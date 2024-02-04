pingingz

Investment Thesis

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is set for 20% cash flow growth over the coming 5 years driven by trends such as the increasing shift towards cloud services and the prevalence of remote work, which continues to push increased demand for their identity management solutions. Its subscription model points to a developing switching moat where recurring revenue will provide this business a competitive advantage in the long term. The company is now free cash flow positive and has a healthy balance sheet where cash exceeds total debt. However, investors should keep an eye on shareholder dilution and EPS losses which should close over time as Okta scales. With a projected 13% CAGR over the coming five years, Okta is a hold based on valuation as I aim for annual returns of above 15%.

Company Overview

Okta is a known player in the field of identity and access management (IAM). They provide a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to effectively manage and secure user authentication for applications. Additionally, developers can integrate identity controls into their applications, websites, web services, and devices using Okta's platform. The company's revenue model revolves around a subscription-based service where they sell licenses for their products to enterprises. Some of these products include Single Sign On (SSO) Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Lifecycle Management and more. With thousands of built integrations with cloud, mobile and web applications Okta proves to be an essential tool for businesses aiming to safeguard their digital assets while efficiently managing user access.

In the landscape of IAM solutions, Okta faces competition from notable companies such as Microsoft Corporation with Azure Active Directory (MSFT), Salesforce with Identity Cloud (CRM) and Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING). These competitors also offer a range of identity management solutions that cater to the increasing demand for security and streamlined user access management, in our driven world.

Market Growth Trends

Okta's TAM is expected to continue a strong growth trajectory driven by trends such as the increasing adoption of cloud technology, the rise of remote work, and Okta's expansion into the customer identity and access management market. We are seeing more businesses move towards cloud computing and require access to more digital resources which is thereby increasing demand for Okta's identity solutions. These solutions are essential for businesses to ensure efficient access management for a workforce that is spread around different geographic regions or remote workforces.

Considering that 58% of workers can now work remotely according to McKinsey's findings it becomes evident that remote work trends significantly contribute to the demand for secure identity management solutions in the cloud. This statistic emphasizes the shift towards these types of work arrangements and highlights the need for technologies that enable safe remote access. Okta's offerings, such as Single Sign On and Multi Factor Authentication play a role in this evolving work environment by providing businesses with a way to securely grant employees access to resources no matter where they are located.

McKinsey & Company

Additionally, Okta's entry into CIAM represents a move aimed at tapping into customer segments and industries. This expansion broadens Okta's market reach while also increasing its potential, for growth. The potential market, for Okta is quite significant as the identity and access management sector is estimated to be worth around $80 billion. This number represents an opportunity for Okta as businesses of all sizes and across industries are actively seeking robust solutions for managing identities, securing digital assets and complying with increasing regulatory requirements.

Okta's Q3 2023 Investor Presentation

Okta's innovative product offerings, its alignment with trends and its expansion into critical areas of digital identity management all point, towards a path of sustained growth. The company's ability to seize these opportunities and meet the changing needs of businesses positions it within the expanding field of identity and access management.

Inconvenient for Customers to Leave Okta

OKTA's revenue since it is recurring and based on a subscription model, it has shown that it is quite sticky which is evidenced by the consistent quarterly recurring revenue growth and new customer additions. As we can see below, subscription revenue made up 97% of the total revenue. This stickiness arises from the costs and inconveniences created by having to move to another IAM provider. Once OKTA's platform becomes integrated into its customer's IT operations it becomes entrenched within the customer's IT infrastructure and systems, in this case, the user authentication and application access systems. This entrenchment then creates a situation where transitioning away from Okta would require time and financial resources discouraging customers from seeking competing solutions.

Okta's Q3 2023 Investor Presentation

We can see that subscription revenue is up 22% year over year and since Q1 of 2022, the revenue has always trended higher every quarter as the business incrementally adds more new customers. As of Q3 2024, Okta has 18,800 total customers, since 2021 a total of 8,800 new customers have been converted, increasing the total customer count by about 88% through this period. As we can see the core metrics of this business are certainly improving over time.

