Top 15 High Growth Dividend Stocks For February 2024

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) posted a 1.59% return in January, kicking off the new year on a positive note. Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG) locked in a slightly lower gain of 1.23% in the prior month. My watchlist underperformed both, posting a very weak return of minus 2.79%. After two strong months of outperformance the watchlist saw a small pullback in January. As we all know, some months are better than others, I remain optimistic the watchlist will remain competitive in 2024.

While SPY beat my watchlist last year, since inception, and despite a poor start to 2024, the watchlist remains dominant, outperforming VIG by 2.59% and SPY by 1.54% on an annualized basis.

My goal is not to beat SPY or VIG but to generate a long-term rate of return of at least 12%. Despite the poor return in January, the watchlist remains ahead of this target.

The main goal of this watchlist is to find the best combination of high-quality companies trading for attractive prices. I believe this is the optimal long-term strategy for building wealth.

The top 15 dividend growth stocks for February 2024 offer an average dividend yield of 1.43%. Collectively, they have increased dividend payments at a rate of 28.72% during the last 5 years. Based on dividend yield theory, these 15 stocks are about 29% undervalued right now, and I think they are poised to offer strong long-term returns.

I would suggest considering two approaches to dividend investing. The first involves dollar-cost averaging into a diversified portfolio comprising at least 10-20 high-quality dividend-paying stocks spanning various sectors and industries. By adopting a dollar-cost averaging strategy, you mitigate the risk associated with attempting to time the market. Over an extended period, this method allows you to acquire shares at market highs, lows, and in-between, ultimately establishing an average cost basis situated in the middle.

The second method introduces a slightly higher level of risk. It entails investing in undervalued stocks while still adhering to a dollar-cost averaging strategy. In this approach, you diversify across a minimum of 10-20 distinct, high-quality companies spanning multiple sectors and industries. The increased risk stems from the possibility that your valuation methodology may prove inaccurate. However, by spreading investments across multiple stocks, the likelihood of correctly identifying undervalued opportunities improves. The potential upside resulting from accurate selections may well outweigh any underperformance stemming from less successful picks.

Watchlist Criteria

The criteria used to determine which stocks are included in my high-growth dividend stock watchlist remain unchanged for February 2024. It is made up of the 8 factors listed below that have historically outperformed the broad universe of dividend-paying stocks when analyzed collectively.

Market Cap of at least $10 billion.

Payout Ratio no greater than 70%.

5-year Dividend Growth rate of at least 5%.

5-year Revenue Growth rate of at least 2%.

5-year EPS Growth rate of at least 2%.

S&P Earnings and Dividend Rating of B+ or better.

Wide or Narrow Moat (Morningstar).

Exemplary or Standard Management Team (Morningstar).

The rules identified 127 stocks for the month that were all ranked based on the above-mentioned metrics with the exclusion of market cap. I then computed the current valuation for each stock using dividend yield theory. All stocks were ranked for both quality and valuation and sorted by the best combination of both. Next, I computed a forecasted rate of return for the next 5-year period for each of the stocks. This return is based on forecasted earnings growth, a return to fair value, and the dividend yield.

The highest-ranked 15 stocks with a forecasted return greater than or equal to 12% were chosen for the watchlist. The long-term hypothesis for this watchlist is that it will outperform a broad-quality dividend fund such as Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF, VIG and that it will generate a 12% annualized rate of total return.

Watchlist For February 2024

Above are the 15 stocks I am considering for further evaluation during the month. They are sorted in descending order by their rank and 5-year dividend growth rate.

The "O/U" column represents potential undervalue; this is a comparison of the current dividend yield to the historical dividend yield as a function of share price.

The expected return in the table above was computed using a discounted 5-year EPS forecast, a return to fair value, and the current dividend yield. There is also a margin of safety built into the forecasted return. These figures are just assumptions based on the available data and there is no guarantee these returns will be attained.

