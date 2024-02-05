Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Will Microsoft Ever Come Cheap With A Market Cap Of $3.06 Trillion?

Feb. 05, 2024 9:15 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.45K Followers

Summary

  • We had been wrong indeed, with MSFT rallying by +16.3% since November 2023 and the gap widening by +34.8% to our previous recommended entry point.
  • The company reports excellent FQ2'24 earnings, with robust growth across all segments, particularly aided by the PC recovery and the growing partnership with OpenAI.
  • The expanding user base, increased cross selling, and productivity gains through the use of AI have also directly contributed to MSFT's richer profit margins, negating the temporarily impacted balance sheet.
  • It is apparent that MSFT is an Alpha that one may chase at every dips, since the CEO's brilliance and the company's highly profitable growth may never come cheap after all.
  • If anything, the Market Capitalization continues to race upwards, with it already nearly doubling to $3.06T since the November 2022 bottom of $1.6T.

Hand holding a white question mark paper against a blue background in the studio.

boonstudio/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MSFT) in November 2023, discussing the Intelligent Cloud's expanding top/ bottom lines and backlog, attributed to the robust demand for OpenAI-enabled SaaS offerings across legacy and startup companies.

Combined with

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.45K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, TSLA, GOOG, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.