Jobs: Household Survey Continues To Come In Lower Than The BLS Report

SchiffGold
SchiffGold
Summary

  • While the BLS reported 353k jobs, the Household Survey actually reported a loss of -31k. December was an even bigger miss with 333k vs -683k.
  • The BLS also publishes the data behind their Birth/Death assumptions. January is always a big drop, but this was smaller than last year (-144k in Jan 2023 vs. -121k in Jan 2024).
  • The labor force participation rate is still well below the highs before the Global Financial Crisis.

By SchiffGold

The analysis below covers the Employment picture released on the first Friday of every month. While most of the attention goes to the headline number, it can be helpful to look at the details, revisions, and other reports to get

SchiffGold
SchiffGold
