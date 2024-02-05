mariusFM77

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is a well-known big tobacco juggernaut with a rich history and iconic brands that have stood the test of time for over two centuries.

Operating in an industry often criticized for its environmental and health impacts, Altria's primary business is tobacco products. However, the company also owns a 9% stake in the global beer conglomerate Anheuser-Busch (BUD), which is worth around $12.5 billion.

The increasing societal consciousness and a trend towards healthier lifestyles, especially among the younger generation avoiding smoking and alcohol, could present challenges for Altria in the long run. Failing to attract users at a young age may result in a lack of customers in the future.

On the flip side, Altria continues to be an appealing option for investors seeking income, mainly thanks to its impressive 9.48% dividend yield - a major draw for retirees.

This yield is deemed secure, with a reasonable 77.6% payout ratio that stays below the management's target of 80%. Additionally, the dividend boasts a robust rating of three A+ from the Seeking Alpha grading system.

Furthermore, the low beta of 0.52 indicates lower volatility compared to the overall market, positioning Altria as a steady and dependable income vehicle.

Since 2010, Altria has managed to achieve a CAGR of 11.62%, slightly trailing behind the market's (SPY) 13.1% when factoring in dividend reinvestment.

While this performance is decent, the pivotal question revolves around whether Altria can sustain this momentum in the coming decade, especially as customer interest wanes and Altria finds itself with limited levers to pull.

The Good

Let's kick off this article by looking at what makes Altria an attractive investment.

1. Return To Shareholders

Altria's core attractive feature lies in its commitment to returning capital to shareholders, a focus that the management takes pride in.

Currently, the company pays a dividend of $0.98, or a 9.48% dividend yield.

I consider this dividend to be secure at the moment, given the payout ratio is below 80%, a threshold set by the management team.

The dividend has exhibited reasonable growth. Since 2015, it has increased by 104.2%.

In the previous year, Altria paid approximately $6.8 billion in dividends and raised the dividend by 4.3% in August, aligning with the new progressive dividend growth goal.

This marked the 58th increase in the last 54 years. Additionally, the company repurchased 22.7 million shares during 2023 at an average price of $43.96, approximately $2.5 above today's price.

Furthermore, the management has approved a new $1 billion buyback for 2024. This move is expected to further drive value for shareholders, provided that the stock does not depreciate.

2. Highly Efficient Business Model

Given Altria's status as a mature business, growth opportunities are somewhat limited. Over the past decade, the company has shifted its focus towards efficiency, and it has done an impressive job in this regard.

Altria operates with a highly efficient business model, with a Gross Margin of 69.7% and an Operating Margin of 56.3%. While this performance surpasses that of its peer, Philip Morris (PM), it falls slightly behind British American Tobacco (BTI).

Given that BTI has achieved a higher level of efficiency, it suggests that today's profit margins have not yet peaked. Further improvements are possible, which could positively impact the bottom line.

3. Cheap Valuation

As a business that has not been in favor for close to a decade, appreciating only 21.2% since 2015, the EPS grew over the same duration from $2.80 in 2015 to $4.95 in 2023, roughly a 77% increase, leaving a significant mark on the valuation.

This is perhaps the stock's most compelling selling point today, as it is trading at a cheap valuation, at only 8.34x its blended P/E.

In comparison, since 2004, the stock's average blended PE has been 14x, implying a theoretical discount of around 60%, and what one might call a good level of margin of safety.

However, we need to factor in the growth. The average annual growth of EPS since 2004 has been 7.5%, and going forward, we can expect:

2024: EPS of $5.07E, YoY growth of 2%

EPS of $5.07E, YoY growth of 2% 2025: EPS of $5.25E, YoY growth of 4%

EPS of $5.25E, YoY growth of 4% 2026: EPS of $5.45E, YoY growth of 4%

This clearly indicates that the growth is slowing, and we need to account for this in the valuation.

Examining historical data, periods of similar growth have assigned a valuation of around 9.7x its earnings, and I believe this is a fair estimate of where the stock should be trading.

This reveals that today's 8.34x its earnings is, in reality, discounted, but not in the way many would think.

The discount is driven by the decelerating growth of the company, instead of negative sentiment.

The Bad

Now, let's shift our focus to the challenges the company is currently facing, which could have a long-term adverse impact on the business.

1. Falling Volume & Revenue

Altria faces a stark reality: its core business is shrinking. Smokable products, which generate a whopping 88% of the company's revenue and 86% of its operating profits, are experiencing declining popularity.

This dependence presents a significant challenge. In the recent Q4, Altria's sales of cigarettes and cigars combined plunged 24% compared to two years ago, totaling a mere 18.6 million units.

Marlboro, the company's flagship brand responsible for 88% of cigarettes' sold by Altria, hasn't fared any better, witnessing a 23% volume decline since Q3 2021.

These trends reflect a broader shift away from traditional tobacco products, driven by health concerns and rising anti-smoking sentiment. As regulators tighten restrictions and consumers seek alternatives, Altria must navigate a difficult path forward.

Altria's 2024 results paint a concerning picture for its core business - smokable products. Overall net revenues saw a 3.2% decline, primarily driven by a significant drop in shipment volume.

Higher promotional investments aimed to counter this, but even with price hikes, the company couldn't fully offset the decline. This clearly shows the limitations of relying solely on price increases to compensate for falling volume.

