, AY, and O hand-over-fist in anticipation of higher gold prices and lower interest rates. While I wait, I collect attractive dividends and also look forward to a potential upside catalyst for AY from its strategic review and/or AQN's potential sale of its renewables business.