Okta's Q3 2023 Investor Presentation

Financial Analysis

In my opinion OKTA from 2018 to 2023 has shown strong growth in its underlying fundamentals. The firm's top line rose $160.33 million in 2018 to $2,168.00 million over the trailing twelve months. In my opinion, this shows that demand for the company's products and services has been increasing at more than a 50% CAGR since 2018. By the end of 2026, the management team is guiding $4,000.00 million in revenue, which would imply revenue growth over the next few years of a low 20% CAGR.

Created by Author

On the other hand, there was a decrease in earnings per share which went down from -$0.92 to -$2.87. Since earnings per share declined over this time frame, this shows that less of the top line is making it down to the bottom line, this is due to operating expenses growing at a faster pace than gross profit as the business continues to scale. As the business's client base gets larger, I expect the operating losses to eventually close.

Another factor that impacts earnings per share is the share count. We can see that diluted shares outstanding have gone from 90.76 million in 2018 to 164.38 million in the past twelve months. Therefore, resulting in an annual compounded growth rate of 10%, this infers that stock owners have been diluted. This suggests the management team is aggressively diluting shareholders through the use of stock-based compensation, which is common within fast-growing technology companies, however, this is still something to watch as we will want to see dilution reduce over time.

When considering free cash flow, it has flipped from negative to positive, increasing from -$53.84 million in 2018 to $394.89 million in the past twelve months. This demonstrates that the company is producing more cash after factoring in capital expenditures than it did five years ago. The reason why we see positive free cash flow but negative earnings per share is that stock-based compensation is not included within the free cash flow figure, therefore when evaluating this business, we should look at free cash flow per share since this will factor in dilution caused by stock-based compensation. By the end of 2026, the management team is guiding $800.00 million in free cash flow, which would also imply FCF growth over the next few years of a low 20% CAGR.

Created by Author

Regarding the balance sheet, the recent quarterly report reveals cash and cash equivalents amounting to $400.00 million. The overall debt that the business is liable for is $321.06 million. Since the cash on the balance sheet covers the entire debt load, this is a sign of good financial health. Okta's current ratio is currently 1.77, indicating that the company can easily cover its current liabilities with its current assets. Overall, the financial well-being of the company is healthy and the balance sheet is strong.

Valuation

As of Q3 2023, OKTA's current TTM cash flow per share stands at 2.40. Considering the long-term growth opportunities discussed in this article, I anticipate a growth rate of 20% for OKTA's cash flow per share over the five years. Taking this growth into consideration it can be projected that OKTA's cash flow per share, by Q3 2028 would amount to $5.98.

Based on an exit multiple of 20 which is based on where OKTA is at currently (which seems low, but we have to remember free cash flow does not account for stock-based compensation), it is estimated that the stock's price target, in five years would reach $152.67. Consequently, if you decide to invest in OKTA at its share price of $82.80 you can expect a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 13% over the five years according to these calculations. Since I like to aim for annual returns of 15% or higher, I recommend holding this stock for now. However, if you do not own this stock, the stock price would have to fall to $76.36 per share in order for me to consider it a buy.

Created by Author

Conclusion

Okta's market is expanding, leveraging cloud technology, remote work, and CIAM for increased demand in identity solutions, with a TAM of around $80 billion. Its subscription model's stickiness is defined by the switching moat that Okta is creating for itself, making it inconvenient and costly for customers to switch to other competitors. Financially, Okta shows robust top-line growth, despite EPS losses driven by operating expenses that currently exceed gross profits as the company continues to scale. Shareholder dilution is a concern due to the amount of stock-based compensation, though the company now has positive free cash flow indicating good financial health, with a strong balance sheet supported by a current ratio of 1.77. I expect EPS losses to close as margins improve as Okta's customer base grows. My future valuation, based on projected cash flow growth, suggests the potential for a 13% CAGR over the next five years making the stock a hold for now.