Enterprise Products Partners Vs. Enbridge: One Of Them Is A Better Buy

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Enbridge and Enterprise Products Partners are well-established infrastructure players in the conventional energy space, enjoying favorable tailwinds at the sector level.
  • Both companies have stable revenue streams, strong financial profiles, and high yielding dividends around 7.5%.
  • However, only one of them is a solid buy, especially if we compare them side by side.
  • In this article, I elaborate on the key aspects, which distinguish these companies and provide a basis for my recommendation to hold one and go long the other.
Steel pipelines with insulation and equipment at industrial factory.

Vithun Khamsong/Moment via Getty Images

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) are both well-known infrastructure players in the conventional energy space. Their focus is mostly in the mid-stream segment, which brings stable and predictable revenues. The contracts are usually underpinned by healthy and established

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

BoomBoom99 profile picture
BoomBoom99
Today, 1:34 AM
Comments (2.83K)
There is a huge difference between ENB and EPD. ENB is a corp. EPD is a limited partnership so distributions are heavily taxed. U.S. MLP's like EPD are especially an avoid for Canadians as 37.5% is taxed at source.
abdulmoiz1254 profile picture
abdulmoiz1254
Today, 1:12 AM
Comments (4.33K)
I have both
And at dips so the yields are high

Keeping it on neutral
n
nyle alexla
Today, 1:02 AM
Comments (888)
Epd is my third largest holding after Altria and British American tobacco.
generactor profile picture
generactor
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (52)
With respect to renewables, Enbridge's RNG investments have started and should grow significantly over the next decade.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 1:06 AM
Comments (998)
@generactor but you have to consider the aspect that @lonestar40 mentioned in the thread:)
generactor profile picture
generactor
Today, 1:45 AM
Comments (52)
@Roberts Berzins, CFA I don't claim to know how it will work out, just pointing out that RNG will become a larger segment of the business over time through acquisitions like with the Morrow deal and through investments in waste to gas companies like Divert.
W
WRDA
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (295)
EPD is my #1 investment followed by ENB. Love both. Full positions so I’ll be holding. Hard to beat these companies.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (998)
@WRDA +1, thanks for sharing.
lonestar40 profile picture
lonestar40
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (305)
Enbridge's superior "diversity" translates into higher risk when the many stories of windmill project failures are considered.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (998)
@lonestar40 very good point. The offshore market per definition is VERY risky with many failures across the board. thanks!
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (998)
P.S., the original title was: "Enterprise Products Partners Vs. Enbridge: Both Have Gas, But One Has More In The Tank" :)