There are 3 changes to the top 15 list from the prior month. NIKE (NKE), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Essential Utilities (WTRG) have fallen further down the list, or do not meet the 12% expected rate of return threshold and were replaced by Allegion PLC (ALLE), Elevance Health (ELV) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH).

Past Performance

The top 15 list from January posted a loss of 2.79% and sees its long-term alpha over both benchmarks shrink. The long-term annualized rate of return for the watchlist decreased from 14.53% last month to 13.21%. My target rate of return is 12%, and despite this minor setback in January, the watchlist is still sitting above its target.

Month Top 15 All VIG SPY 1 Month -2.79% -0.58% 1.23% 1.59% 3 Month 17.36% 18.19% 13.28% 15.93% 6 Month -0.84% 5.32% 4.84% 6.28% 1 Year 7.39% 12.57% 12.64% 20.60% 2020 6.27% 6.15% 9.09% 7.94% 2021 33.81% 31.55% 23.75% 28.76% 2022 -8.58% -15.12% -9.80% -18.16% 2023 20.89% 21.88% 14.50% 26.18% 2024 -2.79% -0.58% 1.23% 1.59% Since Inception 52.78% 43.63% 41.15% 45.80% Annualized 13.21% 11.18% 10.61% 11.67% Click to enlarge

Top 5 past and present watchlist stocks in January 2024:

Nvidia (NVDA) +24.24%

W. R. Berkley (WRB) +15.78%

Progressive (PGR) +12.47%

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) +9.97%

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) +7.36%

None of the top 15 stocks selected for the month of January was amongst the top 5 performing stocks last month. In total, there have been 76 unique dividend stocks selected by this watchlist since September 2020.

Top 5 Stocks by Total Return since joining the watchlist:

NVIDIA (NVDA) +362.96% (34 months). Progressive (PGR) +110.53% (36 months). Cintas (CTAS) +95.78% (36 months). Costco (COST) +95.18% (41 months). KLA Corporation (KLAC) +94.83% (33 months).

Since not all stocks have been on the watchlist for the full 41 months of their existence, comparing a monthly average return can help normalize the results. Here are the top 5 stocks with the highest average monthly return since joining the watchlist.

NVIDIA +4.61% (34 months) Bank of America +3.64% (5 months) Discover Financial Services +3.39% (5 months) W.R. Berkley +2.98% (10 months) Progressive +2.09% (36 months)

Drivers Of Alpha

The watchlist underperformed VIG in January. Only four watchlist stocks outpaced the ETF last month.

The remaining 11 stocks underperformed VIG.

Total Return For All Watchlist Stocks

Here are the total returns for all past and present watchlist stocks since first appearing on the watchlist. Out of the 76 stocks that are on this list, 61 (61 last month) have positive total returns and 15 have negative total returns, the average return is 30.88% (30.86% last month). The watchlist has been around for 41 months, and the average duration for all 76 stocks is 31.21 months.

