EPI Scores Massive YoY Gains At The Expense Of China, Nifty Returns In India

Manuel Augusto Moreno/Moment via Getty Images

China is finally giving up on China. Last week, Bloomberg reported that the country's investors purchased US and Japanese funds, among other geographically focused ETFs, at the expense of Chinese funds. It has the feeling of near-capitulation following a more than 60% drawdown in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI).

Its emerging-market neighbor, India, has done just the opposite - rallying sharply to fresh all-time highs in the vaunted Nifty Fifty Index. US investors can play the trend through the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI).

I must eat crow on this one. I was merely neutral on the ETF in Q2 last year, right before its bull run commenced. Given robust momentum trends and a price-to-earnings ratio that is still very reasonable, I am upgrading EPI to a buy from a hold.

Money Flowing Out of China

Bloomberg

EM Performance Monitor: Weak China Returns, Impressive India Returns

WisdomTree

Investors Continue to Flea China

Goldman Sachs

India's Strong Growth & Demographic Trends

JPMorgan

For background, EPI seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. Investors can use EPI to gain exposure to broad Indian equities across the market cap spectrum with a valuation-centric approach. The fund employs a rules-based method that puts earnings growth and quality at the forefront.

The stock selection process begins with analyzing all companies in the region with positive trailing 12-month EPS trends that meet WisdomTree's market cap and liquidity requirements. From there, a size filter is applied to meet EPI's cap mandate. The portfolio takes on a value and cyclical tilt due to the earnings-weighted scheme, often offering more exposure to consumer stocks, though Financials is the top sector weight.

EPI Investment Process

WisdomTree

EPI has enjoyed growth in its assets under management, currently more than $2.3 billion. While I am still critical of the high 0.85% annual expense ratio, the investment selection process has proved the worth of the pricey cost. Up 34% in the last year, outpacing even the S&P 500, EPI pays a 1.6% dividend yield as of February 2, 2024 (per the issuer) while share price momentum is best in class, earning it an A+ ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha.

Risk metrics are healthy given the steady and low-volatility ascent in the last 12 months while liquidity is strong given EPI's average daily trading volume north of 800,000 shares and a 30-day median bid/ask spread of just two basis points. Later in the article, I will reveal the 3-year price chart which shows increasing volume since April last year - a bullish technical signature.

Digging into the portfolio, the 4-star, Silver-rated ETF by Morningstar plots as a primarily large-cap fund on the style box. Just 11% of the allocation is considered mid-cap while 1% is small-cap blend. There is also a growth bias, which is not surprising given WisdomTree's focus on earnings in the screening process.

What's also attractive, and something I pointed out last year, is EPI's price-to-earnings ratio. It was a bargain in early 2023 when the P/E was in the single digits, even today's mid-teens multiple is compelling given long-term earnings growth of more than 15%. In retrospect, I placed too much emphasis on the expense ratio before, and not enough on how well-priced the portfolio was given macro growth trends.

EPI: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Ranked No. 6 out of 434 in its Asset Class by Seeking Alpha's Quant Ranking system, EPI currently has a high weight in the Financials sector - an area that has been doing surprisingly well despite all the focus on tech-related equities in the last several weeks. Energy commands more than 17% of EPI - also a significant overweight compared to the global equity portfolio.

Couple the big Energy position with a relatively low weight in Information Technology and Communication Services, and EPI's remarkable performance is even more impressive. It underscores the structural bull market that appears to be in full swing in India. Still, there is some concentration risk with the allocation - the top four stocks comprise nearly a quarter of the fund.

EPI: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, February has been a risky month. Only second only to September in terms of the worst stretch on the calendar, though gains have been seen from March through August, on average, over the past 10 years, according to Seeking Alpha's new Seasonality tool.

EPI: Tough February Seasonal Trends

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

EPI has been on fire since holding key long-term support in the $29 to $30 zone. Notice in the chart below that shares consolidated gains off the March 2020 bottom from late 2021 through early 2023. That period, which coincided with a bear market in the S&P 500 and dreadful returns across the Emerging Market space, was a tough time for EPI, but no major technical damage was done. A breakout then ensued after the ETF rose above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages along with a bullish golden cross between the two trend-indicator lines. Since Q2 2023, shares are up nearly 50% (trough to peak). Today, EPI is stretched considerably from its rising 200dma.

I have annotated two key technical formations that might call for a pause in the uptrend. First, the height of the descending triangle pattern from 2021 through early 2023, about $10, added onto the breakout point, near $33, made for an upside measured move price objective to $43 - EPI hit that as of the close last week. Moreover, I spot a potentially bearish negative divergence between the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the chart and the price ascent. It's thought among technicians that weakening momentum as price advances is a bad sign.

Overall, though, a powerful uptrend is in place - and nothing is as bullish as fresh all-time highs (particularly on a weekly closing basis).

EPI: Bullish Uptrend, Upside Target Hit, Rising Moving Averages

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am upgrading EPI from a hold to a buy. My neutral stance last year was a mea culpa, and it's always important for investors to be looking ahead, not behind, with their investment theses. Overweight India and underweight China still look like the appropriate positioning until we see further signs of capitulation and a trend reversal in beaten-down Chinese markets.