Zooming out to a longer view, the situation becomes even more stark. Since Q3 2021, revenue from smokables has plummeted by 6.6%. This trend suggests that price hikes have reached their limit in terms of mitigating the volume decline.

Based on this data, it's reasonable to conclude that Altria has likely reached peak revenue for its smokable products. With volume consistently dropping and price increases showing diminishing returns, further revenue declines seem inevitable.

While share buybacks are currently masking the revenue decline's impact on EPS, this strategy offers only temporary relief. Investor concerns should lie in the long-term sustainability of EPS growth if top-line revenue trends don't reverse. Unless management successfully identifies new avenues for revenue growth, a decline in EPS appears inevitable.

2. New "Ventures"

The decline in cigarette sales is not a recent occurrence; rather, it's a trend that has unfolded over the better part of the last decade.

In 2023, Altria experienced a notable dip in sales, with only 75.4 billion cigarettes sold, marking an 11% decrease from 2022. Reflecting on the past ten years to 2012, Altria's production peaked at a substantial 134.9 billion cigarettes, showcasing a staggering 44% reduction in the company's flagship product within a decade. This pattern appears unsustainable.

While it's customary for consumer staples companies to rely on cash cow businesses for growth funding, Altria has struggled to find a suitable replacement for its diminishing cigarette empire.

Ventures into marijuana and smokeless tobacco, such as the Juul acquisition, yielded disappointing results, resulting in substantial write-downs and raising doubts about the company's adaptability to evolving consumer preferences.

Altria's recent acquisition of NJOY, a company with regulator-approved smokeless tobacco products, may provide a glimmer of hope. However, even if NJOY proves successful, its growth will commence from a small base, unlikely to fully offset the losses in cigarettes.

The uncertainty remains whether NJOY can ever fill the void left by Altria's shrinking tobacco business. While Altria doesn't disclose NJOY's revenue for 2023, it's worth noting that in 2022, rumors suggested NJOY reported $150 million in revenue, less than 1% of the $24.5 billion reported by Altria in 2023.

Although Altria's management is encouraged by the early results of NJOY's momentum and remains optimistic about its potential in the U.S. market, the company provided an update on addressing inventory gaps at retail and expanding ACE distribution to a total of 75,000 stores by year-end-an increase of 40,000 stores since the completion of the NJOY Transaction. These stores account for approximately 75% of e-vapor volume and 55% of cigarette volume sold in the US multi-outlet and convenience channel.

Another potential strategy is selling the stake in Anheuser-Busch, valued at roughly $12.5 billion, and using the proceeds for buybacks to enhance EPS for the long-term. However, this approach would further concentrate all revenue on smokable products, counter to what the company should be doing, in my view.

The Ugly

The primary concern for Altria, as well as other tobacco companies, lies in the inevitable decline of the customer base. This skepticism forms the basis of my doubt regarding Altria's ability to sustain a profitable business in the long-term.

Taking a historical perspective clearly shows the decline:

In 1940s 41% of US adults were smokers,

In 1950s the number peaked at 45%

Falling to 30% in 1989

Reaching the 20% mark by 2015

Traditionally, young adults exhibited higher smoking rates than other age groups:

Between 2001-2003, around 35% of young adults smoked cigarettes

Fast forward to 2023, and that figure plummeted to just 10% - a mere 1 in 10 young people smoking.

This trend raises concerns for tobacco companies as failing to attract young smokers implies a diminishing customer base in the future.

BTI has acknowledged this challenge by writing down some of its US cigarette brands by about $31.5 billion, recognizing the diminishing value of these brands over the next 30 years due to more smokers quitting, switching to cheaper brands, or adopting smoking alternatives.

The market is grappling with challenges as customers decline, and there is increased competition from other categories like vapes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco, which have gained popularity among 8% of US adults in the recent years.

As anticipated, the younger demographic is leading the vaping trend, with those under 30 more than twice as likely to use e-cigarettes compared to any other age group.

In essence, traditional cigarettes are losing favor significantly, with only about one in eight US adults now smoking them.

Conversely, marijuana usage is on the rise, surpassing cigarette smoking.

In practice, this implies that big tobacco must either innovate or face demise. In my view, Altria is not at the forefront of innovation.

Takeaway

Altria currently offers an appealing close-to-10% dividend yield, making it an attractive option for retirees.

While the company trades at a reasonable valuation and boasts a mature business model with a high degree of efficiency, it is grappling with declining volumes, diminishing revenues, and, most significantly, a shrinking customer base.

It's essential not to lump all big tobacco companies together. Philip Morris, for instance, with its widely popular and fast growing non-combustible product IQOS, presents an exciting future.

However, Altria, with its unsuccessful acquisitions like Juul and the recent addition of NJOY, which might be deemed too little too late for a nearly $25 billion company, isn't leading the charge.

Therefore, here's my recommendation:

For retirees relying on the high dividend yield, it's advisable to continue holding the already purchases shares. However, refrain from purchasing new shares, as the future for the company is unclear. Nevertheless, the dividend appears safe and should continue generating cash over the mid-term.

relying on the high dividend yield, it's advisable to continue holding the already purchases shares. However, refrain from purchasing new shares, as the future for the company is unclear. Nevertheless, the dividend appears safe and should continue generating cash over the mid-term. For total return investors, such as myself, considering the absence of catalysts, it's prudent not to anticipate any appreciation in the stock price. Instead, consider selling the stock and exploring other, more promising opportunities, which are abundant in today's market.