Symbol Since Joining Count NVDA 362.96% 34 PGR 110.53% 36 CTAS 95.78% 36 COST 95.18% 41 KLAC 94.83% 33 ADP 89.96% 41 INTU 86.86% 41 MSFT 81.35% 41 CDW 78.09% 36 LRCX 76.64% 36 BK 74.87% 41 AMAT 74.32% 36 APH 66.81% 36 TSCO 66.28% 36 MSCI 65.12% 41 MPWR 64.35% 35 UNH 59.92% 36 ACN 59.26% 41 TJX 55.55% 36 FAST 53.83% 41 JPM 47.43% 36 GGG 46.20% 41 EXPD 45.93% 36 ROL 44.12% 24 FDS 39.75% 41 MCO 37.15% 41 NOC 36.94% 41 SHW 35.61% 36 BLK 35.20% 41 HD 34.65% 41 WRB 34.17% 10 WST 32.42% 41 V 31.93% 41 LOW 31.31% 41 CI 31.01% 23 ROP 28.19% 41 MA 27.87% 41 BX 27.48% 18 SCHW 26.82% 36 LMT 25.98% 41 CMCSA 24.25% 41 USB 21.96% 39 ICE 19.99% 36 BAC 19.56% 5 BBY 19.48% 19 TMO 18.85% 34 DFS 18.11% 5 DE 17.25% 26 ZTS 14.51% 12 MCHP 14.38% 8 FDX 13.11% 23 GS 9.54% 30 NTRS 8.37% 41 DPZ 8.30% 41 EOG 5.83% 11 MS 5.49% 32 TXN 5.06% 36 JKHY 4.39% 41 ATVI 4.39% 29 ALLE 4.07% 7 HUM 1.68% 35 KR -0.60% 7 WTRG -3.99% 1 SSNC -4.61% 35 NKE -6.48% 1 TROW -10.73% 41 SBUX -16.86% 25 SIRI -20.57% 22 LAD -23.16% 34 SWKS -29.42% 25 DG -32.80% 34 BALL -40.84% 25 FMC -52.14% 20 MKTX -57.19% 36 AAP -59.64% 19 PARA -65.20% 31 Click to enlarge

Dividend Analysis for New Stocks

Below are a 7-year dividend yield theory chart, a dividend history chart, and a dividend growth table for the 3 new stocks on the watchlist this month.

First up is Allegion PLC.

Created by Author Created by Author

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 1.80 0.00% 2023 1.80 9.76% 0.00% 2022 1.64 13.89% 4.76% 2021 1.44 12.50% 7.72% 2020 1.28 18.52% 8.90% 2019 1.08 28.57% 10.76% 2018 0.84 31.25% 13.54% 2017 0.64 33.33% 15.92% 2016 0.48 20.00% 17.97% 2015 0.40 25.00% 18.19% 2014 0.32 18.85% 2013 2012 Click to enlarge

Up next is Elevance Health.

Created by Author Created by Author

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 6.52 10.14% 2023 5.92 15.63% 10.14% 2022 5.12 13.27% 12.85% 2021 4.52 18.95% 12.99% 2020 3.80 18.75% 14.45% 2019 3.20 6.67% 15.30% 2018 3.00 11.11% 13.81% 2017 2.70 3.85% 13.42% 2016 2.60 4.00% 12.18% 2015 2.50 42.86% 11.24% 2014 1.75 16.67% 14.06% 2013 1.50 30.43% 14.29% 2012 1.15 15.56% Click to enlarge

Up next is UnitedHealth Group.

Created by Author Created by Author

Year Dividend Growth CAGR 2024 7.52 3.16% 2023 7.29 13.91% 3.16% 2022 6.40 14.29% 8.40% 2021 5.60 15.94% 10.33% 2020 4.83 16.67% 11.70% 2019 4.14 20.00% 12.68% 2018 3.45 20.00% 13.87% 2017 2.88 21.05% 14.72% 2016 2.38 26.67% 15.50% 2015 1.88 33.45% 16.69% 2014 1.41 33.49% 18.26% 2013 1.05 31.56% 19.57% 2012 0.80 20.53% Click to enlarge

Final Thoughts

While this watchlist has produced some terrific investment ideas, it has also pointed out some awful stocks along the way. Four of the stocks presented during the last 41 months have gone on to lose more than 50%. A watchlist, much like an index, includes both good and bad companies. It's very difficult to create an automated stock selection strategy that yield's only great ideas. However, rather than focusing on the few bad apples that have appeared on this list, let's shed a little light on its success. Twenty stocks identified by this process have gone on to produce returns in excess of +50% and plenty more have generated returns superior to that of the S&P 500.

I have used this list to find many great stocks that I have added to my personal portfolio, but I encourage you to simply use it as a starting point for further research. The watchlist aims to find the best combination of high quality companies trading for attractive prices. Its based purely on quantitative data and therefore may not consider important qualitative factors that may impact future returns.